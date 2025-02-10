Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2025 22:26 Uhr
81 Leser
ERP Advisors Group Hosts a Free Webinar for Businesses Outgrowing QuickBooks

Finanznachrichten News

On Thursday, February 13th, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, Shawn Windle, will evaluate what businesses should do when they outgrow Intuit's QuickBooks.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2025 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal of ERP Advisors Group, will address considerations for determining if your business has outgrown Intuit's QuickBooks and what steps to take if it is time for a more robust ERP. If you are considering if you should upgrade from QuickBooks, take advantage of the valuable information in this live webinar.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/has-your-business-outgrown-quickbooks

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/has-your-business-outgrown-quickbooks

Contact Information

Erica Windle
Principal, Operations
erica@erpadvisorsgroup.com
720-542-7803

.

SOURCE: ERP Advisors Group



