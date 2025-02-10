Regulatory News:

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) (Paris:COTY) today announced that on February 10, 2025 the Company filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

The quarterly report is available on the SEC's website at: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001024305/000102430525000007/coty-20241231.htm.

About Coty Inc.

Founded in Paris in 1904, Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty serves consumers around the world, selling prestige and mass market products in more than 120 countries and territories. Coty and our brands empower people to express themselves freely, creating their own visions of beauty; and we are committed to protecting the planet. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

