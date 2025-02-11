For an unforgettable Valentine's Day, give your home a sparkling clean! Tineco, a specialist in smart cleaning solutions, is offering exclusive deals on its flagship products to help you create a warm and welcoming atmosphere before the big day. Vacuum, wash, and make your home shine effortlessly with innovative and high-performance technologies. Take advantage of these promotions from February 11 to 15, 2025, and until February 22 for the PURE ONE A50S. Offers available on Amazon.

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO (Original Price: €699, Valentine's Day Price: €539) With its iLoop Smart Sensor technology, it automatically adjusts to the level of dirt for precise and uncompromising cleaning. Its dual high-capacity tanks and self-cleaning function ensure hassle-free use, while its quiet operation preserves the romantic atmosphere. A must-have ally for preparing your cozy nest with peace of mind.

FLOOR ONE S5 (Original Price: €389, Valentine's Day Price: €309) Ideal for tackling the most stubborn dirt on hard floors, the FLOOR ONE S5 combines powerful suction, a self-cleaning function, and the convenience of cordless cleaning for quick and efficient results. With its large-capacity water tanks and up to 35 minutes of battery life, this device ensures a spotless home. The perfect tool to transform your home into a haven of harmony for Valentine's Day.

iFLOOR 5 BREEZE COMPLETE (Original Price: €299, Valentine's Day Price: €239) Give your home a sparkling clean with the iFLOOR 5 Breeze Complete. With its dual vacuuming and washing function, it effectively removes dirt from all your hard floors in one pass. Its cordless, lightweight design ensures optimal maneuverability, while its self-cleaning system keeps the brush always clean. With up to 35 minutes of battery life, this everyday ally helps you keep your home spotless with minimal effort. The ideal accessory to prepare your home for a soft and cozy Valentine's Day!

FLOOR ONE S7 STEAM (Original Price: €699, Valentine's Day Price: €549) Transform your cleaning routine with the FLOOR ONE S7 Steam, the cordless steam mop that combines power and precision. Thanks to its high-temperature steam technology, it effectively removes stubborn dirt and sanitizes your hard floors effortlessly. Its self-propulsion system and optimized battery life offer incomparable comfort of use. Say goodbye to endless chores: with this powerful ally, prepare your home for Valentine's Day in a spotless and soothing atmosphere.

PURE ONE A50S (Original Price: €329, Valentine's Day Price: €299) Give your home a deep clean with the PURE ONE A50S, the cordless stick vacuum designed to combine performance and practicality. Its powerful suction system automatically detects dust and adjusts its power for optimal cleaning. Lightweight and maneuverable, it allows you to reach every corner effortlessly, while its long-lasting battery ensures a spotless home in one pass. The ideal companion for a sparkling home, ready to welcome a soft and sweet Valentine's Day.

Offers available on Amazon until February 15, 2025, and until February 22 for the PURE ONE A50S.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner. In 2019, it became the first brand to launch an intelligent vacuum cleaner. Today, the brand has innovated to become a global leader, offering smart devices across various home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and continually innovates to develop new devices.

