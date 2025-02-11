Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leading provider of real-time digital twin software, announces the Company was Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Emerging Tech: Revenue Opportunity Projection of Simulation Digital Twins as one of the Example vendors in Simulation Digital Twin of a Person (SDToP).

The report states, "Simulation digital twins (SDTs) are an advanced version of traditional digital twin solutions that provide such capability. By feeding current real-time data into incorporated simulation software, SDTs can model the future of their associated article(s)."

"We are pleased to be recognized in this report as one of the Example vendors in Simulation Digital Twin of a Person (SDToP), where a Person could be an employee, customer, cohort, or ad hoc group." said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI.

According to Gartner, "The market for simulation digital twin (SDT)-enabling software and services is expected to reach a global revenue of $379 billion by 2034, up from $35 billion in 2024. While simulation digital twins of things are the most widely known, simulation digital twins of composite processes show the strongest growth due to the increased business value."

Delivering this new capability in Digital Twins is the Company's edgeCore software, which unites and orchestrates real-time data and control systems and new innovations like generative AI and machine learning algorithms with simulations to test potential outcomes to specific suggested actions.

"This opportunity for Digital Twins interests our Company greatly based on the spaces size, velocity, and newness," said Jim Barrett, CEO of edgeTI. "As a pioneer in creating the real-time interactions needed in this, we believe we have a unique advantage in delivering our customers accelerated success and value."

edgeTI offers demonstrations and free evaluations of Simulation Digital Twins via the Company's website to prospective enterprises.

Further to the Company's news release dated January 20, 2025, the Company wishes to clarify that Roth Canada, Inc. ("Roth Canada") was engaged as a strategic advisor to provide certain general financial and strategic advice to the Company and that Roth Canada was not acting as an underwriter, broker, or finder in connection with the private placement of the Company that closed on January 20, 2025. Pursuant to an advisory agreement dated January 10, 2025, between the Company and Roth Canada, Rother Canada was paid a cash advisory fee of $125,000.

About edgeTI

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible.

