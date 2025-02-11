Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.02.2025 09:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wanstor Ltd: Wanstor Achieves Prestigious SDI 4-Star Certification, Setting a New Standard for Business-Led IT Services

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanstor, a leading Managed Services & Security Provider (MSSP), has earned the distinguished 4-star Business-Led Certification from the Service Desk Institute (SDI), joining an elite group of only 24 UK organisations. This recognition underscores Wanstor's commitment to delivering business-aligned technology services, empowering organisations to innovate, scale, and thrive.

Wanstor logo

In a landscape where 80% of organisations experience service disruptions impacting revenue and customer satisfaction, Wanstor ensures IT is not just a support function but a strategic driver of business growth and resilience.

What SDI 4-Star Certification Means

The SDI Service Desk Certification is an internationally recognised benchmark for IT service management excellence. Achieving this 4-star rating demonstrates Wanstor's ability to align IT services with business objectives, ensuring customers receive industry-leading support tailored to their needs.

The assessment covered key areas, including:

+ Leadership & Strategy - Proactive, customer-focused service delivery.
+ Customer Experience Management - Driving satisfaction and loyalty through seamless IT support.
+ People Management - Investing in talent to build a high-performing service team.
+ Processes & Performance - Leveraging AI, automation, and best practices for operational efficiency.
+ Corporate Social Responsibility - Integrating sustainability into IT services.

A Strategic Partner for Growth

This certification cements Wanstor as a strategic ally for bold technology leaders. Organisations partnering with Wanstor gain:

+ Proactive, Business-Aligned IT Services - IT as a driver of innovation.
+ Industry-Specific Expertise - Tailored solutions for Professional Services, Not-for-Profits, and Hospitality.
+ Cutting-Edge Technology - AI, automation, and self-healing capabilities for future-ready operations.
+ A People-First Culture - A 250-strong, 24/7 service team committed to continuous learning.

Impact on Business Leaders

For CIOs and IT leaders, partnering with an SDI accredited MSP ensures consistent service, operational efficiency, and scalability. "Achieving SDI's 4-star Business-Led Certification is a testament to Wanstor's relentless pursuit of IT excellence," said Francesca Lukes, CEO at Wanstor. "This milestone reinforces our commitment to driving business transformation for our customers."

Future-Ready IT Services

As businesses demand IT partners that deliver measurable impact, Wanstor stands ready to support growth with market-leading solutions.

Media Contact
Natalia Francois
Marketing Manager
Natalia.francois@wanstor.com

Wanstor
www.wanstor.com

About Wanstor
Wanstor is a UK-based Managed Services Provider offering comprehensive IT solutions across Hospitality, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Not-for-Profits. Focused on innovation, customer experience, and technology, Wanstor helps organisations scale and succeed in a competitive digital landscape.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614440/Wanstor_Service_Desk_Team.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2614439/Wanstor_Logo.jpg

Service desk team

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wanstor-achieves-prestigious-sdi-4-star-certification-setting-a-new-standard-for-business-led-it-services-302370367.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.