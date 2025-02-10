Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.02.2025
US-Biotech-Firma sorgt für Furore - steckt hier die Zukunft der Krebsheilung?
WKN: 899458 | ISIN: US1993331057 | Ticker-Symbol: VC3
Tradegate
10.02.25
10:21 Uhr
33,400 Euro
-1,000
-2,91 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,00034,00010:44
31,00032,80009:22
10.02.2025 22:05 Uhr
Columbus McKinnon Corporation: Columbus McKinnon Reports Q3 FY25 Results

Finanznachrichten News

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO) ("Columbus McKinnon " or the "Company"), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2025 third quarter, which ended December 31, 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights (compared with prior-year period, except where otherwise noted)

  • Net sales of $234.1 million with 7.6% operating margin or 10.9% on an adjusted basis1
  • Orders decreased 4% driven by a 6% decrease in short-cycle orders
    • EMEA orders increased 1% offset by a 5% decline in the Americas
    • Strength in Precision conveyance and linear motion orders, up 16% and 8% respectively
  • Backlog of $296.5 million remains healthy and continues to normalize with improved service levels
  • GAAP EPS of $0.14 and Adjusted EPS1 of $0.56 include $0.08 per share impact of unfavorable FX movements in the quarter and $0.11 per share versus the prior year
  • Repaid $15 million of debt in Q3 FY25; Anticipate FY25 debt repayment of $60 million

"The second half of our third quarter saw a slowing of industry demand. This was driven by delayed customer decision-making related to U.S. policy uncertainty, including tariffs as well as continued weakening in the European economies," said David J. Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results reflect lower than expected short-cycle demand which we expect will also impact the fourth quarter. The strengthening of the U.S. dollar negatively impacted earnings per share by $0.11 versus the prior year as well. As the quarter evolved, we executed actions to reduce costs and align capacity with demand, which will remain a focus the fourth quarter."

"While our optimism about the business remains unchanged, in the near-term our revised guidance contemplates a cautious approach to the evolving policy environment and subdued demand in Europe," continued Wilson. "We remain focused on what we can control, with strong operational execution while making progress on our long-term strategic plan, including executing of our footprint simplification initiatives. Last week we initiated a consolidation of two additional factories into existing manufacturing capacity as part of our ongoing 80/20 footprint simplification plan. We are delivering impactful improvements across the business and remain in early innings in terms of the value these initiatives will deliver."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Sales

($ in millions)

Q3 FY25


Q3 FY24


Change


% Change

Net sales

$ 234.1


$ 254.1


$ (20.0)


(7.9) %

U.S. sales

$ 129.5


$ 138.5


$ (9.0)


(6.5) %

% of total

55 %


55 %





Non-U.S. sales

$ 104.6


$ 115.6


$ (11.0)


(9.5) %

% of total

45 %


45 %





For the quarter, net sales decreased $20.0 million, or 7.9%. In the U.S., sales were down $9.0 million, or 6.5%, driven by lower volume. Sales outside the U.S. decreased $11.0 million, or 9.5%. Price improvement of $2.3 million partially offset $12.3 million of lower volume and unfavorable foreign currency translation of $1.0 million.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Operating Results

($ in millions)

Q3 FY25


Q3 FY24


Change


% Change

Gross profit

$ 82.1


$ 93.9


$ (11.8)


(12.6) %

Gross margin

35.1 %


36.9 %


(180) bps



Adjusted Gross Profit1

$ 86.2


$ 94.5


$ (8.3)


(8.7) %

Adjusted Gross Margin1

36.8 %


37.2 %


(40) bps



Income from operations

$ 17.7


$ 26.9


$ (9.2)


(34.3) %

Operating margin

7.6 %


10.6 %


(300) bps



Adjusted Operating Income1

$ 25.6


$ 29.7


$ (4.2)


(14.0) %

Adjusted Operating Margin1

10.9 %


11.7 %


(80) bps



Net income (loss)

$ 4.0


$ 9.7


$ (5.8)


(59.3) %

Net income (loss) margin

1.7 %


3.8 %


(210) bps



GAAP EPS

$ 0.14


$ 0.34


$ (0.20)


(58.8) %

Adjusted EPS1

$ 0.56


$ 0.74


$ (0.18)


(24.3) %

Adjusted EBITDA1

$ 37.8


$ 41.3


$ (3.5)


(8.6) %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

16.1 %


16.3 %


(20) bps



Adjusted EPS1 excludes, among other adjustments, amortization of intangible assets. The Company believes this better represents its inherent earnings power and cash generation capability.

