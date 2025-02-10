Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - TMX Group (TSX: X) today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2025.

TSX welcomed 24 new issuers in January 2025, compared with seven in the previous month and nine in January 2024. The new listings were 20 exchange traded funds, two exchange traded products and two mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2025 decreased 32% compared to the previous month, but were up 274% compared to January 2024. The total number of financings in January 2025 was 43, compared with 26 the previous month and 31 in January 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 .

There were no new issuers on TSXV in January 2025, compared with two in the previous month and seven in January 2024. Total financings raised in January 2025 increased 9% compared to the previous month, and were up 52% compared to January 2024. There were 107 financings in January 2025, compared with 120 in the previous month and 124 in January 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

January 2025 December 2024 January 2024 Issuers Listed 1,844 1,824 1,814 New Issuers Listed 24 7 9 IPOs 20 4 8 Graduates from TSXV 2 0 1 Issues Listed 2,481 2,464 2,480 IPO Financings Raised $272,401,080 $27,040,000 $16,795,068 Secondary Financings Raised $440,516,929 $1,144,339,241 $169,319,151 Supplemental Financings Raised $102,051,400 $25,812,306 $31,612,300 Total Financings Raised $814,969,409 $1,197,191,547 $217,726,519 Total Number of Financings 43 26 31 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,059,489,703,173 $4,904,463,906,025 $4,162,277,734,735

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 24 9 +166.7 IPOs 20 8 +150.0 Graduates from TSXV 2 1 +100.0 IPO Financings Raised $272,401,080 $16,795,068 +1,521.9 Secondary Financings Raised $440,516,929 $169,319,151 +160.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $102,051,400 $31,612,300 +222.9 Total Financings Raised $814,969,409 $217,726,519 +274.3 Total Number of Financings 43 31 +38.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,059,489,703,173 $4,162,277,734,735 +21.6

TSX Venture Exchange **

January 2025 December 2024 January 2024 Issuers Listed 1,826 1,833 1,905 New Issuers Listed 0 2 7 IPOs 0 0 3 Graduates to TSX 2 0 1 Issues Listed 1,895 1,904 1,993 IPO Financings Raised $0 $0 $676,100 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $24,990,279 $65,406,542 $66,189,745 Supplemental Financings Raised $508,801,867 $422,559,650 $285,050,594 Total Financings Raised $533,792,146 $487,966,192 $351,916,439 Total Number of Financings 107 120 124 Market Cap Listed Issues $91,736,201,903 $88,810,444,019 $70,063,967,567

Year-to-date Statistics

2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 0 7 -100.0 IPOs 0 3 -100.0 Graduates to TSX 2 1 +100.0 IPO Financings Raised

$0 $676,100 -100.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $24,990,279 $66,189,745 -62.2 Supplemental Financings Raised $508,801,867 $285,050,594 +78.5 Total Financings Raised $533,792,146 $351,916,439 +51.7 Total Number of Financings 107 124 -13.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $91,736,201,903 $70,063,967,567 +30.9

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Andean Precious Metals Corp. APM Cisco CDR (CAD Hedged) CSCO Coca-Cola CDR (CAD Hedged) COLA Dynamic Active Innovation and Disruption ETF DXID Fidelity Absolute Income Fund FCAB Fidelity Advanced U.S. Equity Fund FAUS Fidelity Core U.S. Bond ETF FCUB Hamilton Canadian Financials Index ETF HFN HAMILTON CHAMPIONS Canadian Dividend Index ETF CMVP HAMILTON CHAMPIONS Enhanced Canadian Dividend ETF CWIN HAMILTON CHAMPIONS Enhanced U.S. Dividend ETF SWIN HAMILTON CHAMPIONS U.S. Dividend Index ETF SMVP Harvest Coinbase High Income Shares ETF CONY Harvest Diversified High Income Shares ETF HHIS Harvest Meta Enhanced High Income Shares ETF METE Harvest MicroStrategy High Income Shares ETF MSTY Harvest Palantir Enhanced High Income Shares ETF PLTE Harvest Tesla Enhanced High Income Shares ETF TSLY Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. NOU TD Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCH TD Target 2029 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCI TD Target 2030 Investment Grade Bond ETF TBCJ TD U.S. Cash Management ETF TUSD.U WaveFront All-Weather Alternative Fund WAAV

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol N/A

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

