NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) ("NGL," "we," "us," "our," or the "Partnership") today reported its third quarter Fiscal 2025 financial results. Highlights include:
- Net income for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 of $14.6 million, compared to net income of $45.8 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 of $147.7 million, compared to $151.7 million for the third quarter of Fiscal 2024
- Produced water volumes processed of approximately 2.62 million barrels per day during the third quarter of Fiscal 2025, growing 10.4% from the third quarter of Fiscal 2024
- We commenced operations on our expanded Lea County Express Pipeline system (LEX II) during the current quarter
Crude Oil Logistics highlights:
- Prairie Operating signed a long-term acreage dedication contract for current and future production growth capacity on the Grand Mesa pipeline.
- Signed a term crude oil purchase and sale agreement with another DJ Basin producer with volumes beginning April 2025.
- Entered into an agreement with a third-party to connect their crude oil gathering system to our Riverside, Colorado terminal facility.
Liquid Logistics highlights:
- On February 5, 2025, we signed a purchase and sale agreement to sell 17 of our natural gas liquids terminals.
- We also signed a purchase and sale agreement for our natural gas liquids terminal in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
- Total consideration for both transactions is estimated to be $95.0 million, inclusive of working capital. Both transactions are expected to close by March 31, 2025.
Other highlights:
- On November 22, 2024, we purchased 23,375,000 of our outstanding warrants for $6.9 million.
- In January and February, 2025, we sold 143 railcars for proceeds of $12.5 million. We anticipate selling additional railcars for approximately $10 million.
"We are very excited about our new customers on Grand Mesa and believe we have a much brighter future in the DJ Basin. We have also been looking to reduce the volatility in our results by divesting certain assets in the Liquids Logistics segment and are meeting with some success. We continue to grow the Water Solutions business, focusing on minimum volume commitments and acreage dedications," stated Mike Krimbill.
Quarterly Results of Operations
The following table summarizes the unaudited operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA(1) by reportable segment for the periods indicated:
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Operating
Adjusted
Operating
Adjusted
(in thousands)
Water Solutions
$
65,379
$
132,661
$
74,270
$
121,285
Crude Oil Logistics
10,024
17,354
17,010
17,044
Liquids Logistics
11,676
8,188
22,449
26,302
Corporate and Other
(11,582
)
(10,551
)
(11,940
)
(12,961
)
Total
$
75,497
$
147,652
$
101,789
$
151,670
_______________
(1)
See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA (as used herein) and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.
Water Solutions
Operating income for the Water Solutions segment decreased by $8.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due primarily to higher losses on the disposal or impairment of assets of $10.5 million in the current period compared to a gain of $0.5 million in the prior year period. This decrease was partially offset by a gain of $3.0 million due to the write-off of a contingent consideration liability and higher disposal revenues due to an increase in produced water volumes processed from contracted customers and higher fees charged for interruptible spot volumes. There was also higher water pipeline revenue due to the LEX II pipeline commencing operations during the current quarter. The Partnership processed approximately 2.62 million barrels of produced water per day during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a 10.4% increase when compared to approximately 2.38 million barrels of water per day processed during the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Revenues from recovered skim oil, including the impact from realized skim oil hedges, totaled $24.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of less than $0.1 million from the prior year period. The increase was due primarily to an increase in skim oil barrels sold due to more skim oil recovered from receiving more water in higher oil cut basins, partially offset by lower realized crude oil prices received from the sale of skim oil barrels. There was also an increase in unrealized losses on skim oil hedges for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Operating expenses in the Water Solutions segment decreased $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023 due primarily to lower utilities expense due to a negotiated long-term utility contract with lower rates, lower chemical expense due to purchasing fewer chemicals and using them more efficiently and lower repairs and maintenance expense due to the timing of repairs and tank cleaning. These decreases were partially offset by higher royalty expense due to volumes related to the LEX II pipeline commencing operations and increased volumes at certain other saltwater disposal wells. Operating expense per produced barrel processed was $0.21 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $0.25 in the comparative quarter last year.
