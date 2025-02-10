Vanilla Ice is Back With a Brand-New Invention With Export Ultra NZ

The rap icon is on a new mission - saving beers that accidentally explode in your freezer

Wassup world?! Rapper Vanilla Ice, known for his noughties hit Ice Ice Baby, is back with a brand-new invention that stops beers from accidentally freezing and exploding.

There's no fate colder than forgetting the beers you chucked in the freezer, only to open the door and see they've frozen solid.

It's a frustration felt across the world, with millions of beers meeting an unnecessary icy demise every year.

To combat this, the American music star has launched a hilarious new beer promotion in partnership with a New Zealand beer brand - introducing The Export Ultra Cold Call Back Service.

Any time a New Zealander pops beers in the freezer, they just need to text 'ICE ICE' to 423 and 34 minutes later, they'll receive a call from none other than Vanilla Ice himself, reminding you to check yourself before your beers wreck themselves.

Vanilla Ice, aka the Ice Man, commented: "Did you know that millions of beers are accidentally exploded in freezers every year? That's wiggity wack! But if you got that problem, yo, I'll solve it.

"I'm pumped to spend my time saving beer. And I'd encourage anyone, anywhere, to think of me when they chuck a beer in the freezer. A blast from your past to prevent a blast in your future."

Head Brewer at DB Breweries, Dave Eaton, has undertaken a comprehensive scientific analysis to support the new service, calculating that a room temperature beer used in a -15°C freezer will reach an optimal drinking temperature of 5°C after 34 minutes.

"That's the stat you gotta remember," adds Vanilla. "34 minutes in a freezer from room temperature will get your beers to five degrees Celsius. Your beer will be cool but not frozen, like chill, but not explodin'."

Vanilla has a whole summer of messages planned - from a pledge for a chilled Christmas "I do my calls like I do my Christmas presents… they always come (w)rapped." To bespoke rhymes for Valentine's Day "Roses are red, violets are blue, ya boi Vanilla Ice got a reminder for you."

The innovation will initially be launching in New Zealand as the Southern Hemisphere approaches its summer period, with Export Ultra's Fraser Shrimpton believing it is a vital initiative for thirsty Kiwi.

"There's nothing better than summer with your mates," says Fraser. "You can't beat the taste of an ice-cold beer on those scorching hot days, so we're excited to be working with Vanilla Ice to create something that wasn't just helpful but also a bit of fun."

Vanilla Ice will be on a mission to save beer from December 2024 through to February 2025 with a rotating series of bespoke calls, because a frosty beer is cool, but a frozen beer? Ice-cold heartbreak.