Fiscal 2025 Guidance

The Company is issuing the following guidance for the fiscal year 2025, ending March 31, 2025:

Metric

FY25

Net sales growth

Mid-single digit decrease year-over-year

Adjusted EPS2

Low-teens decrease year-over-year

Capital Expenditures

$18 million to $22 million

Net Leverage Ratio2

~3.0x

Fiscal 2025 guidance assumes approximately $32 million of interest expense, $30 million of amortization, an effective tax rate of 25% and 29.0 million diluted average shares outstanding.

Teleconference/Webcast

Columbus McKinnon will host a conference call today at 5:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and strategy. The conference call, earnings release and earnings presentation will be accessible through live webcast on the Company's investor relations website at investors.cmco.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the Company's investor relations website through Monday, February 24, 2025.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations, and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.cmco.com.

______________________

1

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables provided in this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures.

2

The Company has not reconciled the Adjusted EPS and Net Leverage Ratio guidance to the most comparable GAAP financial measure outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide guidance for the comparable GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking guidance regarding Adjusted EPS and Net Leverage Ratio is made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in alignment with the Company's financial covenants per the Company's Amended and Restated Credit Agreement.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "illustrative," "intend," "likely," "may," "opportunity," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "shall," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this document, including, but are not limited to, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects, including fiscal year 2025 net sales growth and Adjusted EPS guidance, and our fiscal year 2025 net leverage ratio and capital expenditure guidance; (ii) our operational and financial targets and capital allocation policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in our industry and markets; (iv) the amount of debt to be paid down by the Company during fiscal year 2025; and (v) the competitive environment in which we operate; are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Columbus McKinnon undertakes no duty to update publicly any such forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

Contacts:

Gregory P. Rustowicz


Kristine Moser

EVP Finance and CFO


VP IR and Treasurer

Columbus McKinnon Corporation


Columbus McKinnon Corporation

716-689-5442


704-322-2488

[email protected]


[email protected]

Financial tables follow.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)



Three Months Ended





December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


Change

Net sales


$ 234,138


$ 254,143


(7.9) %

Cost of products sold


152,041


160,246


(5.1) %

Gross profit


82,097


93,897


(12.6) %

Gross profit margin


35.1 %


36.9 %



Selling expenses


27,348


26,552


3.0 %

% of net sales


11.7 %


10.4 %



General and administrative expenses


24,233


26,255


(7.7) %

% of net sales


10.3 %


10.3 %



Research and development expenses


5,325


6,692


(20.4) %

% of net sales


2.3 %


2.6 %



Amortization of intangibles


7,501


7,486


0.2 %

Income from operations


17,690


26,912


(34.3) %

Operating margin


7.6 %


10.6 %



Interest and debt expense


7,698


9,952


(22.6) %

Investment (income) loss


(54)


(758)


(92.9) %

Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss


3,128


(1,155)


NM

Other (income) expense, net


1,029


5,234


(80.3) %

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)


5,889


13,639


(56.8) %

Income tax expense (benefit)


1,929


3,911


(50.7) %

Net income (loss)


$ 3,960


$ 9,728


(59.3) %








Average basic shares outstanding


28,631


28,744


(0.4) %

Basic income (loss) per share


$ 0.14


$ 0.34


(58.8) %








Average diluted shares outstanding


28,888


28,991


(0.4) %

Diluted income (loss) per share


$ 0.14


$ 0.34


(58.8) %








Dividends declared per common share


$ 0.07


$ 0.07



COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)



