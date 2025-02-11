Singapore-based Canopy Power has teamed with Norwegian floating PV specialist Ocean Sun aiming to accelerate the deployment of floating solar technology across Australia. From pv magazine Australia Renewable energy engineering company Canopy Power and Ocean Sun have formed a strategic partnership to introduce new generation floating solar technology to Australia. The collaboration centers on Ocean Sun's patented circular floating solar system that features a 70 meter diameter buoyancy ring covered by a reinforced membrane to which solar modules are attached. The membrane is only 1 mm thick which ...

