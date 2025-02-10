Axcelis Technologies, Inc.: Axcelis Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Q4 Highlights:

Revenue of $252.4 million

Operating Margin of 21.6%

Diluted earnings per share of $1.54

BEVERLY, Mass., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

For the full year 2024, the Company reported revenue of $1.02 billion, compared with $1.13 billion for the full year 2023. Systems revenue for the year was $782.6 million, compared to $883.6 million in 2023. Operating profit was $210.8 million in 2024, compared to $265.8 million in 2023. Net income for the year was $201 million with diluted earnings per share of $6.15, compared to net income of $246.3 million and diluted earnings per share of $7.43 in 2023. Gross margin for the year was 44.7%, compared to 43.5% in 2023.

The Company reported fourth quarter revenue of $252.4 million, compared to $256.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Gross margin for the quarter was 46.0%, compared to 42.9% in the third quarter. Operating profit for the quarter was $54.5 million, compared to $46.9 million for the third quarter. Net income for the quarter was $50 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to $48.6 million, or $1.49 per diluted share in the third quarter.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "Axcelis exited the year on a strong note, with fourth quarter revenue and profitability exceeding our expectations. As we look ahead to 2025, we anticipate a near term cyclical digestion period, as customers absorb the robust investments they've made into mature node capacity over the past few years - particularly in China. We are focused on capturing the long-term growth opportunities that lie ahead by investing in product innovation, managing our costs, and working closely with customers on their technology roadmaps - all of which will put us in an even stronger position for the next upturn."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jamie Coogan said, "We are pleased with our financial execution in 2024. Despite a decline in revenue, we were able to deliver higher gross margins, generate solid free cash flow, return capital to shareholders via buyback, and exit the year with a stronger balance sheet that allows us to invest during this cyclical digestion period and drive long term value creation."

Business Outlook

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, Axcelis expects revenues of approximately $185 million, and earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.38.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call

The Company will host a call to discuss the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be available via webcast that can be accessed through the Investors page of Axcelis' website at www.axcelis.com, or by registering as a participant here:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb4b94bbc1cf744869eeb20b9a9be88a7

Webcast replays will be available for 30 days following the call.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release and the conference call contain forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act safe harbor provisions. These statements, which include our expectations for spending in our industry and guidance for future financial performance, are based on management's current expectations and should be viewed with caution. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are outside the control of the Company, including that customer decisions to place orders or our product shipments may not occur when we expect, that orders may not be converted to revenue in any particular quarter, or at all, whether demand will continue for the semiconductor equipment we produce or, if not, whether we can successfully meet changing market requirements, and whether we will be able to maintain continuity of business relationships with and purchases by major customers. Increased competitive pressure on sales and pricing, increases in material and other production costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing and instability caused by changing global economic, political or financial conditions could also cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These risks and other risk factors relating to Axcelis are described more fully in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Axcelis and in other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Axcelis:

Axcelis (Nasdaq: ACLS), headquartered in Beverly, Mass., has been providing innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry for over 45 years. Axcelis is dedicated to developing enabling process applications through the design, manufacture and complete life cycle support of ion implantation systems, one of the most critical and enabling steps in the IC manufacturing process. Learn more about Axcelis at www.axcelis.com.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

































Three months ended

Twelve months ended







December 31,

December 31,





2024

2023

2024

2023

Revenue:

























Product

$ 241,254

$ 300,603

$ 976,881

$ 1,095,650

Services



11,163



9,685



40,984



34,954

Total revenue



252,417



310,288



1,017,865



1,130,604

Cost of revenue:

























Product



125,402



163,801



524,451



608,112

Services



10,792



8,591



38,760



31,191

Total cost of revenue



136,194



172,392



563,211



639,303

Gross profit



116,223



137,896



454,654



491,301

Operating expenses:

























Research and development



27,654



24,911



105,497



96, 907

Sales and marketing



16,563



16,659



68,046



62,805

General and administrative



17,475



17,275



70,317



65,794

Total operating expenses



61,692



58,845



243,860



225,506

Income from operations



54,531



79,051



210,794



265,795

Other income (expense):

























Interest income



6,277



5,375



24,403



18,199

Interest expense



(1,444)



(1,320)



(5,462)



(5,347)

Other, net



(719)



4,300



539



(48)

Total other income



4,114



8,355



19,480



12,804

Income before income taxes



58,645



87,406



230,274



278,599

Income tax provision



8,689



16,350



29,282



32,336

Net income

$ 49,956

$ 71,056

$ 200,992

$ 246,263

Net income per share:

























Basic

$ 1.54

$ 2.17

$ 6.17

$ 7.52

Diluted

$ 1.54

$ 2.15

$ 6.15

$ 7.43

Shares used in computing net income per share:

























Basic weighted average shares of common stock



32,424



32,708



32,552



32,758

Diluted weighted average shares of common stock



32,514



33,031



32,704



33,165



Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



















December 31,

December 31,





2024

2023

ASSETS

Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 123,512

$ 167,297

Short-term investments



447,831



338,851

Accounts receivable, net



203,149



217,964

Inventories, net



282,225



306,482

Prepaid income taxes



6,420



-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



60,471



49,397

Total current assets



1,123,608



1,079,991

Property, plant and equipment, net



53,784



53,971

Operating lease assets



29,621



30,716

Finance lease assets, net



15,346



16,632

Long-term restricted cash



7,552



6,654

Deferred income taxes



68,277



53,428

Other assets



50,593



40,575

Total assets

$ 1,348,781

$ 1,281,967

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 46,928

$ 54,400

Accrued compensation



25,536



31,445

Warranty



13,022



14,098

Income taxes



-



6,164

Deferred revenue



94,673



164,677

Current portion of finance lease obligation



1,345



1,511

Other current liabilities



26,018



12,834

Total current liabilities



207,522



285,129

Long-term finance lease obligation



42,329



43,674

Long-term deferred revenue



43,501



46,208

Other long-term liabilities



42,639



42,074

Total liabilities



335,991



417,085

















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.001 par value, 75,000 shares authorized; 32,365 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024; 32,685 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023



32



33

Additional paid-in capital



548,654



547,189

Retained earnings



470,318



319,506

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,214)



(1,846)

Total stockholders' equity



1,012,790



864,882

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,348,781

$ 1,281,967



















Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)































Three months ended



Twelve months ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024

2023



2024



2023

Cash flows from operating activities

























Net income

$ 49,956

$ 71,056

$ 200,992

$ 246,263

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization



4,267



3,581



15,809



13,069

Stock-based compensation expense



5,380



5,239



20,951



18,269

Other



(442)



(14,565)



(11,532)



(23,503)

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net



(46,381)



264



(85,402)



(97,229)

Net cash provided by operating activities



12,780



65,575



140,818



156,869





























Cash flows from investing activities

























Expenditures for property, plant and equipment and capitalized software



(4,658)



(10,153)



(12,181)



(20,656)

Other changes in investing activities, net



13,779



(16,526)



(96,545)



(80,202)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



9,121



(26,679)



(108,726)



(100,858)





























Cash flows from financing activities

























Repurchase of common stock



(15,131)



(15,001)



(60,489)



(52,499)

Other changes from financing activities, net



588



(22)



(10,703)



(15,769)

Net cash used in financing activities



(14,543)



(15,023)



(71,192)



(68,268)





























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(3,013)



1,128



(3,787)



(139)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



4,345



25,001



(42,887)



(12,396)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 131,064

$ 173,951

$ 131,064

$ 173,951



