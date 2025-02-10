TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) ("NGL," "we," "us," "our," or the "Partnership") today reported its third quarter Fiscal 2025 financial results. Highlights include:

Net income for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 of $14.6 million, compared to net income of $45.8 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024

Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 of $147.7 million, compared to $151.7 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024

for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 of $147.7 million, compared to $151.7 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024 Produced water volumes processed of approximately 2.62 million barrels per day during the third quarter of Fiscal 2025, growing 10.4% from the third quarter of Fiscal 2024

We commenced operations on our expanded Lea County Express Pipeline system (LEX II) during the current quarter

Crude Oil Logistics highlights:

Prairie Operating signed a long-term acreage dedication contract for current and future production growth capacity on the Grand Mesa pipeline.

Signed a term crude oil purchase and sale agreement with another DJ Basin producer with volumes beginning April 2025.

Entered into an agreement with a third-party to connect their crude oil gathering system to our Riverside, Colorado terminal facility.

Liquid Logistics highlights:

On February 5, 2025, we signed a purchase and sale agreement to sell 17 of our natural gas liquids terminals.

We also signed a purchase and sale agreement for our natural gas liquids terminal in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Total consideration for both transactions is estimated to be $95.0 million, inclusive of working capital. Both transactions are expected to close by March 31, 2025.

Other highlights:

On November 22, 2024, we purchased 23,375,000 of our outstanding warrants for $6.9 million.

In January and February, 2025, we sold 143 railcars for proceeds of $12.5 million. We anticipate selling additional railcars for approximately $10 million.

"We are very excited about our new customers on Grand Mesa and believe we have a much brighter future in the DJ Basin. We have also been looking to reduce the volatility in our results by divesting certain assets in the Liquids Logistics segment and are meeting with some success. We continue to grow the Water Solutions business, focusing on minimum volume commitments and acreage dedications," stated Mike Krimbill.

Quarterly Results of Operations

The following table summarizes the unaudited operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) by reportable segment for the periods indicated:

Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA(1) Operating

Income (Loss) Adjusted

EBITDA(1) (in thousands) Water Solutions $ 65,379 $ 132,661 $ 74,270 $ 121,285 Crude Oil Logistics 10,024 17,354 17,010 17,044 Liquids Logistics 11,676 8,188 22,449 26,302 Corporate and Other (11,582 ) (10,551 ) (11,940 ) (12,961 ) Total $ 75,497 $ 147,652 $ 101,789 $ 151,670

_______________ (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA (as used herein) and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Water Solutions

Operating income for the Water Solutions segment decreased by $8.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to higher losses on the disposal or impairment of assets of $10.5 million in the current period compared to a gain of $0.5 million in the prior year period. This decrease was partially offset by a gain of $3.0 million due to the write-off of a contingent consideration liability and higher disposal revenues due to an increase in produced water volumes processed from contracted customers and higher fees charged for interruptible spot volumes. There was also higher water pipeline revenue due to the LEX II pipeline commencing operations during the current quarter. The Partnership processed approximately 2.62 million barrels of produced water per day during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a 10.4% increase when compared to approximately 2.38 million barrels of water per day processed during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Revenues from recovered skim oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $24.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of less than $0.1 million from the prior year period. The increase was due primarily to an increase in skim oil barrels sold due to more skim oil recovered from receiving more water in higher oil cut basins, partially offset by lower realized crude oil prices received from the sale of skim oil barrels. There was also an increase in unrealized losses on skim oil hedges for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due primarily to lower utilities expense due to a negotiated long-term utility contract with lower rates, lower chemical expense due to purchasing fewer chemicals and using them more efficiently and lower repairs and maintenance expense due to the timing of repairs and tank cleaning. These decreases were partially offset by higher royalty expense due to volumes related to the LEX II pipeline commencing operations and increased volumes at certain other saltwater disposal wells. Operating expense per produced barrel processed was $0.21 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.25 in the comparative quarter last year.

Crude Oil Logistics

Operating income for the Crude Oil Logistics segment decreased by $7.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to reduced sales volumes as a result of lower production on acreage dedicated to us in the DJ Basin and lower crude oil prices and an increase in derivative losses. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, physical volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 61,000 barrels per day, compared to approximately 70,000 barrels per day for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Liquids Logistics

Operating income for the Liquids Logistics segment decreased by $10.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to lower propane and refined products margins, excluding the impact of derivatives, and an increase in derivative losses for all products. Margins for propane declined due to lower contracted volumes due to reduced retail customer demand and lower spot volumes, both resulting from the warmer weather during the period. Margins for refined products declined due to lower customer demand and aggressive pricing by some competitors in certain markets. Losses on derivative instruments were $9.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to losses of $0.5 million for the prior year period.