Nine Months Ended





December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


Change

Net sales


$ 716,138


$ 748,036


(4.3) %

Cost of products sold


470,268


467,513


0.6 %

Gross profit


245,870


280,523


(12.4) %

Gross profit margin


34.3 %


37.5 %



Selling expenses


82,044


78,400


4.6 %

% of net sales


11.5 %


10.5 %



General and administrative expenses


74,043


79,407


(6.8) %

% of net sales


10.3 %


10.6 %



Research and development expenses


17,593


19,134


(8.1) %

% of net sales


2.5 %


2.6 %



Amortization of intangibles


22,548


21,871


3.1 %

Income from operations


49,642


81,711


(39.2) %

Operating margin


6.9 %


10.9 %



Interest and debt expense


24,285


28,788


(15.6) %

Investment (income) loss


(873)


(1,212)


(28.0) %

Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss


2,730


1,074


154.2 %

Other (income) expense, net


25,512


5,840


336.8 %

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)


(2,012)


47,221


NM

Income tax expense (benefit)


442


12,405


(96.4) %

Net income (loss)


$ (2,454)


$ 34,816


NM








Average basic shares outstanding


28,778


28,711


0.2 %

Basic income (loss) per share


$ (0.09)


$ 1.21


NM








Average diluted shares outstanding


28,778


28,979


(0.7) %

Diluted income (loss) per share


$ (0.09)


$ 1.20


NM








Dividends declared per common share


$ 0.14


$ 0.14



COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)



December 31,
2024


March 31, 2024



(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 41,224


$ 114,126

Trade accounts receivable


157,038


171,186

Inventories


200,687


186,091

Prepaid expenses and other


41,486


42,752

Total current assets


440,435


514,155






Property, plant, and equipment, net


105,637


106,395

Goodwill


700,550


710,334

Other intangibles, net


358,150


385,634

Marketable securities


10,565


11,447

Deferred taxes on income


1,515


1,797

Other assets


94,048


96,183

Total assets


$ 1,710,900


$ 1,825,945






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Trade accounts payable


$ 73,019


$ 83,118

Accrued liabilities


93,595


127,973

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations


50,722


50,670

Total current liabilities


217,336


261,761






Term loan, AR securitization facility and finance lease obligations


435,075


479,566

Other non current liabilities


186,909


202,555

Total liabilities


$ 839,320


$ 943,882






Shareholders' equity:





Common stock


286


288

Treasury stock


(10,945)


(1,001)

Additional paid in capital


532,271


527,125

Retained earnings


388,851


395,328

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(38,883)


(39,677)

Total shareholders' equity


$ 871,580


$ 882,063

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 1,710,900


$ 1,825,945

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - UNAUDITED

(In thousands)



Nine Months Ended



December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023

Operating activities:





Net income (loss)


$ (2,454)


$ 34,816

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization


36,230


34,052

Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance


(15,089)


(6,495)

Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments and other


(617)


(967)

Non-cash pension settlement


23,634


4,599

Stock-based compensation


6,677


8,473

Amortization of deferred financing costs


1,865


1,728

Impairment of operating lease


3,268


-

Loss (gain) on hedging instruments


(321)


1,193

Loss (gain) on disposal of Fixed Assets


394


-

Non-cash lease expense


7,657


7,080

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:

Trade accounts receivable


10,255


(14,911)

Inventories


(18,894)


(17,764)

Prepaid expenses and other


(14,565)


(2,897)

Other assets


486


(859)

Trade accounts payable


(8,061)


(1,387)

Accrued liabilities


(15,240)


(7,236)

Non-current liabilities


(5,225)


(10,834)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities


10,000


28,591






Investing activities:





Proceeds from sales of marketable securities


4,301


1,101

Purchases of marketable securities


(3,257)


(2,731)

Capital expenditures


(15,266)


(16,334)

Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired


-


(108,145)

Dividend received from equity method investment


-


144

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities


(14,222)


(125,965)






Financing activities:





Proceeds from the issuance of common stock


364


556

Purchases of treasury stock


(9,945)


-

Repayment of debt


(45,495)


