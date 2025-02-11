Paris, France and Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Biophytis SA (FP: ALBPS), ("Biophytis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of treatments for age-related diseases, today unveils its strategic outlook for the year 2025.

Biophytis has improved its competitive positioning and fundamentals in recent months, paving the way for accelerated execution of its strategic roadmap:

Launch of the OBA clinical development program for the treatment of obesity,

Strategic licensing agreement signed with Blanver,

Entry into exclusive negotiations with a major Chinese pharmaceutical company,

Conclusion of a co-development agreement with AskHelpU in ALS,

Strengthening its financial structure.

2025 will be decisive for the company, with several major initiatives to accelerate the clinical development of BIO101 (20-Hydroxyecdysone) and its commercialization. In line with Biophytis' business model and partnership strategy, the company will actively pursue agreements and collaborations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, in order to expand its presence in key indications, notably obesity and sarcopenia.

Biophytis will also initiate the Phase 2 OBA study for BIO101 (20-Hydroxyecdysone) in obesity, in collaboration with Blanver and other potential partners. This study will evaluate the efficacy of BIO101 (20-Hydroxyecdysone) in obese patients treated with GLP-1 RAs and following a hypocaloric diet. With a rapidly expanding obesity market estimated to reach $100 billion by 2030, Biophytis is positioned as a potential solution to a major medical need.

Finally, Biophytis plans to launch phase 3 of its SARA clinical program in the coming months, aimed at confirming the efficacy of BIO101 (20-Hydroxyecdysone) in sarcopenia. This indication represents a major unresolved public health issue, with a rapidly expanding market representing some 30 million patients in China and a growing prevalence in Europe and the United States.

Stanislas Veillet, CEO of Biophytis, commented: "Following major clinical advances and the conclusion of key strategic partnerships, we are continuing to execute our roadmap, confirming our commitment to addressing crucial public health issues, particularly in obesity and sarcopenia. Our mission is to bring therapeutic solutions to the patients who need them most, while consolidating our growth and impact across all key geographies."

Biophytis has published a letter to shareholders, available on the company's website (www.biophytis.com), to share its progress to 2024 and its strategic outlook for 2025.

* * * *

About BIOPHYTIS

Biophytis SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of drug candidates for age-related diseases. BIO101 (20-hydroxyecdysone), our lead drug candidate, is a small molecule in development for muscular (sarcopenia, phase 3 ready toà start, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, phase 1-2 to start), respiratory (Covid-19, phase 2-3 complete) and metabolic (obesityé, phase 2 to start) diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, with subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, and Brazil. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALBPS - FR001400OLP5) and its ADSs (American Depositary Shares) are listed on the OTC market (BPTSY - US 09076G401). For further information, visit www.biophytis.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "outlook", "believes", "expects", "potential", "continues", "may", "will", "should", "could", "seeks", "predicts", "intends", "trends", "plans", "estimates", "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Biophytis considers reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the statements contained in these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct, as they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not presently known to Biophytis or that Biophytis currently deems immaterial. Consequently, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. Please also refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Facing the Company" section of the company's 2023 Annual Financial Report available on the BIOPHYTIS website (www.biophytis.com) and as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of Form 20-F and other forms filed with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, USA). We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update orà revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