Crude Oil Logistics
Operating income for the Crude Oil Logistics segment decreased by $7.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to reduced sales volumes as a result of lower production on acreage dedicated to us in the DJ Basin and lower crude oil prices and an increase in derivative losses. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, physical volumes on the Grand Mesa Pipeline averaged approximately 61,000 barrels per day, compared to approximately 70,000 barrels per day for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
Liquids Logistics
Operating income for the Liquids Logistics segment decreased by $10.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to lower propane and refined products margins, excluding the impact of derivatives, and an increase in derivative losses for all products. Margins for propane declined due to lower contracted volumes due to reduced retail customer demand and lower spot volumes, both resulting from the warmer weather during the period. Margins for refined products declined due to lower customer demand and aggressive pricing by some competitors in certain markets. Losses on derivative instruments were $9.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to losses of $0.5 million for the prior year period.
During the quarter, we completed the majority of the wind-down of our biodiesel business. We allowed our storage lease and certain railcar leases to expire and started to close out our open purchase and sale contracts. We expect to have all of our inventory liquidated by the end of February 2025 and to sublease the remaining railcars by March 31, 2025.
Corporate and Other
The operating loss for Corporate and Other was lower by $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses decreased due to lower business insurance expense and lower legal expenses due to the resolution of several large cases in prior periods. The results for the prior period included gains from derivatives of $1.8 million as we had entered into economic hedges to protect our liquidity positions and leverage from a significant increase in commodity prices. We did not have any similar open hedge positions for the current period.
Capitalization and Liquidity
Total liquidity (cash plus available capacity on our asset-based revolving credit facility ("ABL Facility")) was approximately $292.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Borrowings on the Partnership's ABL Facility totaled approximately $226.0 million as of December 31, 2024, as we funded certain capital projects and built up our inventory for the blending and heating seasons.
The Partnership is in compliance with all of its debt covenants and has no upcoming debt maturities.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We define EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, revaluation of liabilities and other. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities, or any other measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, as those items are used to measure operating performance, liquidity or the ability to service debt obligations. We believe that EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating our ability to make quarterly distributions to our unitholders and is presented solely as a supplemental measure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional information to investors for evaluating our financial performance without regard to our financing methods, capital structure and historical cost basis. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as we define them, may not be comparable to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures used by other entities.
For purposes of our Adjusted EBITDA calculation, we make a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is open, we record changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, we reverse the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record a realized gain or loss. In our Crude Oil Logistics segment, we purchase certain crude oil barrels using the West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") calendar month average ("CMA") price and sell the crude oil barrels using the WTI CMA price plus the Argus CMA Differential Roll Component ("CMA Differential Roll") per our contracts. To eliminate the volatility of the CMA Differential Roll, we entered into derivative instrument positions in January 2021 to secure a margin of approximately $0.20 per barrel on 1.5 million barrels per month from May 2021 through December 2023. Due to the nature of these positions, the cash flow and earnings recognized on a GAAP basis differed from period to period depending on the current crude oil price and future estimated crude oil price which were valued utilizing third-party market quoted prices. We recognized in Adjusted EBITDA the gains and losses from the derivative instrument positions entered into in January 2021 to properly align with the physical margin we hedged each month through the term of this transaction. This representation aligns with management's evaluation of the transaction. The derivative instrument positions we entered into related to the CMA Differential Roll expired as of December 31, 2023, and we have not entered into any new derivative instrument positions related to the CMA Differential Roll.
As previously reported, for purposes of our Adjusted EBITDA calculation, we did not draw a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives of certain businesses within our Liquids Logistics segment. The primary hedging strategy of these businesses is to hedge against the risk of declines in the value of inventory over the course of the contract cycle, and many of the hedges cover extended periods of time. The "inventory valuation adjustment" row in the reconciliation table reflects the difference between the market value of the inventory of these businesses at the balance sheet date and its cost. We include this in Adjusted EBITDA because the unrealized gains and losses for derivative contracts associated with the inventory of this segment, which are intended primarily to hedge inventory holding risk and are included in net income, also affect Adjusted EBITDA. Beginning April 1, 2024, and going forward, we will now be drawing a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives and will no longer include the activity on the "inventory valuation adjustment" row in the reconciliation table for these certain businesses within our Liquids Logistics segment. This change aligns with how management now views and evaluates the transactions within these businesses and is also consistent with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA used in our other businesses. If this change was made as of April 1, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2023 would have been $149.9 million and $461.8 million, respectively.
