St Paul, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Visit Veltiosis Consulting at Booth #7228N at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Veltiosis Consulting

Veltiosis Consulting LLC is an agile consulting firm based in Minnesota, the heart of the American Midwest. Its group of international "Boots on the Ground" consultants has had engagements on every continent, and multiple industries.We deliver sustainable change and financial results in a variety of operational engagements. We have experience in operations, maintenance, supply chain, finance, and safety. The industries we have covered: Mining & Metals, Oil & Gas, HazMat, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Aviation & MRO, Automotive, Pulp & paper, Transportation, Telecommunications, Heavy Industries, Steel Production, Banking and Healthcare.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