During the quarter, we completed the majority of the wind-down of our biodiesel business. We allowed our storage lease and certain railcar leases to expire and started to close out our open purchase and sale contracts. We expect to have all of our inventory liquidated by the end of February 2025 and to sublease the remaining railcars by March 31, 2025.

Corporate and Other

The operating loss for Corporate and Other was lower by $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses decreased due to lower business insurance expense and lower legal expenses due to the resolution of several large cases in prior periods. The results for the prior period included gains from derivatives of $1.8 million as we had entered into economic hedges to protect our liquidity positions and leverage from a significant increase in commodity prices. We did not have any similar open hedge positions for the current period.

Capitalization and Liquidity

Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Facility")) was approximately $292.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Borrowings on the Partnership's ABL Facility totaled approximately $226.0 million as of December 31, 2024, as we funded certain capital projects and built up our inventory for the blending and heating seasons.

The Partnership is in compliance with all of its debt covenants and has no upcoming debt maturities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, revaluation of liabilities and other. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. We believe that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating our ability to make quarterly distributions to our unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating our financial performance without regard to our financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as we define them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.

For purposes of our Adjusted EBITDA calculation, we make a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, we record changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, we reverse the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. In our Crude Oil Logistics segment, we purchase certain crude oil barrels using the West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") calendar month average ("CMA") price and sell the crude oil barrels using the WTI CMA price plus the Argus CMA Differential Roll Component ("CMA Differential Roll") per our contracts. To eliminate the volatility of the CMA Differential Roll, we entered into derivative instrument positions in January 2021 to secure a margin of approximately $0.20 per barrel on 1.5 million barrels per month from May 2021 through December 2023. Due to the nature of these positions, the cash flow and earnings recognized on a GAAP basis differed from period to period depending on the current crude oil price and future estimated crude oil price which were valued utilizing third-party market quoted prices. We recognized in Adjusted EBITDA the gains and losses from the derivative instrument positions entered into in January 2021 to properly align with the physical margin we hedged each month through the term of this transaction. This representation aligns with management's evaluation of the transaction. The derivative instrument positions we entered into related to the CMA Differential Roll expired as of December 31, 2023, and we have not entered into any new derivative instrument positions related to the CMA Differential Roll.

As previously reported, for purposes of our Adjusted EBITDA calculation, we did not draw a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of certain businesses within our Liquids Logistics segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The "inventory valuation adjustment" row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost. We include this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses for derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning April 1, 2024, and going forward, we will now be drawing a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives and will no longer include the activity on the "inventory valuation adjustment" row in the reconciliation table for these certain businesses within our Liquids Logistics segment. This change aligns with how management now views and evaluates the transactions within these businesses and is also consistent with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA used in our other businesses. If this change was made as of April 1, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2023 would have been $149.9 million and $461.8 million, respectively.

Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions paid and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership's operating capacity. For the CMA Differential Roll transaction, as discussed above, we have included an adjustment to Distributable Cash Flow to reflect, in the period for which they relate, the actual cash flows for the positions that settled that are not being recognized in Adjusted EBITDA. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the board of directors of our general partner) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the board of directors of our general partner.

We do not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where we are unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measure that have not yet occurred, are out of the Partnership's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors." NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.

About NGL Energy Partners LP

NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware master limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles and disposes of produced and flowback water generated as part of the energy production process as well as transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons.

For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands, except unit amounts) December 31,

2024 March 31,

2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,683 $ 38,909 Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,670 and $1,671, respectively 784,315 814,087 Accounts receivable-affiliates 1,679 1,501 Inventories 134,075 130,907 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 85,559 126,933 Assets held for sale 4,557 66,597 Total current assets 1,015,868 1,178,934 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,131,870 and $1,011,274, respectively 2,136,699 2,096,702 GOODWILL 634,282 634,282 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $359,241 and $332,560, respectively 905,035 939,978 INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES 19,312 20,305 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 112,860 97,155 OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS 24,416 52,738 Total assets $ 4,848,472 $ 5,020,094 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable-trade $ 645,309 $ 707,536 Accounts payable-affiliates 52 37 Accrued expenses and other payables 138,236 213,757 Advance payments received from customers 24,896 17,313 Current maturities of long-term debt 8,769 7,000 Operating lease obligations 29,191 31,090 Liabilities held for sale - 614 Total current liabilities 846,453 977,347 LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $45,076 and $49,178, respectively, and current maturities 3,078,988 2,843,822 OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS 87,032 70,573 OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES 121,943 129,185 CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 551,097 551,097 REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 367 - EQUITY: General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 132,145 and 132,645 notional units, respectively (52,897 ) (52,834 ) Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 132,012,766 and 132,512,766 common units issued and outstanding, respectively (154,146 ) 134,807 Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 305,468 305,468 Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively 42,891 42,891 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10 (499 ) Noncontrolling interests 21,266 18,237 Total equity 162,592 448,070 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,848,472 $ 5,020,094