Distributable Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus maintenance capital expenditures, income tax expense, cash interest expense, preferred unit distributions paid and other. Maintenance capital expenditures represent capital expenditures necessary to maintain the Partnership's operating capacity. For the CMA Differential Roll transaction, as discussed above, we have included an adjustment to Distributable Cash Flow to reflect, in the period for which they relate, the actual cash flows for the positions that settled that are not being recognized in Adjusted EBITDA. Distributable Cash Flow is a performance metric used by senior management to compare cash flows generated by the Partnership (excluding growth capital expenditures and prior to the establishment of any retained cash reserves by the board of directors of our general partner) to the cash distributions expected to be paid to unitholders. Using this metric, management can quickly compute the coverage ratio of estimated cash flows to planned cash distributions. This financial measure also is important to investors as an indicator of whether the Partnership is generating cash flow at a level that can sustain, or support an increase in, quarterly distribution rates. Actual distribution amounts are set by the board of directors of our general partner.
We do not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates on a forward-looking basis where we are unable to provide a meaningful calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing or amount of various items that would impact the most directly comparable forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measure that have not yet occurred, are out of the Partnership's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures provided without the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures may vary materially from the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical facts included or incorporated herein may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary significantly from those expressed or implied in such statements and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. While NGL believes such forward-looking statements are reasonable, NGL cannot assure they will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that affect operations, financial performance, and other factors as discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other factors that could impact any forward-looking statements are those risks described in NGL's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other public filings. You are urged to carefully review and consider the cautionary statements and other disclosures made in those filings, specifically those under the heading "Risk Factors." NGL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.
NGL provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance that does not include certain charges and costs, which in future periods are generally expected to be similar to the kinds of charges and costs excluded from Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods, such as income taxes, interest and other non-operating items, depreciation and amortization, net unrealized gains and losses on derivatives, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, gains and losses on disposal or impairment of assets, gains and losses on early extinguishment of liabilities, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition expense, revaluation of liabilities and items that are unusual in nature or infrequently occurring. The exclusion of these charges and costs in future periods will have a significant impact on the Partnership's Adjusted EBITDA, and the Partnership is not able to provide a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income (loss) without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of these future charges and costs and the Partnership believes that such reconciliation, if possible, would imply a degree of precision that would be potentially confusing or misleading to investors.
About NGL Energy Partners LP
NGL Energy Partners LP, a Delaware master limited partnership, is a diversified midstream energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles and disposes of produced and flowback water generated as part of the energy production process as well as transports, stores, markets and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons.
For further information, visit the Partnership's website at www.nglenergypartners.com.
