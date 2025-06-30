BioVersys AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

BIOVERSYS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM its ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS



30-Jun-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Basel, Switzerland. June 30, 2025, 7am CEST

BioVersys AG, a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria, today announced the results of the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders held on June 27, 2025. A total of 55.4% of the Company's share capital was represented at the meeting. All items on the agenda received the required majority of votes in favor, including: The Company's 2024 Annual Report, including the Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2024

The re-election of Seng Chin Mah as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the re-election of David Hunstad, Marc Gitzinger, Marina von Schönau and William Jenkins as Members of the Board of Directors in addition to the election of Ulrik Schulze as a Member of the Board of Directors

An amendment to the Company's capital range and an increase to the conditional share capital for financing, acquisitions and other purposes to provide the Board of Directors with greater flexibility to respond to business opportunities and enhance BioVersys' ability to pursue strategic initiatives Dr. Seng Chin Mah, Chairman of the Board of the Directors commented: "I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued strong support of our strategy as we embark on the final clinical development phase for BV100 with the initiation of Phase 3 later in the year. We will also continue to progress our second clinical asset, alpibectir, as well as our preclinical projects. We remain committed to bringing our novel therapies to patients in dire need and to returning stakeholder value. The Board of Directors and Management would also like to thank Dr. Henni Ropponen for her invaluable contributions during her board tenure and we welcome Dr. Ulrik Schulze to the Board of Directors." The minutes and the relevant documents relating to the shareholders' meeting, including the Annual Report, will be available on the Company's website under the following links: Annual Report: https://ir.bioversys.com/investor-relations/financials/financial-reports AGM: https://ir.bioversys.com/investor-relations/governance-csr/annual-general-meeting

About BioVersys

BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the Company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The Company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3 ready), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2a, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland. BioVersys contact

Hernan Levett, CFO, Tel. +41 61 633 22 50; Mail: hernan.levett@bioversys.com

Website: www.bioversys.com

End of Inside Information