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES: Water Solutions $ 187,268 $ 179,301 $ 550,545 $ 557,847 Crude Oil Logistics 195,646 425,294 719,506 1,379,397 Liquids Logistics 1,165,981 1,265,182 3,018,704 3,389,733 Corporate and Other 178 - 252 - Total Revenues 1,549,073 1,869,777 4,289,007 5,326,977 COST OF SALES: Water Solutions 4,256 (2,573 ) 4,689 7,420 Crude Oil Logistics 168,679 386,418 630,324 1,266,644 Liquids Logistics 1,137,017 1,224,059 2,969,342 3,290,784 Corporate and Other - (1,772 ) - (939 ) Total Cost of Sales 1,309,952 1,606,132 3,604,355 4,563,909 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Operating 75,288 79,115 225,953 233,185 General and administrative 15,061 17,934 42,254 55,721 Depreciation and amortization 66,294 65,597 190,444 200,102 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 9,941 (790 ) 784 14,221 Revaluation of liabilities (2,960 ) - (2,960 ) - Operating Income 75,497 101,789 228,177 259,839 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 1,376 838 3,198 1,780 Interest expense (63,058 ) (57,221 ) (210,201 ) (175,370 ) Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net - - - 6,871 Other income, net 487 515 2,476 1,131 Income Before Income Taxes 14,302 45,921 23,650 94,251 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 273 (154 ) 4,791 (636 ) Net Income 14,575 45,767 28,441 93,615 LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONREDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (1,053 ) (85 ) (2,777 ) (604 ) LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS (15 ) - (20 ) - NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP $ 13,507 $ 45,682 $ 25,644 $ 93,011 NET (LOSS) INCOME ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS $ (15,412 ) $ 10,244 $ (62,794 ) $ (10,947 ) BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ (0.12 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.47 ) $ (0.08 ) DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ (0.12 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.47 ) $ (0.08 ) BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 132,012,766 132,220,055 132,265,839 132,025,268 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING 132,012,766 132,498,734 132,265,839 132,025,268

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION (Unaudited) The following table reconciles NGL's net income to NGL's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands) Net income $ 14,575 $ 45,767 $ 28,441 $ 93,615 Less: Net income attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests (1,053 ) (85 ) (2,777 ) (604 ) Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (15 ) - (20 ) - Net income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP 13,507 45,682 25,644 93,011 Interest expense 63,032 57,274 210,161 175,452 Income tax (benefit) expense (273 ) 154 (4,791 ) 636 Depreciation and amortization 65,786 65,582 189,181 200,005 EBITDA 142,052 168,692 420,195 469,104 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (1,099 ) 47,558 22,489 56,617 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments (2,978 ) (575 ) (4,209 ) 3,269 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net (1) 10,212 (1,107 ) 1,061 13,904 CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) (2) - (64,381 ) - (71,285 ) Inventory valuation adjustment (3) - 709 - (5,391 ) Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net - - - (6,871 ) Equity-based compensation expense - 214 - 1,098 Revaluation of liabilities (4) (2,960 ) - (2,960 ) - Other (5) 2,425 560 2,688 2,094 Adjusted EBITDA $ 147,652 $ 151,670 $ 439,264 $ 462,539 Less: Cash interest expense (6) 67,685 53,042 203,394 162,936 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (273 ) 154 (4,791 ) 636 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures 18,571 8,780 57,947 41,665 Less: CMA Differential Roll (7) - (9,118 ) - (27,165 ) Less: Preferred unit distributions paid 30,752 - 276,356 - Less: Other (8) 1,313 - 1,378 222 Distributable Cash Flow $ 29,604 $ 98,812 $ (95,020 ) $ 284,245

_______________ (1) Excludes amounts related to unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests. (2) Adjustment to align, within Adjusted EBITDA, the net gains and losses of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instruments positions with the physical margin being hedged. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion. (3) Amounts represent the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion. (4) Amounts represent the write-off of a portion of our contingent consideration liability related to royalty agreements acquired as part of certain business combinations in our Water Solutions segment as we no longer expect to make royalty payments for a certain saltwater disposal well that was plugged and abandoned. (5) Amounts represent accretion expense for asset retirement obligations, expenses incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions and dispositions and unrealized gains/losses on investments and marketable securities. (6) Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance. (7) Amounts represent the cash portion of the adjustments of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instrument positions, as discussed above, that settled during the period. (8) Amounts represent cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations.

