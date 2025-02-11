BIOVERSYS SUCCESSFULLY ADVANCES BV500 NTM PROGRAM -2

Anzeige
WKN: A410LA | ISIN: CH0210362643 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOVERSYS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOVERSYS AG 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.02.2025 07:31 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ BIOVERSYS SUCCESSFULLY ADVANCES BV500 NTM PROGRAM WITH CONTINUED SUPPORT FROM CF AMR SYNDICATE 

BioVersys AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
BIOVERSYS SUCCESSFULLY ADVANCES BV500 NTM PROGRAM WITH CONTINUED SUPPORT FROM CF AMR SYNDICATE 
2025-02-11 / 07:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Basel, Switzerland. February 11, 2025, 7am CET 
 
   -- BV500 reaches second milestone, with the advancement of multiple broadly profiled and highly potent oral 
  Lead candidates with demonstrated broad-spectrum in vitro and in vivo efficacy against non-tuberculous mycobacteria 
  (NTM). 
   -- Continued strategic support from LifeArc through the CF AMR Syndicate Collaborative Discovery Programme 
  (CDP), accelerating the development of novel therapies for difficult-to-treat NTM lung disease in cystic fibrosis 
  (CF) patients. 
   -- Leveraging its proprietary Ansamycin Chemistry platform, BioVersys' BV500 molecules are designed to 
  overcome resistance and address highly drug-resistant NTM infections. 
 
BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development 
of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria, 
announced today that its BV500 NTM program has reached its second milestone, "identification of up to 5 Optimized Lead 
compounds", under the CF AMR Syndicate Collaborative Discovery Programme (CDP) agreement. Supported by LifeArc funding, 
BioVersys is developing novel small molecules targeting difficult to treat non-tuberculous mycobacteria lung disease 
(NTM-LD) in people with cystic fibrosis (CF). 
The company's BV500 NTM program is derived from its proprietary Ansamycin Chemistry platform from which the research 
team has identified and is developing several advanced, highly potent ansamycin oral Lead candidates, with 
broad-spectrum in vitro and in vivo anti-NTM activity, and which are devoid of cross-resistance with other therapeutic 
classes. 
Dr. Nawaz Khan, Head of Research at BioVersys: "We are very pleased with the progress of our BV500 program, the fourth 
of a series of successful pipeline programs, targeting high unmet medical need in antimicrobial resistance (AMR). 
Together with our collaboration partners from the CF AMR Syndicate (LifeArc, Medicines Discovery Catapult and Cystic 
Fibrosis Trust), we continue to show how successful partnerships can be developed to address patients suffering with 
difficult to treat NTM-LD, through synergizing a broad range of complementary expertise." 
Dr. Catherine Kettleborough, Head of Chronic Respiratory Infection Translational Challenge at LifeArc: "Addressing the 
urgent challenge of NTM lung disease in people with cystic fibrosis requires innovation and collaboration. The progress 
of the BV500 program demonstrates the impact of bringing together scientific expertise to accelerate the development of 
much-needed treatments. We are proud to support BioVersys in advancing this promising research, with the shared goal of 
improving outcomes for patients." 
About non-tuberculous mycobacteria 
Non-tuberculous Mycobacteria (NTM) are ubiquitous environmental bacteria whose common clinical manifestation is 
pulmonary (lung) disease (NTM-PD or NTM-LD) caused most frequently by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) and 
Mycobacterium abscessus subspecies (MAB).^[1] NTM-PD affects approximately 250,000 people per year, predominantly in 
North America and Asia.^3 Treatment of NTM infections is challenging due to variable intrinsic bacterial 
susceptibility, acquired resistance to commonly used antimicrobial agents, length of therapy (at least 12 months) and 
adverse effects associated with current treatment options. Macrolide-based, triple drug regimens, plus aminoglycosides 
for chronic/relapsing infections^[2] are considered only moderately effective for treating MAC, whereas no therapy of 
predictable efficacy exists for the treatment of MAB, a pathogen associated with up to 50% mortality.^[3] People with 
preexisting conditions, including cystic fibrosis (CF), other lung diseases and immune-compromised patients are more 
easily colonised. The incidence of NTM infections among people living with CF has increased from 3.3% to 22.6%, with 
MAB becoming a more prominent pathogen.^[4] 
About the CF AMR Syndicate 
The CF AMR Syndicate is a cross-sector initiative that brings together leading experts in CF and AMR from industry, 
academia and the clinic with people with CF. The Syndicate's aim is to accelerate the translation of CF antimicrobials 
and diagnostics to the clinic and bring new and effective treatment options to people with CF. The Syndicate was 
established in 2019 and is jointly managed by Medicines Discovery Catapult, Cystic Fibrosis Trust and LifeArc. 
www.cfamr.org.uk 
About LifeArc 
LifeArc is a self-funded, non-profit medical research organisation. We take scientific ideas out of the lab and help to 
turn them into medical breakthroughs that can be life-changing for patients. We have been doing this for more than 25 
years and our work has resulted in five licensed medicines and a diagnostic for antibiotic resistance. Our teams are 
experts in drug and diagnostics discovery, technology transfer, and intellectual property. Our work is in translational 
science - bridging the gap between academic research and clinical development, providing funding, research and expert 
knowledge, all with a clear and unwavering commitment to having a positive impact on patient lives. 
 
