Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - YORK HARBOUR METALS INC. (CSE: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (the "Company" or "York Harbour") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Joseph Cullen to its Board of Directors. Mr. Leo Power has resigned as a director of the Company creating a vacancy on the Board for the appointment of Mr. Cullen. The Company is grateful to Mr. Power for his considerable service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Joseph Cullen

Mr. Cullen's career has included over nine years of public market experience primarily focused on the resource and technology sectors with an emphasis on investor relations and corporate finance. His previous experience also includes working for Deloitte and VMWare, as well as co-founding and managing private ventures in the financial services, environmental consultancy, real estate and technology sectors.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The Company has recently closed the first milestone of an Option Agreement with Firetail Resources Limited on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland. Additionally, York Harbour holds a 100%-interest in the Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements Project, covering 15,150 hectares, situated next to the Trans-Canada Highway and only 27 km from a deep-water port at Turf Point, Newfoundland.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

