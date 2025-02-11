Baseload Capital Sweden AB: A book about renewable energy for kids of all ages, now in Icelandic

At Baseload Power Iceland, we are happy to announce the release of the Icelandic version of the book Our hidden powers: Okkar dulda orka.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The book encourages readers of all ages to explore their own hidden powers and introduces them to the positive impact we can have on the world when we work together to bring about a world in balance and harmony. It's a perfect gift for any young mind curious about renewable energy.

Originally, the book was launched in 2023 by our parent company Baseload Capital in Sweden and has sold over 8,000 copies since then. It is available in English, Swedish, Chinese, Ukrainian - and now in Icelandic, in collaboration with Samorka, the federation of energy and utility companies in Iceland.

This project was initiated to increase global awareness about geothermal energy around the world. And where better to start than with kids, our future?

The official release date for the Icelandic edition is February 13th, 2025. It can be found for sale in select Icelandic bookstores like Penninn Eymundsson and Forlagið.

Marta Rós Karlsdóttir, Managing Director of Baseload Power Iceland, says:

"The book offers a fun way to introduce kids to the different sources of renewable energy and how they work together to support our modern society. It fills an important gap in children's literature and educational material presenting the vital role of energy in our daily lives. I also hope it inspires a sense of awareness about the value of renewable resources and the quality of life they bring us now and in the future."

Sales contact

Hjörleifur þór Steingrímsson

hjorleifur.steingrimsson@baseloadpower.is

659 6243



Media questions

Marta Rós Karlsdóttir

marta.karlsdottir@baseloadpower.is

617 2740

