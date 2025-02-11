BioVersys AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Basel, Switzerland. February 11, 2025, 7am CET
BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today that its BV500 NTM program has reached its second milestone, "identification of up to 5 Optimized Lead compounds", under the CF AMR Syndicate Collaborative Discovery Programme (CDP) agreement. Supported by LifeArc funding, BioVersys is developing novel small molecules targeting difficult to treat non-tuberculous mycobacteria lung disease (NTM-LD) in people with cystic fibrosis (CF).
LifeArc is a charity registered in England and Wales under 1015243 and in Scotland under SC037861.
About Medicines Discovery Catapult
More information:
[1] Hamed KA & G. Tillotson "A narrative review of nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease: microbiology, epidemiology, diagnosis, and management challenges" Ex. Rev. Resp. Med. (2023), 17 (11), 973 - 988 https://doi.org/10.1080/17476348.2023.2283135
[2] Daley CL et al. "Treatment of nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease: an official ATS/ERS/ESCMID/IDSA clinical practice guideline" Eur. Resp. J. (2020), 56, 2000535; https://doi.org/10.1183/13993003.00535-2020; Griffith DE et al. "An Official ATS/IDSA Statement: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention of Nontuberculous Mycobacterial Diseases" Am. J. Respir. Crit. Care Med. (2007), 175, 367-416; https://doi.org/10.1164/rccm.200604-571ST
[3] Jhun BW et al. "Prognostic factors associated with long-term mortality in 1445 patients with nontuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease: a 15-year follow-up study" Eur. Resp. J. (2020), 55, 1900798; https://doi.org/10.1183/13993003.00798-2019
[4] Degiacomi G. et al. "Mycobacterium abscessus, an Emerging and Worrisome Pathogen among Cystic Fibrosis Patients" Int. J. Mol. Sci. (2019), 20, 5868; doi: 10.3390/ijms20235868
About the Cystic Fibrosis Trust
Since 2013, Cystic Fibrosis Trust has spent £12m on research to tackle CF lung infections, including world class research in our CF Innovation Hubs, our international, multidisciplinary Strategic Research Centres and our Venture and Innovation leverage funding awards.
The work the Trust does is only made possible by the generous donations from supporters. Visit our website to find out more about cystic fibrosis, the work of the Trust and how you can help.www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk
About BioVersys
BioVersys contact
End of Media Release
2083985 11.02.2025 CET/CEST