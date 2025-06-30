BioVersys AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
BioVersys AG, a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria, today announced the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders held on June 27, 2025.
A total of 55.4% of the Company's share capital was represented at the meeting.
All items on the agenda received the required majority of votes in favor, including:
Dr. Seng Chin Mah, Chairman of the Board of the Directors commented: "I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued strong support of our strategy as we embark on the final clinical development phase for BV100 with the initiation of Phase 3 later in the year. We will also continue to progress our second clinical asset, alpibectir, as well as our preclinical projects. We remain committed to bringing our novel therapies to patients in dire need and to returning stakeholder value. The Board of Directors and Management would also like to thank Dr. Henni Ropponen for her invaluable contributions during her board tenure and we welcome Dr. Ulrik Schulze to the Board of Directors."
The minutes and the relevant documents relating to the shareholders' meeting, including the Annual Report, will be available on the Company's website under the following links:
Annual Report: https://ir.bioversys.com/investor-relations/financials/financial-reports
AGM: https://ir.bioversys.com/investor-relations/governance-csr/annual-general-meeting
