Sinch AB: Sinch Partners with Aduna to Advance Global Network API Solutions

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch (Sinch AB (publ)) - (XSTO: SINCH), which is pioneering the way the world communicates through its digital Customer Communications Cloud today announced a strategic partnership with Aduna, a new venture formed by Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and some of the world's leading telecom operators. This partnership aims to strengthen the network API ecosystem, expanding global access to advanced mobile capabilities and accelerating digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

Launched in September 2024, Aduna is focused on simplifying and accelerating the adoption of network APIs, offering seamless access to mobile network capabilities such as authentication and security. With key developer platform partners like Vonage and Google Cloud, Aduna's collaboration with Sinch will drive further innovation, scale, and operational efficiency for enterprises relying on secure digital infrastructure.

Sinch's network APIs enables businesses to embed scalable, secure communications directly into their digital services, supporting critical functions like two-factor authentication (2FA), identify verification, and fraud prevention. As part of this partnership, Sinch will expand its Number Verification API offerings and streamline developer integration through standardized interfaces like TMF Operate APIs.

"Our partnership with Aduna is a significant step forward in unlocking the full potential of network APIs," said Sean O'Neal, Chief Product Officer at Sinch. "Together, we are empowering enterprises to strengthen security and streamline critical digital services, such as authentication and identity management. As security demands grow, integrating scalable network capabilities through standard APIs will be vital in staying competitive in the digital economy."

As a key contributor to the CAMARA initiative, an open-source project led by GSMA and the Linux Foundation to standardize network APIs for global adoption, Sinch leverages its expertise in API integration, security, and developer onboarding to accelerate industry adoption. With years of experience in delivering secure Number Verification APIs, Sinch is poised to expand its network API portfolio and broaden its global reach in 2025, enabling businesses to innovate confidently and securely at scale.

"The collaboration with Sinch as a partner will be a crucial step for the success of Aduna. We are removing significant barriers for developers eager to harness the full potential of mobile networks," said Anthony Bartolo, CEO of Aduna. "The planned integration of Sinch's expertise and reach will enable developers across leading platforms to access advanced network capabilities globally via common APIs. Aduna's mission is to accelerate digital transformation across businesses and society, and we are excited to partner with Sinch as we expand the network API ecosystem."

With this collaboration, Sinch and Aduna are shaping the future of enterprise communication by empowering businesses to securely connect, authenticate, and engage customers with carrier-grade security and reliability.

