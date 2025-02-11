Proud Sponsors of the Senior Camogie and Intermediate Ladies Football Teams

EdgeConneX®, a pioneer in global Build-to-Suit and Build-to-Density data center solutions, is proud to announce a three-year sponsorship agreement with Lucan Sarsfields GAA Club. This partnership will directly support the Senior Camogie and Intermediate Ladies Football teams while firmly establishing EdgeConneX as one of the Main Club sponsors. This collaboration represents EdgeConneX on-going commitment to the communities around its projects, with the sponsorship reflecting the company's decade-long infrastructure investment in Ireland at Grange Castle Business Park, Dublin. Supporting local initiatives like Lucan Sarsfields GAA Club is integral to the company's mission of fostering meaningful relationships with the local communities and neighbors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211947414/en/

The sponsorship provides much needed funding to support the ladies' teams and will help improve pitches, fundraise for floodlights to enable year-round training and playing, and support other on-and-off-pitch initiatives. These upgrades aim to empower the women's teams as they pursue their passion and strive for success in the seasons ahead.

"At EdgeConneX, we believe in investing in technology, people and the community where we operate. The alignment between our WomenConneX employee resource group and Lucan Sarsfields women's teams made this partnership a natural fit. We are inspired by the dedication and talent of these athletes, and we are thrilled to support them as they aim for new heights in the coming seasons." Angela Capon- VP of Marketing, EMEA, EdgeConneX and Founder of WomenConneX

EdgeConneX has demonstrated that its partnership goes well beyond a short-term financial one and has generously supplied and delivered 10 tons of topsoil to Lucan Sarsfields. This allowed Lucan Sarsfields, in collaboration with the 100 Million Trees Project, to advance with planting trees for the Miyawaki Forest of 1.7K native trees. This was a part of Lucan Sarsfields Biodiversity plan and made a significant step towards environmental sustainability and community engagement when Lucan Sarsfields became stewards of the largest mini forest on any sporting site in Dublin community club grounds.

Mary Flannery, Chairperson of Lucan Sarsfields GAA Club, expressed her gratitude, "EdgeConneX stepping forward as one of our Main Club sponsors marks a turning point for our ladies' teams. The company's support will provide the resources to improve our facilities, inspiring and empowering our athletes to give their best both on and off the field. We are truly excited about what we can achieve together over the next three years."

Looking ahead, EdgeConneX is eager to celebrate future milestones with Lucan Sarsfields teams. Having reached the semi-finals in 2024, the Senior Camogie team is poised for a strong 2025 season, with EdgeConneX cheering them to what is hopefully a championship win.

EdgeConneX owns and operates 80+ data centers built and in development globally across four continents and 20+ countries.

For more information, please visit www.edgeconnex.com.

About EdgeConneX

Backed by EQT Infrastructure, part of the global investment organization EQT, EdgeConneX provides a full range of sustainable data center solutions worldwide. We work closely with our customers to offer choices in location, scale, and type of facility, from Build-to-Suit to Build-to-Density. EdgeConneX is a global leader in anytime, anywhere, and any scale data center services for a diverse portfolio of industries, including Cloud, AI, Content, Networks, and more. With a mission predicated on taking care of our customers, our people, and our planet, EdgeConneX strives to Empower Your Edge.

For more information, please visit edgeconnex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250211947414/en/

Contacts:

Media Enquiries:

press@edgeconnex.com