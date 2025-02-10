Jolt Health Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

Jolt Health Inc. ("JOLT" and or "the Company") (CSE:JOLT)(FSE:G1Q0) announces it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of twenty (20) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The shareholders approved the Consolidation at the Annual and Special Meeting held on December 30, 2024, and the Board of Directors approved and confirmed the consolidation ratio on January 7, 2025.

The Company currently has 127,289,723 Shares issued and outstanding. Accordingly, once the Consolidation is effective, the Company will have 6,364,486 Shares issued and outstanding, assuming there are no other changes in the issued capital of the Company.

The Company intends to also proceed with consolidating its outstanding warrants and options on a ratio of twenty (20) to one (1), with the result that each consolidated warrant and option will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at an exercise price of twenty (20) times its original exercise price.

The Consolidation is being proposed in order to provide the Company with increased flexibility to seek additional financing opportunities and is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will not change its name as part of the Consolidation..

About Jolt Health Inc.

Jolt Health Inc. (CSE - JOLT) is a leading life sciences company focused on healthcare, biotechnology and artificial intelligence. The company currently holds exclusive licenses for innovative therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the UK, and North America. The company is committed to transforming the industry through research, collaboration, and technological advancement, sharping the future of healthcare worldwide.

