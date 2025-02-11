Anzeige
ATS Technic and MTU Maintenance Lease Services Collaborate on Line Maintenance Services in the Middle East

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2025 / ATS Technic has signed a line maintenance service agreement with MTU Maintenance Lease Services, the leasing and asset management arm of the leading provider of tailor-made MRO services for aero engines.

ATS and MTU signing the MoU

ATS and MTU signing the MoU

This partnership marks an important milestone for ATS Technic, which is certified under EASA Part 145, enabling it to round off MTU Maintenance's MRO operations for the Middle East region. Last December, ATS Technic completed the first engine transfer for MTU at Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) airport.

"This relationship reflects our shared commitment to delivering excellence, innovation, and reliability in aviation maintenance services across the region," says Mahdi Altahaineh, Chairman of ATS Group. "We are looking forward to strengthening this cooperation and continue to serve the aviation community with world-class services!"

About ATS Technic:

ATS Technic is a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). As the first independent EASA-certified line maintenance organization in the UAE, ATS Technic is committed to delivering superior MRO services that ensure aircraft safety and performance-keeping our customers flying with expertise and reliability. Headquartered in Dubai, ATS Technic is part of the ATS Group, an international group of companies providing aviation parts distribution, MRO services, and medical solutions.

For more information, visit https://atsaviation.com/ats-technic-home or call +971 4 351 5275.

Contact Information

ATS Media
compliance@ats-technic.com

.

SOURCE: ATS Technic



