Innocan Pharma Corporation: Innocan Pharma's Liposomal CBD Injection Shows Breakthrough Pain Relief in Elderly Donkey with Osteoarthritis

This is the second successful treatment in a donkey, demonstrating the potential of Innocan's Liposomal CBD injection for human and veterinary use

HERZLIYA, Israel and CALGARY, AB, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTCQB: INNPF) ("Innocan" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, is pleased to announce the successful outcome from the compassionate treatment of a female donkey with its innovative liposomal CBD injection (LPT-CBD). Innocan's innovative therapy provided quick and sustained pain relief, significantly improving mobility in an elderly female donkey suffering from osteoarthritis.

Ariel, a 35-year-old elderly female donkey residing at a rescue farm, had endured years of carrying excessive weight, leading to debilitating osteoarthritis across multiple joints. The chronic pain severely limited her mobility, affecting her overall well-being.

As an act of compassionate therapy, Ariel was administered a single LPT-CBD injection. Positive effects were observed, and Ariel mobility was improved for several weeks. Due to the remarkable success of the treatment, she was given a second LPT-CBD dose, which demonstrated continued improvement in her condition.

"Once again, Innocan's Liposomal CBD demonstrates its strong potential and effectiveness in alleviating pain and enhancing well-being in animals," said Prof. Chezy Barenholz, the head of our Scientific Advisory Board", "The quick and prolonged relief observed for the second time in a donkey, along with previous studies conducted in other large animals, provide strong evidence that LPT-CBD can be effectively administered to large animals, including ruminants and pigs. This demonstration opens a compelling opportunity and new therapeutic avenue for veterinary treatments."

Dr. Eyal Kalo the R&D director of Innocan Pharma added, "Beyond veterinary applications, LPT-CBD has completed a successful pre-IND meeting with the FDA as a potential non-opioid alternative for chronic pain in humans". "The prolonged pain relief observed in the donkey adds to a growing body of evidence from other animals with naturally occurring diseases treated with LPT-CBD. This new result further demonstrates LPT-CBD's strong potential for its future use for pain management in humans."

LPT-CBD is a proprietary innovative injectable liposomal formulation designed for the sustained release of synthetic CBD, targeting the treatment of chronic pain in both human and veterinary patients.

About Innocan Pharma:

Innocan is an innovator in the pharmaceuticals and wellness sectors. In the pharmaceuticals sector, Innocan developed a CBD-loaded liposome drug delivery platform with exact dosing, prolonged and controlled release of synthetic CBD for non-opioid pain management. In the wellness sector, Innocan develops and markets a wide portfolio of high-performance self-care and beauty products to promote a healthier lifestyle. Under this segment Innocan carries on business through its 60% owned subsidiary, BI Sky Global Ltd., which focuses on advanced, targeted online sales.

www.innocanpharma.com

Contact Information:

For Innocan Pharma Corporation:

Iris Bincovich, CEO

+1 5162104025

+972-54-3012842

+442037699377

info@innocanpharma.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, the Company's plans for human trials of its LPT-CBD platform, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Innocan's control. . The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Innocan, including expectations and assumptions concerning the anticipated benefits of the products, satisfaction of regulatory requirements in various jurisdictions and satisfactory completion of production and distribution arrangements.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The key risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: global and local (national) economic, political, market and business conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities; and potential disruption of relationships with suppliers, manufacturers, customers, business partners and competitors. There are also risks that are inherent in the nature of product distribution, including import/export matters and the failure to obtain any required regulatory and other approvals (or to do so in a timely manner). The anticipated timeline for entry to markets may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary regulatory requirements, or the need for additional time to conclude and/or satisfy the manufacturing and distribution arrangements. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Innocan can be found in Innocan's public reports and filings which are available under Innocan's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Innocan does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2616877/Innocan_Pharma.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570689/Innocan_Pharma_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/innocan-pharmas-liposomal-cbd-injection-shows-breakthrough-pain-relief-in-elderly-donkey-with-osteoarthritis-302372659.html