LifeArc is a charity registered in England and Wales under 1015243 and in Scotland under SC037861. 
 
About Medicines Discovery Catapult 
Medicines Discovery Catapult (MDC) is a national Life Sciences service dedicated to turning drug discovery into 
commercial breakthroughs. At the frontier of drug discovery, MDC works with entrepreneurial scientists to make every 
move count. It validates their ideas, de-risks investments, and feeds insights back into the sector to drive 
productivity and impact. 
MDC creates momentum through its unique blend of discovery expertise, technology, insights, and sector-leading 
partnerships. Where there is unmet patient need, MDC stimulates innovation through its National Programmes. MDC has 
helped over 300 companies raise more than GBP1.2bn of R&D investment. Its approach to drug discovery drives game-changing 
breakthroughs and improves patients' lives. 
 
More information: 
 . Part of the Innovate UK Catapult Network 
 . Based in Alderley Park, Cheshire 
 . For more information, visit https://md.catapult.org.uk/ 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
^[1] Hamed KA & G. Tillotson "A narrative review of nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease: microbiology, 
epidemiology, diagnosis, and management challenges" Ex. Rev. Resp. Med. (2023), 17 (11), 973 - 988 https://doi.org/ 
10.1080/17476348.2023.2283135 
^[2] Daley CL et al. "Treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease: an official ATS/ERS/ESCMID/IDSA 
clinical practice guideline" Eur. Resp. J. (2020), 56, 2000535; https://doi.org/10.1183/13993003.00535-2020; Griffith 
DE et al. "An Official ATS/IDSA Statement: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial 
Diseases" Am. J. Respir. Crit. Care Med. (2007), 175, 367-416; https://doi.org/10.1164/rccm.200604-571ST 
^[3] Jhun BW et al. "Prognostic factors associated with long-term mortality in 1445 patients with nontuberculous 
mycobacterial pulmonary disease: a 15-year follow-up study" Eur. Resp. J. (2020), 55, 1900798; https://doi.org/10.1183/ 
13993003.00798-2019 
^[4] Degiacomi G. et al. "Mycobacterium abscessus, an Emerging and Worrisome Pathogen among Cystic Fibrosis Patients" 
Int. J. Mol. Sci. (2019), 20, 5868; doi: 10.3390/ijms20235868 
About the Cystic Fibrosis Trust 
Cystic Fibrosis Trust is the only UK-wide charity dedicated to uniting for a life unlimited for everyone affected by 
cystic fibrosis. The Trust funds cutting edge research, provides confidential advice, support, and information on any 
aspect of cystic fibrosis, including help with financial support. 
Since 2013, Cystic Fibrosis Trust has spent GBP12m on research to tackle CF lung infections, including world class 
research in our CF Innovation Hubs, our international, multidisciplinary Strategic Research Centres and our Venture 
and Innovation leverage funding awards. 
The work the Trust does is only made possible by the generous donations from supporters. Visit our website to find out 
more about cystic fibrosis, the work of the Trust and how you can help. www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk 
 
About BioVersys 
BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and 
commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant 
("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the Company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), 
candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect 
the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and 
microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against 
life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The 
Company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii 
(BV100, Phase 3 ready), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2a, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a 
consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland. 
BioVersys contact 
Hernan Levett, CFO, Tel. +41 61 633 22 50; Hernan.levett@bioversys.com 
For Media: media@bioversys.com 
www.bioversys.com 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DJ BIOVERSYS SUCCESSFULLY ADVANCES BV500 NTM PROGRAM -2- 

End of Media Release 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2083985 2025-02-11 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2083985&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

© 2025 Dow Jones News
