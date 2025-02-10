Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Reagan Glazier, President and CEO of Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PBM) ("Pacific Bay" or the "Company") reports the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer. Longtime CFO Leanora Brett has stepped down and is replaced by Philip Ellard, CPA. Ms. Brett remains Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Philip Ellard is a designated CPA with a Bachelor of Commerce Honours from the University of British Columbia. His expertise includes providing financial reporting, go-public, taxation and regulatory support services. Philip is also CFO of public issuers Neotech Metals Corp, MiMedia Holdings and Newpath Resources Inc.

"Lea Brett's service and dedication to Pacific Bay is greatly appreciated and I look forward to working with her as Corporate Secretary," said Reagan Glazier, President & CEO of Pacific Bay. "Philip Ellard is a skilled and talented accounting professional who will help the Company execute its aggressive growth strategy."

Brazil Update

The TSX Venture Exchange continues its review of the Company's proposed acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% interest in Pereira-Velho Gold Project, located in inland Alagoas state, Brazil, announced January 7th, 2025. Upon satisfactory review by the Exchange of technical information about the Project, the Company expects that trading in the Company's stock will resume. Prior to trading resumption, the Company will disclose additional technical information about the Project.

"With gold prices climbing, it's a good time to be acquiring quality projects," said Reagan Glazier, President & CEO of Pacific Bay. "Our team is working hard to expedite the Pereira-Velho Gold transaction and is excited about the prospect of exploring a project we all believe in strongly."

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing for payment of the option payments, timing regarding any future financings of the Company and timing for completion of future expenditures and plans relating to exploration of the Property, the magnitude and quality of the Property and spending commitments. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which Pacific Bay will operate in the future. Certain important factors that could cause actual results, performances or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, amongst others, the global economic climate, dilution, share price volatility and competition, results of exploration activities and development of the Atlin Goldfields Property, risks associated with the Agreement, including that the Agreement may be terminated or the option not exercised, risks relating to regulatory approvals, and the ability of the Company to complete a private placement financing. Although Pacific Bay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Pacific Bay does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

