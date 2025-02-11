An international team has utilized an n-type polymeric additive to stabilize C60 molecules for use in inverted perovskite PV cells. Thanks to this approach, the researchers built a solar cell with the highest efficiency value ever recorded for perovskite devices based on solution processed C60 electron transport layers. An international research team has fabricated an inverted perovskite solar cell that can achieve a remarkable power conversion efficiency thanks to an optimized buckminsterfullerene (C60) electron transport layer (ETL). Inverted perovskite cells have a device structure known as ...

