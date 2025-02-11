ATS Technic Named Approved Part 145 Service Provider for Satys Aerospace in the Middle East

For more information, visit www.satys.comATS Technic and Satys Aerospace announce a strategic partnership to optimize aircraft painting and maintenance services in the Middle East. Under this collaboration, ATS Technic becomes the approved EASA Part 145 service provider for Satys Aerospace in the region, providing comprehensive support to airlines and operators.

ATS and Satys signed the MoU



This partnership coincides with the inauguration of Satys' 33,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art paint hangar at Dubai World Central (DWC) Airport. Designed with the latest technology to accommodate diverse aircraft types, this facility reinforces Satys' commitment to innovation and excellence.

ATS Technic, the UAE's first independent EASA-certified provider of line and base maintenance services, continues to expand its capabilities with plans for a new base maintenance hangar at DWC as part of its ongoing growth strategy. Meanwhile, Satys Aerospace, headquartered in Blagnac, France, is a global leader in aircraft painting, sealing, and interior manufacturing, operating in 13 countries with 52 locations.

Together, the two companies aim to provide seamless end-to-end solutions for aircraft painting and maintenance, ensuring compliance with EASA Part 145 regulations.

Antonio Mena , Director Satys ASP International commented:

"This partnership highlights our commitment to delivering comprehensive, world-class services in the Middle East. By combining Satys' expertise in painting with ATS Technic's maintenance proficiency, we aim to offer airlines an all-in-one solution that enhances operational efficiency."

Mahdi Altahaineh, Chairman of ATS Group, added:

"This agreement with Satys is a major milestone for ATS Technic. We are proud to partner with the global leader in aircraft painting, particularly during the launch of their cutting-edge hangar at DWC. This collaboration reflects our shared vision to elevate customer service standards in the region."

As aviation in the Middle East continues to expand, this partnership positions ATS Technic and Satys as leaders in the region's aviation ecosystem, providing rapid turnaround, exceptional quality, and sustainable solutions to meet the needs of airlines.

The partnership was announced in February 2025 at the MRO Middle East, the largest MRO in the region, in ATS Technic's headquarters city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

About ATS Technic

ATS Technic is a global leader in aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for commercial airlines, lessors, and VVIP operators. As the first independent EASA-certified line maintenance organization in the UAE, ATS Technic is committed to delivering superior MRO services that ensure aircraft safety and performance-keeping our customers flying with expertise and reliability. Headquartered in Dubai, ATS Technic is part of the ATS Group, an international group of companies providing aviation parts distribution, MRO services, and medical solutions.

For more information, visit atsaviation.com/ats-technic-home/

About Satys

Satys is a French industrial and international group, present in 13 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Satys is active in aircraft painting and sealing, engineering and manufacturing interiors for the aerospace and railway sectors.

For more information, visit www.satys.com

SOURCE: ATS Technic

