Hyundai Motor Group Partners with SOAS University of London to Nurture African Talent through New Scholarship Agreement

Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) partners with SOAS to foster a fundamental understanding of the continent and promoting sustainable development in Africa

With the establishment of the 'Hyundai Motor Group Scholarship,' both parties have broadened their collaborative efforts to nurture future generations in Africa

This year, 25 master's and doctoral students from Africa will receive a scholarship to study at SOAS due to a £1.5M donation from Group partners

Scholarship recipients to participate in events and seminars hosted by the Group, focusing on sustainable development in Africa and global collaborations

The Group's new Junior Internship Program to offer global business experience to SOAS students from Africa to work in Seoul

LONDON and SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has signed a scholarship agreement to nurture talent from Africa at SOAS University of London, a university that is home to leading international experts engaged in research and teaching to create meaningful change and empower students to find solutions to global challenges.

As a first step, in partnership with SOAS, the Group has established the Development Leadership Dialogue (DLD) Institute, a forum for discussions among leaders in the development community, as well as the Centre for Sustainable Structural Transformation (CSST), a research center focused on structural transformation in the context of the climate crisis.

Starting in the first half of 2025, the Hyundai Motor Group Scholarship will be offered annually to five master's and doctoral students coming to SOAS from Africa. Scholars will receive transformational support towards their tuition and living expenses. The Group will invite scholarship recipients to participate in various networking events and seminars hosted by the Group after completing their studies. This collaboration model between the Group and the scholars is designed to support this next generation of changemakers beyond their studies.

"Hyundai Motor Group has established the DLD and CSST in collaboration with SOAS to gain a fundamental understanding of Africa and is seeking a collaboration model for a desirable future on the continent," said Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and head of the Global Strategy Office (GSO) at Hyundai Motor Group. "As part of our commitment to fostering the next generation of leaders who will drive sustainable development in Africa, Hyundai Motor Group is establishing a scholarship program to nurture the future generations of the continent."

