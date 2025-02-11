Santa Clarita, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2025) - In response to the devastating wildfires that have impacted many communities all across Southern California, The Gentle Barn, a non-profit animal sanctuary, is offering support to those in need. They are providing Sunday visits and Cow Hug Therapy sessions to individuals and families affected by the wildfires at their Los Angeles location.

The Gentle Barn's unique philosophy connects the animals' stories of survival and healing to the personal experiences of adults and children who have suffered trauma. One of The Gentle Barn's most beloved forms of support is Cow Hug Therapy, a groundbreaking approach to emotional healing.

"We deeply understand the emotional and physical toll that disasters can have on communities. Cow Hug Therapy releases oxytocin, lowers the heart rate, is deeply grounding, and offers a nurturing place to grieve and find hope," says Ellie Laks, founder of The Gentle Barn. "It is life-changing and I'm so very grateful to offer sanctuary to those hurting. Wildfires not only threaten homes and livelihoods but also instill fear and trauma in those impacted."

The Gentle Barn's mission is to provide comfort and healing during these challenging times. They are inviting people who have been affected by the wildfires to find solace and reconnect with nature. The Cow Hug Therapy program provides a unique opportunity for healing through gentle interactions with their amazing cows.

For more information on how The Gentle Barn can assist during this difficult time and to make reservations, visit gentlebarn.org/wildfire-support.

About The Gentle Barn:

The Gentle Barn was founded in 1999 by Ellie Laks, visionary animal healer, and author; she soon joined forces with co-founder and CEO, business builder, and animal rescuer Jay Weiner to vastly expand the mission. Together, Ellie and Jay, along with their amazing staff, volunteers, and Board, have grown the sanctuary, which started in Ellie's backyard, into a national nonprofit foundation with three sanctuaries in two states. The Gentle Barn has over 4.5 million followers with 147 million video views across social platforms. Over the past 25 years, The Gentle Barn has rescued, healed, and placed thousands of animals and, in turn, healed humans who visit from all walks of life through innovative programs, including Cow Hug Therapy and Equine Therapy, along with field trips, private tours, and weekly open-to-the-public Sundays. The Gentle Barn has served over 1 million visitors.

Help provide healing after the California wildfires. To donate, please visit gentlebarn.org/donate.