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 65,379 $ 10,024 $ 11,676 $ (11,582 ) $ 75,497 Depreciation and amortization 56,831 6,360 2,277 826 66,294 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 175 - 175 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 1,864 1,454 (4,417 ) - (1,099 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - (540 ) (2,438 ) - (2,978 ) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 10,525 - (627 ) 43 9,941 Other (expense) income, net (1,095 ) 1 1,501 80 487 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 1,505 - (21 ) - 1,484 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,564 ) - - (66 ) (1,630 ) Revaluation of liabilities (2,960 ) - - - (2,960 ) Other 2,176 55 62 148 2,441 Adjusted EBITDA $ 132,661 $ 17,354 $ 8,188 $ (10,551 ) $ 147,652

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 74,270 $ 17,010 $ 22,449 $ (11,940 ) $ 101,789 Depreciation and amortization 52,643 9,545 2,438 971 65,597 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 65 - 65 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (6,440 ) 51,984 3,581 (1,567 ) 47,558 CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - (64,381 ) - - (64,381 ) Inventory valuation adjustment - - 709 - 709 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - 785 (1,360 ) - (575 ) (Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net (478 ) 2,042 (1,639 ) (715 ) (790 ) Equity-based compensation expense - - - 214 214 Other income (expense), net 488 1 (8 ) 34 515 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 715 - 7 42 764 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (362 ) - - - (362 ) Other 449 58 60 - 567 Adjusted EBITDA $ 121,285 $ 17,044 $ 26,302 $ (12,961 ) $ 151,670

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 222,566 $ 38,953 $ (1,007 ) $ (32,335 ) $ 228,177 Depreciation and amortization 162,066 19,086 7,109 2,183 190,444 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 342 - 342 Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives 1,391 (4,538 ) 25,636 - 22,489 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - - (4,209 ) - (4,209 ) Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 1,780 (412 ) (627 ) 43 784 Other income, net 816 2 1,511 147 2,476 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 3,541 - (56 ) - 3,485 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,400 ) - - (100 ) (4,500 ) Revaluation of liabilities (2,960 ) - - - (2,960 ) Other 2,326 161 182 67 2,736 Adjusted EBITDA $ 387,126 $ 53,252 $ 28,881 $ (29,995 ) $ 439,264

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 Water

Solutions Crude Oil

Logistics Liquids

Logistics Corporate

and Other Consolidated (in thousands) Operating income (loss) $ 202,719 $ 48,795 $ 53,857 $ (45,532 ) $ 259,839 Depreciation and amortization 159,119 28,864 8,035 4,084 200,102 Amortization recorded to cost of sales - - 195 - 195 Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives (1,969 ) 61,673 (1,908 ) (1,179 ) 56,617 CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) - (71,285 ) - - (71,285 ) Inventory valuation adjustment - - (5,391 ) - (5,391 ) Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments - 785 2,484 - 3,269 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net 21,840 2,471 (9,375 ) (715 ) 14,221 Equity-based compensation expense - - - 1,098 1,098 Other income, net 916 106 7 102 1,131 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities 1,974 - (19 ) 137 2,092 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,450 ) - - - (1,450 ) Other 1,719 139 252 (9 ) 2,101 Adjusted EBITDA $ 384,868 $ 71,548 $ 48,137 $ (42,014 ) $ 462,539

OPERATIONAL DATA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in thousands, except per day amounts) Water Solutions: Produced water processed (barrels per day) Delaware Basin 2,278,291 2,097,428 2,263,365 2,135,677 Eagle Ford Basin 177,017 136,185 180,540 135,887 DJ Basin 167,989 142,978 146,613 152,805 Other Basins - - - 985 Total 2,623,297 2,376,591 2,590,518 2,425,354 Recycled water (barrels per day) 62,787 115,141 86,442 83,247 Total (barrels per day) 2,686,084 2,491,732 2,676,960 2,508,601 Skim oil sold (barrels per day) 3,985 3,663 4,060 3,918 Crude Oil Logistics: Crude oil sold (barrels) 2,392 5,087 8,434 16,730 Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels) 5,652 6,473 17,172 19,520 Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1) 5,232 5,232 Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1) 339 790 Liquids Logistics: Refined products sold (gallons) 193,733 201,796 600,597 631,802 Propane sold (gallons) 224,485 254,266 445,578 524,007 Butane sold (gallons) 188,223 207,544 393,195 394,118 Other products sold (gallons) 121,738 85,410 329,862 276,898 Natural gas liquids and refined products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1) 119,185 157,409 Refined products inventory (gallons) (1) 1,547 2,020 Propane inventory (gallons) (1) 66,335 92,861 Butane inventory (gallons) (1) 30,775 35,951 Other products inventory (gallons) (1) 9,078 19,526

_______________ (1) Information is presented as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