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in Thousands, except unit amounts)
December 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
5,683
$
38,909
Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowance for expected credit losses of $3,670 and $1,671, respectively
784,315
814,087
Accounts receivable-affiliates
1,679
1,501
Inventories
134,075
130,907
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
85,559
126,933
Assets held for sale
4,557
66,597
Total current assets
1,015,868
1,178,934
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,131,870 and $1,011,274, respectively
2,136,699
2,096,702
GOODWILL
634,282
634,282
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net of accumulated amortization of $359,241 and $332,560, respectively
905,035
939,978
INVESTMENTS IN UNCONSOLIDATED ENTITIES
19,312
20,305
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
112,860
97,155
OTHER NONCURRENT ASSETS
24,416
52,738
Total assets
$
4,848,472
$
5,020,094
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Accounts payable-trade
$
645,309
$
707,536
Accounts payable-affiliates
52
37
Accrued expenses and other payables
138,236
213,757
Advance payments received from customers
24,896
17,313
Current maturities of long-term debt
8,769
7,000
Operating lease obligations
29,191
31,090
Liabilities held for sale
-
614
Total current liabilities
846,453
977,347
LONG-TERM DEBT, net of debt issuance costs of $45,076 and $49,178, respectively, and current maturities
3,078,988
2,843,822
OPERATING LEASE OBLIGATIONS
87,032
70,573
OTHER NONCURRENT LIABILITIES
121,943
129,185
CLASS D 9.00% PREFERRED UNITS, 600,000 and 600,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
551,097
551,097
REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
367
-
EQUITY:
General partner, representing a 0.1% interest, 132,145 and 132,645 notional units, respectively
(52,897
)
(52,834
)
Limited partners, representing a 99.9% interest, 132,012,766 and 132,512,766 common units issued and outstanding, respectively
(154,146
)
134,807
Class B preferred limited partners, 12,585,642 and 12,585,642 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
305,468
305,468
Class C preferred limited partners, 1,800,000 and 1,800,000 preferred units issued and outstanding, respectively
42,891
42,891
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
10
(499
)
Noncontrolling interests
21,266
18,237
Total equity
162,592
448,070
Total liabilities and equity
$
4,848,472
$
5,020,094
NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP AND SUBSIDIARIES
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in Thousands, except unit and per unit amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
REVENUES:
Water Solutions
$
187,268
$
179,301
$
550,545
$
557,847
Crude Oil Logistics
195,646
425,294
719,506
1,379,397
Liquids Logistics
1,165,981
1,265,182
3,018,704
3,389,733
Corporate and Other
178
-
252
-
Total Revenues
1,549,073
1,869,777
4,289,007
5,326,977
COST OF SALES:
Water Solutions
4,256
(2,573
)
4,689
7,420
Crude Oil Logistics
168,679
386,418
630,324
1,266,644
Liquids Logistics
1,137,017
1,224,059
2,969,342
3,290,784
Corporate and Other
-
(1,772
)
-
(939
)
Total Cost of Sales
1,309,952
1,606,132
3,604,355
4,563,909
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:
Operating
75,288
79,115
225,953
233,185
General and administrative
15,061
17,934
42,254
55,721
Depreciation and amortization
66,294
65,597
190,444
200,102
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
9,941
(790
)
784
14,221
Revaluation of liabilities
(2,960
)
-
(2,960
)
-
Operating Income
75,497
101,789
228,177
259,839
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
1,376
838
3,198
1,780
Interest expense
(63,058
)
(57,221
)
(210,201
)
(175,370
)
Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net
-
-
-
6,871
Other income, net
487
515
2,476
1,131
Income Before Income Taxes
14,302
45,921
23,650
94,251
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)
273
(154
)
4,791
(636
)
Net Income
14,575
45,767
28,441
93,615
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONREDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
(1,053
)
(85
)
(2,777
)
(604
)
LESS: NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS
(15
)
-
(20
)
-
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP
$
13,507
$
45,682
$
25,644
$
93,011
NET (LOSS) INCOME ALLOCATED TO COMMON UNITHOLDERS
$
(15,412
)
$
10,244
$
(62,794
)
$
(10,947
)
BASIC (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT
$
(0.12
)
$
0.08
$
(0.47
)
$
(0.08
)
