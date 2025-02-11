Meghan Markle has been voted as having the best celebrity engagement ring in the world, according to a poll commissioned by the Natural Diamond Council

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Valentine's Day, the Natural Diamond Council commissioned a study of 2,000 British adults to disclose the recent trends in diamond engagement rings.

The study, carried out by OnePoll, revealed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's diamond engagement ring is the most popular in the world.

The trilogy ring with a cushion cut centre diamond, flanked by two smaller diamonds, was voted more popular than Mila Kunis and Adele's rings.

It was designed by Prince Harry using a diamond from Botswana, along with two others from Princess Diana's personal jewellery collection.

The study also found nearly half of respondents (46 percent) would prefer a colourless or white diamond if money were no object. Although in a modern twist 18-24s were more likely to want a different coloured diamond.

The results reveal that the preferred diamond cut is tied between 'round brilliant' and 'emerald cut', both making up 12 percent of the vote, demonstrating that classic cuts remain the favourite amongst consumers. Those aged 65+ were fonder of a round brilliant cut (19%) than 18-24s who prefer an oval cut (17%).

Lisa Levinson, Head of UK for the Natural Diamond Council, said: "We are seeing a noticeable shift toward 'ovals' being the new 'rounds' for the younger generation".

There is a strong appetite for individuality, with results showing a desire for an engagement ring to be from private jewellers (30 percent), rather than high street jewellery stores (9 percent).

This is further reflected in the poll as uniqueness is the most important factor when it comes to your diamond engagement ring (27 percent), with clarity of the diamond coming in second.

Despite the recent emergence of laboratory-grown/synthetic diamonds, natural diamonds remain the firm favourite when choosing between natural and lab-grown/synthetic. Interestingly this preference was even more significant in men (72%).

Lisa Levinson of the Natural Diamond Council continued: "These findings highlight that natural diamonds are the preferred choice when choosing an engagement ring. This reflects the customers' desire for individuality, as each natural diamond is inimitably unique. When you own a natural diamond, you possess something truly rare that reflects just how exceptional you are, whilst also supporting local communities across the world and allowing them to flourish on the back of diamond revenue."

Of the few participants that said they were disappointed with their engagement ring, 57 percent admitted it was because it wasn't big enough, whilst 29 percent revealed it was because it wasn't a natural diamond.

A sizeable 20 percent of people have lied to a family member/friend about liking their ring when they didn't.

34 percent of British adults would like their engagement ring to be a complete surprise, whilst the majority (48 percent) want to choose the ring with their partner.

For the upcoming 2025 Valentine's Day, only 6% of British adults would like to get engaged on Valentine's Day, whilst the largest share (29%) has no preference of a specific date.

Top 5 most popular celebrity engagement rings:

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex's trilogy ring with a cushion cut centre diamond flanked by two smaller diamonds Mila Kunis' round brilliant diamond engagement ring Adele's pear-shaped diamond engagement ring Catherine, the Princess of Wales's oval blue sapphire surrounded by a diamond halo engagement ring Zendaya's east-west emerald cut diamond ring

About Natural Diamond Council

Natural Diamond Council is a not-for-profit organisation committed to inspiring and educating consumers on the real, rare, and responsible values of natural diamonds and the positive global impact of the industry. Our Only Natural Diamonds platform is the authoritative publisher on all things natural diamonds including myth busting facts, celebrities and pop culture, epic diamonds and jewellery trends, engagements and weddings, and diamond buying guides. In addition, we provide marketing, promotional, and educational services to brands, designers, and retailers, encouraging them to amplify the values and integrity of natural diamonds.

NDC is a global organisation whose members' operations span four continents and ten countries including Canada, South Africa, and Botswana. Their operations support the livelihood of 10 million people worldwide.

NDC operates out of offices in New York, Shanghai, Mumbai, and Antwerp, with satellite teams in the UK and France.

