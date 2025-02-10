Toggle3D.Ai Inc. Announces Change of Fiscal Year End

Toggle3D.Ai Inc. (CSE:TGGL)(OTC:TGGLF)(FSE:Q0C) ("Toggle" or the "Company") today announces that it is changing its fiscal year-end from January 31 to March 31.

The Company is changing its financial year-end to better align the Company's financial statement and continuous disclosure requirements with those of its affiliates to streamline reporting its reporting obligations. As a result, the Company expects to file its annual disclosures in late July 2025 for the 14 months ended March 31, 2025, including audited financial statements and in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102").

Further details regarding the change in fiscal year-end, including the Company's interim reporting procedures, will be available in the Company's Notice of Change of Financial Year-End, prepared in accordance with section 4.8 of NI 51-102, which will be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .

