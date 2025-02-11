Waaree Energies has started commercial production from the first 1. 4 GW of its planned 5. 4 GW solar cell manufacturing capacity in Gujarat, India. From pv magazine India Waaree Energies has begun commercial production at its 1. 4 GW mono passivated emitter rear cell (PERC) solar cell line in Chikhli, Gujarat. It is the first phase of India's largest solar cell manufacturing facility. The plant, operated by India's largest PV module manufacturer, will reach a total capacity of 5. 4 GW, including 4 GW of high-efficiency tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells set for commissioning ...

