New Report Identifies 80 Leading Vendors, AI-Centric KPIs, and Initial ROI Trends in Healthcare Finance

Black Book Market Research, a leading independent healthcare research firm, has published its first comprehensive industry review of artificial intelligence (AI) applications in Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). This highly anticipated report, AI in Healthcare Finance: 2025 Market Review, is the first in a series that will examine the expectations, performance, and initial return on investment (ROI) of AI-driven healthcare delivery and financial solutions.

With participation from over a thousand healthcare executives, RCM professionals, and technology leaders, the study provides an unparalleled review of AI-driven end-to-end and niche RCM software and technology vendors. The insights aim to guide healthcare providers, financial leaders, and technology decision-makers in evaluating AI's impact on revenue cycle performance and financial sustainability.

Key AI RCM Survey Statistics

83% of healthcare organizations reported that AI-driven automation reduced claim denials by at least 10% within the first 6 months of implementation.

68% of RCM executives stated that AI-powered solutions improved net collections, with 39% seeing an increase of over 10% in cash flow within six months.

96% of surveyed providers believe AI-enabled financial forecasting and predictive analytics significantly enhance long-term revenue cycle planning and reimbursement strategies.

The Need for AI-Centric KPIs in Revenue Cycle Management

AI-driven solutions are revolutionizing revenue cycle management, automating tasks traditionally requiring manual intervention and optimizing financial workflows. However, traditional performance metrics fail to capture AI's distinct impact, necessitating the development of AI-Centric Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) specifically designed to evaluate automation efficiency, claim accuracy, reimbursement optimization, and financial forecasting. Black Book Research established 18 AI-specific KPIs to assess the effectiveness of AI-driven RCM technologies. These metrics provide healthcare leaders with a structured methodology to measure AI's role in reducing denials, improving revenue integrity, and enhancing operational efficiency.

To ensure the most accurate evaluation of AI's impact on healthcare finance, Black Book surveyed 1,303 key stakeholders over a seven-month period (August 2024 - February 2025). This select group of respondents represents the core decision-makers and technology leaders driving revenue cycle innovation, including CFOs, revenue cycle executives, AI specialists, and health IT strategists.

Survey Participation Breakdown

Category Participants Percentage Executive Leadership (Financial, Operational, Revenue Strategy) 248 19% Health IT & Information Leadership 117 9% Revenue Cycle & Financial Management Leadership 131 10% Revenue Cycle, Billing, and Reimbursement Directors 261 20% RCM & Billing Managers 208 16% RCM & Health IT Technology Leadership 156 12% AI, Automation, and Data Integration Leadership 182 14% Total 1,303 100%

This diverse pool of respondents ensures a holistic evaluation of AI's role in revenue cycle transformation, drawing insights from financial executives, IT leaders, automation specialists, and operational directors. The report underscores AI's transformative impact on RCM, spanning front-end patient access, mid-cycle clinical documentation and coding, claims processing, reimbursement optimization, and back-end collections. The study identifies and ranks leading vendors offering specialized AI solutions that automate, enhance, and streamline revenue cycle operations. Early adopters of AI-driven RCM solutions report increased financial efficiency, reduced administrative burdens, and improved cash flow predictability.

Summary of AI-Powered Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Survey Results

AI-Powered Front-End RCM: Eligibility, Registration & Financial Clearance

KPI 1: Accuracy of Insurance Eligibility Verification & Pre-Authorization Approval Rates

#1 Rated Vendor: Change Healthcare

Top Vendors: Arrive Health, Cohere Health, Infinx Healthcare, Myndshft, pVerify, Rhyme, Silna Health, Voluware, Waystar

KPI 2: Reduction in Patient Registration Errors & Administrative Workload

#1 Rated Vendor: R1 RCM

Top Vendors: AKASA, Cedar, Cohere Health, Experian Health, Infinx Healthcare, Waystar

KPI 3: Increase in Successful Patient Financial Clearance Before Service Delivery

#1 Rated Vendor: Optum360

Top Vendors: Change Healthcare, HighRadius, Oracle Health, pVerify, R1 RCM, Rectangle Health, Waystar

KPI 4: Improvement in Upfront Patient Payment Collection Rates

#1 Rated Vendor: Waystar

Top Vendors: AKASA, FinThrive, Luma Health, Optum360, RevSpring

AI-Powered Mid & Back-End RCM: Coding, Billing & Claims Optimization

KPI 5: Reduction in Coding Errors & Compliance-Related Claim Denials

#1 Rated Vendor: 3M 360 Encompass

Top Vendors: Abridge, Augmedix, Etyon, HighRadius, Iodine Software, Optum360, Semantic Health, Suki, Waystar