DILUTED (LOSS) INCOME PER COMMON UNIT
$
(0.12
)
$
0.08
$
(0.47
)
$
(0.08
)
BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING
132,012,766
132,220,055
132,265,839
132,025,268
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON UNITS OUTSTANDING
132,012,766
132,498,734
132,265,839
132,025,268
EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles NGL's net income to NGL's EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Distributable Cash Flow for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Net income
$
14,575
$
45,767
$
28,441
$
93,615
Less: Net income attributable to nonredeemable noncontrolling interests
(1,053
)
(85
)
(2,777
)
(604
)
Less: Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
(15
)
-
(20
)
-
Net income attributable to NGL Energy Partners LP
13,507
45,682
25,644
93,011
Interest expense
63,032
57,274
210,161
175,452
Income tax (benefit) expense
(273
)
154
(4,791
)
636
Depreciation and amortization
65,786
65,582
189,181
200,005
EBITDA
142,052
168,692
420,195
469,104
Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
(1,099
)
47,558
22,489
56,617
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
(2,978
)
(575
)
(4,209
)
3,269
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net (1)
10,212
(1,107
)
1,061
13,904
CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains) (2)
-
(64,381
)
-
(71,285
)
Inventory valuation adjustment (3)
-
709
-
(5,391
)
Gain on early extinguishment of liabilities, net
-
-
-
(6,871
)
Equity-based compensation expense
-
214
-
1,098
Revaluation of liabilities (4)
(2,960
)
-
(2,960
)
-
Other (5)
2,425
560
2,688
2,094
Adjusted EBITDA
$
147,652
$
151,670
$
439,264
$
462,539
Less: Cash interest expense (6)
67,685
53,042
203,394
162,936
Less: Income tax (benefit) expense
(273
)
154
(4,791
)
636
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
18,571
8,780
57,947
41,665
Less: CMA Differential Roll (7)
-
(9,118
)
-
(27,165
)
Less: Preferred unit distributions paid
30,752
-
276,356
-
Less: Other (8)
1,313
-
1,378
222
Distributable Cash Flow
$
29,604
$
98,812
$
(95,020
)
$
284,245
_______________
(1)
Excludes amounts related to unconsolidated entities and noncontrolling interests.
(2)
Adjustment to align, within Adjusted EBITDA, the net gains and losses of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instruments positions with the physical margin being hedged. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion.
(3)
Amounts represent the difference between the market value of the inventory at the balance sheet date and its cost. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section above for a further discussion.
(4)
Amounts represent the write-off of a portion of our contingent consideration liability related to royalty agreements acquired as part of certain business combinations in our Water Solutions segment as we no longer expect to make royalty payments for a certain saltwater disposal well that was plugged and abandoned.
(5)
Amounts represent accretion expense for asset retirement obligations, expenses incurred related to legal and advisory costs associated with acquisitions and dispositions and unrealized gains/losses on investments and marketable securities.
(6)
Amounts represent interest expense payable in cash, excluding changes in the accrued interest balance.
(7)
Amounts represent the cash portion of the adjustments of the Partnership's CMA Differential Roll derivative instrument positions, as discussed above, that settled during the period.
(8)
Amounts represent cash paid to settle asset retirement obligations.
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION BY SEGMENT
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Water
Crude Oil
Liquids
Corporate
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Operating income (loss)
$
65,379
$
10,024
$
11,676
$
(11,582
)
$
75,497
Depreciation and amortization
56,831
6,360
2,277
826
66,294
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
-
-
175
-
175
Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
1,864
1,454
(4,417
)
-
(1,099
)
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
-
(540
)
(2,438
)
-
(2,978
)
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
10,525
-
(627
)
43
9,941
Other (expense) income, net
(1,095
)
1
1,501
80
487
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
1,505
-
(21
)
-
1,484
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,564
)
-
-
(66
)
(1,630
)
Revaluation of liabilities
(2,960
)
-
-
-
(2,960
)
Other
2,176
55
62
148
2,441
Adjusted EBITDA
$
132,661
$
17,354
$
8,188
$
(10,551
)