(40,447)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt


-


120,000

Fees paid for borrowings on long-term debt


-


(2,859)

Payment to former owners of montratec


(6,711)


-

Fees paid for debt repricing


(169)


-

Cash inflows from hedging activities


17,753


18,088

Cash outflows from hedging activities


(17,360)


(19,303)

Payment of dividends


(6,039)


(6,027)

Other


(1,897)


(2,237)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities


(69,499)


67,771






Effect of exchange rate changes on cash


819


(628)






Net change in cash and cash equivalents


(72,902)


(30,231)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year


$ 114,376


$ 133,426

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period


$ 41,474


$ 103,195

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Q3 FY 2025 Net Sales Bridge



Quarter


Year To Date

($ in millions)


$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change

Fiscal 2024 Net Sales


$ 254.1




$ 748.0



Acquisition


-


- %


2.7


0.3 %

Pricing


2.3


0.9 %


9.6


1.3 %

Volume


(21.3)


(8.4) %


(42.9)


(5.7) %

Foreign currency translation


(1.0)


(0.4) %


(1.3)


(0.2) %

Total change


$ (20.0)


(7.9) %


$ (31.9)


(4.3) %

Fiscal 2025 Net Sales


$ 234.1




$ 716.1



COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Q3 FY 2025 Gross Profit Bridge

($ in millions)

Quarter


Year To Date

Fiscal 2024 Gross Profit

$ 93.9


$ 280.5

Acquisition

-


0.8

Price, net of manufacturing costs changes (incl. inflation)

3.9


7.5

Product liability1

(2.0)


(2.0)

Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs

(2.6)


(6.4)

Factory and warehouse consolidation costs

(0.5)


(11.3)

Sales volume and mix

(9.9)


(22.0)

Other

(0.4)


(0.8)

Foreign currency translation

(0.3)


(0.4)

Total change

(11.8)


(34.6)

Fiscal 2025 Gross Profit

$ 82.1


$ 245.9

U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter



Q1


Q2


Q3


Q4


Total

FY25


64


63


62


62


251












FY24


63


62


61


62


248

______________________

1

Product liability represents a year-over-year difference between the current year adjustment increasing the Company's product liability reserve and the prior year's adjustment decreasing the Company's product liability reserve. For more details please see the Company's 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Additional Data 1

(Unaudited)



Period Ended



December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


($ in millions)














Backlog


$ 296.5



$ 317.6



$ 280.8



$ 298.4



Long-term backlog














Expected to ship beyond 3 months


$ 166.1



$ 172.5



$ 144.6



$ 151.3



Long-term backlog as % of total backlog


56.0

%


54.3

%


51.5

%


50.7

%
















Debt to total capitalization percentage


35.8

%


35.8

%


37.5

%


38.5

%
















Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization


33.8

%


33.2

%


32.0

%


33.7

%
















Working capital as a % of sales 2


23.7

%


23.3

%


19.1

%


20.6

%







Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

($ in millions)














Trade accounts receivable














Days sales outstanding


61.0

days


64.1

days


58.7

days


62.1

days
















Inventory turns per year














(based on cost of products sold)


3.0

turns


3.3

turns


3.7

turns


3.1

turns


Days' inventory


121.7

days


110.6

days


98.6

days


117.7

days
















Trade accounts payable














Days payables outstanding


50.5

days


46.3

days


50.9

days


50.1

days
















Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities


$ 11.4



$ 9.4



$ 38.6



$ 29.1



Capital expenditures


$ 5.2



$ 5.4



$ 8.5



$ 6.0



Free Cash Flow 3


$ 6.2



$ 4.0



$ 30.1



$ 23.1



______________________

1

Additional Data: This data is provided to help investors understand financial and operational metrics that management uses to measure the Company's financial performance and identify trends affecting the business. These measures may not be comparable with or defined in the same manner as other companies. Components may not add due to rounding.

2

March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 exclude the impact of the acquisition of montratec.