KPI 6: Increase in Coder Productivity & Accuracy with AI Automation

#1 Rated Vendor: Iodine Software

Top Vendors: 3M 360 Encompass, AGS Health, CodaMetrix, Fathom, HighRadius, Nuance Communications,

KPI 7: Reduction in Time Spent on Clinical Documentation Revisions & Audits

#1 Rated Vendor: Abridge

Top Vendors: Change Healthcare, Clinical Notes AI, Consensus Cloud Solutions' Clarity CD, Iodine Software, Netsmart's Bells AI, Semantic Health

KPI 8: Improvement in Physician Satisfaction Regarding Documentation Efficiency

#1 Rated Vendor: Nuance Communications

Top Vendors: 3M 360 Encompass, Abridge, Cedar, Clinical Notes AI, Iodine Software, Optum360, Oracle Health, R1 RCM, Sunoh.ai

AI-Powered Claims Processing & Denials Management

KPI 9: Reduction in Claim Rejection & Denial Rates

#1 Rated Vendor: Waystar

Top Vendors: AKASA, Change Healthcare, CLARA Analytics, DataRovers' Denials 360, Etyon, Experian Health, Guardian, H2O.ai, HighRadius, Iodine Software, R1 RCM, Thoughtful AI

KPI 10: Increase in Clean Claim Submission Rates

#1 Rated Vendor: Waystar

Top Vendors: AKASA, Cedar, Change Healthcare, Etyon, Experian Health, HighRadius, SYNERGEN Health

KPI 11: Time Savings in Claim Resubmission & Appeals Resolution

#1 Rated Vendor: Waystar

Top Vendors: 3M 360 Encompass, AnnexMed, Cedar, Change Healthcare, Optum360, Oracle Health, R1 RCM, Thoughtful AI

KPI 12: Improvement in Overall Claims Reimbursement Turnaround Time

#1 Rated Vendor: Waystar

Top Vendors: Aspirion, Experian Health, RapidClaims, Thoughtful AI

AI-Powered Financial & Payment Solutions

KPI 13: Increase in Successful Patient Collections & Reduced Bad Debt Write-Offs

#1 Rated Vendor: Cedar

Top Vendors: R1 RCM, Rectangle Health, Thoughtful AI, Waystar

KPI 14: Accuracy of Automated Payment Reconciliation Processes

#1 Rated Vendor: HighRadius

Top Vendors: AGS Health, Change Healthcare, Etyon, Fathom, Iodine Software, Janus Health, RapidClaims.ai, Waystar

KPI 15: Reduction in Days in Accounts Receivable (A/R) & Improved Cash Flow Predictability

#1 Rated Vendor: Thoughtful AI

Top Vendors: 3M 360 Encompass, Cedar, Change Healthcare, HighRadius, Iodine Software, Optum360, Waystar

KPI 16: Improvement in Financial Forecasting Accuracy Using AI-Driven Analytics

#1 Rated Vendor: Waystar

Top Vendors: 3M 360 Encompass, Experian Health, HighRadius, Iodine Software, Optum360, R1 RCM, Thoughtful AI

KPI 17: Enhanced Efficiency in Automated Patient Payment Processing & Engagement

#1 Rated Vendor: Waystar

Top Vendors: AnodynePay, Change Healthcare, Collectly, Optum360, Oracle Health, Sift Healthcare

KPI 18: Reduction in Administrative Burden for Back-End Financial Teams

#1 Rated Vendor: Waystar

Top Vendors: AKASA, Cedar, Experian Health, HighRadius, Rectangle Health, R1 RCM, Thoughtful AI

The 80 vendors that rated in various AI-driven Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) performance categories include 3M 360 Encompass, AGS Health, AKASA, Abax Health, Abridge, AnnexMed, AnodynePay, Anthro Innovations, Arrive Health, Aspirion, Augmedix, Automation Anywhere, buddi.ai, Candid Health, Calpion Inc., CareCloud, Cedar, Change Healthcare, CLARA Analytics, Clinical Notes AI, CodaMetrix, Cognosos, Cohere Health, Collectly, Consensus Cloud, DataRovers, ENTER, Ensemble Health Partners, Ethermed, Etyon, Exela Technologies, Experian Health, Fathom, FinThrive, Guardian, Guidehouse, Greenway Health, H2O.ai, HighRadius, Hippocratic AI, Infinx Healthcare, Insitro, Iodine Software, Janus Health, Jorie AI, Latent, Luma Health, Meduit, Myndshft, Nabla, Netsmart, Nuance Communications, Optum360, Oracle Health, Outbound AI, PathAI, Phreesia, Plenful, R1 RCM, RapidClaims, RapidClaims.ai, Rectangle Health, RevSpring, Rhyme, Semantic Health, Sift Healthcare, Silna Health, Suki, Sunoh.ai, Syntellis, SYNERGEN Health, Tempus, Thar Works, LLC, Thoughtful, Upfront, Verily, Voluware, Waystar, anad Willow. These vendors were recognized for their contributions to AI-powered automation, efficiency improvements, and operational excellence in eligibility verification, claims management, payment reconciliation, and financial forecasting, demonstrating the growing impact of AI in healthcare financial operations.