$
147,652
Three Months Ended December 31, 2023
Water
Crude Oil
Liquids
Corporate
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Operating income (loss)
$
74,270
$
17,010
$
22,449
$
(11,940
)
$
101,789
Depreciation and amortization
52,643
9,545
2,438
971
65,597
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
-
-
65
-
65
Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
(6,440
)
51,984
3,581
(1,567
)
47,558
CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains)
-
(64,381
)
-
-
(64,381
)
Inventory valuation adjustment
-
-
709
-
709
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
-
785
(1,360
)
-
(575
)
(Gain) loss on disposal or impairment of assets, net
(478
)
2,042
(1,639
)
(715
)
(790
)
Equity-based compensation expense
-
-
-
214
214
Other income (expense), net
488
1
(8
)
34
515
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
715
-
7
42
764
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
(362
)
-
-
-
(362
)
Other
449
58
60
-
567
Adjusted EBITDA
$
121,285
$
17,044
$
26,302
$
(12,961
)
$
151,670
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2024
Water
Crude Oil
Liquids
Corporate
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Operating income (loss)
$
222,566
$
38,953
$
(1,007
)
$
(32,335
)
$
228,177
Depreciation and amortization
162,066
19,086
7,109
2,183
190,444
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
-
-
342
-
342
Net unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives
1,391
(4,538
)
25,636
-
22,489
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
-
-
(4,209
)
-
(4,209
)
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
1,780
(412
)
(627
)
43
784
Other income, net
816
2
1,511
147
2,476
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
3,541
-
(56
)
-
3,485
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
(4,400
)
-
-
(100
)
(4,500
)
Revaluation of liabilities
(2,960
)
-
-
-
(2,960
)
Other
2,326
161
182
67
2,736
Adjusted EBITDA
$
387,126
$
53,252
$
28,881
$
(29,995
)
$
439,264
Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
Water
Crude Oil
Liquids
Corporate
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Operating income (loss)
$
202,719
$
48,795
$
53,857
$
(45,532
)
$
259,839
Depreciation and amortization
159,119
28,864
8,035
4,084
200,102
Amortization recorded to cost of sales
-
-
195
-
195
Net unrealized (gains) losses on derivatives
(1,969
)
61,673
(1,908
)
(1,179
)
56,617
CMA Differential Roll net losses (gains)
-
(71,285
)
-
-
(71,285
)
Inventory valuation adjustment
-
-
(5,391
)
-
(5,391
)
Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments
-
785
2,484
-
3,269
Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets, net
21,840
2,471
(9,375
)
(715
)
14,221
Equity-based compensation expense
-
-
-
1,098
1,098
Other income, net
916
106
7
102
1,131
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to unconsolidated entities
1,974
-
(19
)
137
2,092
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1,450
)
-
-
-
(1,450
)
Other
1,719
139
252
(9
)
2,101
Adjusted EBITDA
$
384,868
$
71,548
$
48,137
$
(42,014
)
$
462,539
OPERATIONAL DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
(in thousands, except per day amounts)
Water Solutions:
Produced water processed (barrels per day)
Delaware Basin
2,278,291
2,097,428
2,263,365
2,135,677
Eagle Ford Basin
177,017
136,185
180,540
135,887
DJ Basin
167,989
142,978
146,613
152,805
Other Basins
-
-
-
985
Total
2,623,297
2,376,591
2,590,518
2,425,354
Recycled water (barrels per day)
62,787
115,141
86,442
83,247
Total (barrels per day)
2,686,084
2,491,732
2,676,960
2,508,601
Skim oil sold (barrels per day)
3,985
3,663
4,060
3,918
Crude Oil Logistics:
Crude oil sold (barrels)
2,392
5,087
8,434
16,730
Crude oil transported on owned pipelines (barrels)
5,652
6,473
17,172
19,520
Crude oil storage capacity - owned and leased (barrels) (1)
5,232
5,232
Crude oil inventory (barrels) (1)
339
790
Liquids Logistics:
Refined products sold (gallons)
193,733
201,796
600,597
631,802
Propane sold (gallons)
224,485
254,266
445,578
524,007
Butane sold (gallons)
188,223
207,544
393,195
394,118
Other products sold (gallons)
121,738
85,410
329,862
276,898
Natural gas liquids and refined products storage capacity - owned and leased (gallons) (1)
119,185
157,409
Refined products inventory (gallons) (1)
1,547
2,020
Propane inventory (gallons) (1)
66,335
92,861
Butane inventory (gallons) (1)
30,775
35,951
Other products inventory (gallons) (1)
9,078
19,526
_______________
(1)
Information is presented as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.
