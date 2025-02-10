Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") announces that, pursuant to its 10% rolling equity incentive plan, it has approved the grant of 500,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") and 1,335,000 stock options ("Options") to acquire common shares in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share"), to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants (the "Equity Grant"). The Options are exercisable until February 10, 2030 at a price of $0.315 per Option and are subject to vesting provisions. The RSUs will vest and convert into Common Shares, for no additional consideration, in tranches. Any Common Shares issued pursuant to the Equity Grant, are subject to a hold period expiring June 11, 2025, unless written approval to issue the Common Shares without the hold period is obtained from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based, growth-oriented mining company with a focus on silver. Kuya Silver operates the Bethania silver mine in Peru, while developing district-scale silver projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions including Peru and Canada.

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favourable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