Top Performing AI-Driven RCM Vendors: A Comprehensive Analysis

As healthcare providers increasingly rely on AI-driven revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, certain vendors have distinguished themselves through exceptional performance across key metrics. These vendors leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation to streamline financial clearance, improve claims accuracy, optimize coding workflows, and enhance patient payment engagement. Based on performance across multiple KPIs - including eligibility verification, financial clearance, claims processing, and administrative efficiency - the following five vendors stand out as the top performers in AI-powered RCM solutions:

1. Waystar

Waystar emerges as the top overall performer, leading in multiple KPIs across front-end, mid-cycle, and back-end RCM operations. It is the #1 rated vendor in critical areas such as:

Upfront Patient Payment Collection Rates

Claim Rejection & Denial Rate Reduction

Clean Claim Submission Rates

Claim Resubmission & Appeals Resolution

Overall Claims Reimbursement Turnaround Time

Financial Forecasting Accuracy Using AI-Driven Analytics

Automated Patient Payment Processing & Engagement

Reduction in Administrative Burden for Back-End Financial Teams

Waystar's AI-driven automation and predictive analytics optimize financial clearance, improve claims management, and enhance patient payment engagement. It is widely recognized for its payer analytics capabilities, enabling providers to reduce denials, increase claim accuracy, and optimize collections.

2. Optum360

Optum360 is another top-performing vendor, excelling across multiple KPIs related to financial clearance, claims optimization, and automation. It is the #1 rated vendor in:

Successful Patient Financial Clearance Before Service Delivery

Reduction in Patient Registration Errors & Administrative Workload

Optum360's AI-powered workflows help automate eligibility verification, prior authorizations, and financial estimations, improving revenue cycle efficiency. Additionally, it provides NLP-driven coding solutions, predictive cost estimation tools, and payer-driven insights that enhance first-pass claim acceptance rates.

3. Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare is a strong leader in AI-driven financial clearance, claim processing, and documentation automation. It is the #1 rated vendor in:

Accuracy of Insurance Eligibility Verification & Pre-Authorization Approval Rates

It ranks among the top in multiple AI-powered automation categories, including claims denial reduction, coder productivity, and automated payment reconciliation. Change Healthcare's real-time eligibility checks, compliance-driven coding suggestions, and payment transparency tools make it a go-to choice for providers looking to improve revenue cycle accuracy and efficiency.

4. R1 RCM

R1 RCM specializes in front-end revenue cycle efficiency, helping providers improve patient intake, reduce registration errors, and streamline financial clearance. It is the #1 rated vendor in:

Reduction in Patient Registration Errors & Administrative Workload

Additionally, R1 RCM consistently ranks among the top vendors for automated eligibility verification, AI-driven cost estimations, and claims optimization. Its platform enhances payer-provider communication, reducing errors and delays in patient intake and financial clearance.

5. Iodine Software

Iodine Software is a market leader in AI-powered coding accuracy, clinical documentation improvement, and revenue cycle automation. It is the #1 rated vendor in:

Increase in Coder Productivity & Accuracy with AI Automation

Iodine Software integrates machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to ensure high coding precision and compliance, minimizing errors and improving claim success rates. Its predictive analytics enhance clinical documentation, reducing audits and denials while streamlining workflows.

"This report marks a pivotal moment in healthcare finance. AI-driven automation is reshaping revenue cycle operations, and this is the first independent research effort to quantify its real-world impact," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book. "Our findings provide invaluable guidance to healthcare organizations navigating the complexities of AI adoption in financial management. Black Book's research methodology remains fully independent, with all vendor assessments based exclusively on client feedback across 18 operational excellence indicators. The study provides an unbiased, transparent evaluation of how AI is redefining revenue cycle management."

How to Access the Report

The AI in Healthcare Finance: 2025 Market Review is available free of charge to industry stakeholders. For more details or to download the full report, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com or email research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

About Black Book

Black Book Market Research LLC is an independent research firm specializing in healthcare technology, services, and consulting evaluations. Recognized for its commitment to objectivity, Black Book conducts annual surveys of healthcare software, information exchanges, and service providers, relying solely on unbiased client input. For more information, visit www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