3

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. Free Cash Flow is defined as GAAP net cash provided by (used for) operating activities less capital expenditures included in the investing activities section of the consolidated statement of cash flows. See the table above for the calculation of Free Cash Flow.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit

($ in thousands)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Gross profit

$ 82,097


$ 93,897


$ 245,870


$ 280,523

Add back (deduct):








Business realignment costs

526


150


994


346

Hurricane Helene cost impact

-


-


171


-

Factory and warehouse consolidation costs

556


-


11,319


-

Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs

3,038


435


6,848


435

Adjusted Gross Profit

$ 86,217


$ 94,482


$ 265,202


$ 281,304









Net sales

$ 234,138


$ 254,143


$ 716,138


$ 748,036









Gross margin

35.1 %


36.9 %


34.3 %


37.5 %

Adjusted Gross Margin

36.8 %


37.2 %


37.0 %


37.6 %

Adjusted Gross Profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by net sales. Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's gross profit and gross margin to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's gross profit and gross margin to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income

($ in thousands)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Income from operations

$ 17,690


$ 26,912


$ 49,642


$ 81,711

Add back (deduct):








Acquisition deal and integration costs

-


113


-


3,208

Business realignment costs

987


1,452


2,118


1,867

Factory and warehouse consolidation costs

653


-


12,557


199

Headquarter relocation costs

175


510


322


1,884

Hurricane Helene cost impact

-


-


171


-

Mexico customs duty assessment

1,500


-


1,500


-

Customer bad debt1

1,299


-


1,299


-

Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs

3,270


755


10,587


755

Adjusted Operating Income

$ 25,574


$ 29,742


$ 78,196


$ 89,624









Net sales

$ 234,138


$ 254,143


$ 716,138


$ 748,036









Operating margin

7.6 %


10.6 %


6.9 %


10.9 %

Adjusted Operating Margin

10.9 %


11.7 %


10.9 %


12.0 %



1

Customer bad debt represents a reserve of $1,299,000 against an accounts receivable balance for a customer who declared bankruptcy in January of 2025

Adjusted Operating Income is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted Operating Margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income divided by net sales. Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations and operating margin, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's income from operations and operating margin to that of other companies.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Share

($ in thousands, except per share data)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Net income (loss)

$ 3,960


$ 9,728


$ (2,454)


$ 34,816

Add back (deduct):








Amortization of intangibles

7,501


7,486


22,548


21,871

Acquisition deal and integration costs

-


113


-


3,208

Business realignment costs

987


1,452


2,118


1,867

Factory and warehouse consolidation costs

653


-


12,557


199

Headquarter relocation costs

175


510


322


1,884

Hurricane Helene cost impact

-


-


171


-

Mexico customs duty assessment

1,500


-


1,500


-

Customer bad debt1

1,299


-


1,299


-

Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs

3,270


755


10,587


755

Non-cash pension settlement expense

433


4,599


23,634


4,599

Normalize tax rate 2

(3,498)


(3,227)


(17,739)


(7,996)

Adjusted Net Income

$ 16,280


$ 21,416


$ 54,543


$ 61,203









GAAP average diluted shares outstanding

28,888


28,991


28,778


28,979

Add back:








Effect of dilutive share-based awards

-


-


268


-

Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding

$ 28,888


$ 28,991


$ 29,046


$ 28,979









GAAP EPS

$ 0.14


$ 0.34


$ (0.09)


$ 1.20









Adjusted EPS

$ 0.56


$ 0.74


$ 1.88


$ 2.11



1

Customer bad debt represents a reserve of $1,299,000 against an accounts receivable balance for a customer who declared bankruptcy in January of 2025

2

Applies a normalized tax rate of 25% to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) and GAAP EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items, including amortization of intangibles, and also adjusted for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding is defined as average diluted shares outstanding adjusted for the effect of dilutive share-based awards. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted Net income per Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding. Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of current periods' net income (loss), average diluted shares outstanding and GAAP EPS to the historical periods' net income (loss), average diluted shares outstanding and GAAP EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's net income (loss) and GAAP EPS to that of other companies. The Company believes that presenting Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding and Adjusted EPS provides a better understanding of its earnings power inclusive of adjusting for the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, reflecting the Company's strategy to grow through acquisitions as well as organically.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

