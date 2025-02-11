Developed by a research team including experts from Australian specialist Clearvue, the new PV windows were also able to reduce water usage in a greenhouse by 29%. The group believes that a fully glazed solar greenhouse could offset up to 100% of the energy consumption in worldwide locations by using adaptable and efficient temperature control techniques. Researchers from Australia's Murdoch University and ClearVue Technologies have developed new solar windows that can reportedly reduce energy consumption and water usage in greenhouses. To test the proposed innovation, they designed and constructed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...