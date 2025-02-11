Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC Pink: AZURF) (FSE: A0U) ("Azincourt" or the "Company"), announces that it has entered into a marketing service agreement with Native Ads, Inc. dated February 10, 2025 (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which Native Ads will provide a marketing campaign for a total retainer of up to US150,000, with a term of up to twenty-four months or until the retainer is depleted. Under the Agreement, Native Ads will execute a comprehensive digital media advertising campaign for the Company, where approximately 75% of the campaign budget will be allocated to cost per click costs, media buying and content distribution, and search engine marketing. The remaining budget will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, campaign optimization, and reporting and data insights services. Native Ads is a full-service advertising agency based out of New York and Vancouver, BC. Native Ads is arms-length to the Company and holds no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Native Ads is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Additionally, the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with Plutus Invest and Consulting GmbH. ("Plutus") dated February 10, 2025 (the "Consulting Agreement"), pursuant to which Plutus will provide certain marketing services (the "Services") to the Company. The Services provided by Plutus will include, but not be limited to, PR strategies and designing and implementing an advertisement-based investor campaign focused on the European investment market. The Consulting Agreement has a term of six (6) months which may be terminated at any time upon thirty (30) days written notice or at such other time as mutually agreed on by Plutus and the Company. As consideration for the provision of the Services, and in accordance with the terms and provisions of the Consulting Agreement, the Company will pay Plutus a fee of up to €$150,000 on a fee for services rendered basis. Plutus is a German based company headed by Marco Messina who is operating at arm's length from the Company. Plutus holds no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company or any right to acquire such an interest. The engagement of Plutus is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture East Preston uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, and on its Snegamook uranium project, located in the Central Mining Belt of Labrador.