($ in thousands)


Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Net income (loss)

$ 3,960


$ 9,728


$ (2,454)


$ 34,816

Add back (deduct):








Income tax expense (benefit)

1,929


3,911


442


12,405

Interest and debt expense

7,698


9,952


24,285


28,788

Investment (income) loss

(54)


(758)


(873)


(1,212)

Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss

3,128


(1,155)


2,730


1,074

Other (income) expense, net

1,029


5,234


25,512


5,840

Depreciation and amortization expense

12,202


11,570


36,230


34,052

Acquisition deal and integration costs

-


113


-


3,208

Business realignment costs

987


1,452


2,118


1,867

Factory and warehouse consolidation costs

653


-


12,557


199

Headquarter relocation costs

175


510


322


1,884

Hurricane Helene cost impact

-


-


171


-

Mexico customs duty assessment

1,500


-


1,500


-

Customer bad debt1

1,299


-


1,299


-

Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs

3,270


755


10,587


755

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 37,776


$ 41,312


$ 114,426


$ 123,676









Net sales

$ 234,138


$ 254,143


$ 716,138


$ 748,036









Net income margin

1.7 %


3.8 %


(0.3) %


4.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

16.1 %


16.3 %


16.0 %


16.5 %



1

Customer bad debt represents a reserve of $1,299,000 against an accounts receivable balance for a customer who declared bankruptcy in January of 2025

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are not a measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements.

COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Net Leverage Ratio

($ in thousands)



Twelve Months Ended



December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023

Net income (loss)


$ 9,355


$ 48,711

Add back (deduct):





Annualize EBITDA for the montratec acquisition1


-


2,131

Annualize synergies for the montratec acquisition1


-


184

Income tax expense (benefit)


2,939


19,904

Interest and debt expense


33,454


36,456

Non-cash pension settlement


24,019


4,599

Amortization of deferred financing costs


2,486


2,158

Stock Compensation Expense


10,243


11,859

Depreciation and amortization expense


48,124


44,619

Cost of debt refinancing


1,190


-

Acquisition deal and integration costs


3


3,381

Excluded acquisition deal and integration costs2


-


(172)

Acquisition inventory step-up expense


-


-

Business realignment costs


2,118


2,715

Monterrey, MX new factory start up costs


14,321


755

Excluded Monterrey, MX new factory start-up costs3


(7,461)


-

Factory and warehouse consolidation costs


13,102


199

Headquarter relocation costs


497


2,565

Mexico customs duty assessment


1,500


-

Customer bad debt4


1,299


-

Hurricane Helene cost impact


171


-

Other excluded costs3


(4,257)


(848)

Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA


$ 153,103


$ 179,216






Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations


$ 50,722


$ 50,652

Term loan, AR securitization facility and finance lease obligations


435,075


499,388

Total debt


$ 485,797


$ 550,040

Standby Letters of Credit


15,440


15,740

Cash and cash equivalents


(41,224)


(102,945)

Net Debt


$ 460,013


$ 462,835






Net Leverage Ratio


3.00x


2.58x



1

EBITDA is normalized to include a full year of the acquired entity and assumes all cost synergies are achieved in TTM Q3 FY24.

2

The Company's credit agreement definition of Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain acquisition deal and integration costs and business realignment costs that are incurred beyond one year after the close of an acquisition.

3

The Company's credit agreement definition of Adjusted EBITDA excludes any cash restructuring costs in excess of $10 million per fiscal year

4

Customer bad debt represents a reserve of $1,299,000 against an accounts receivable balance for a customer who declared bankruptcy in January of 2025

Net Debt is defined in the credit agreement as total debt plus standby letters of credit, net of cash and cash equivalents. Net Leverage Ratio is defined as Net Debt divided by the Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA. Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the Company's credit agreement as net income adjusted for interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Net Debt, Net Leverage Ratio and Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as Net Debt, Net Leverage Ratio and Credit Agreement Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA are important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements.

SOURCE Columbus McKinnon Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
