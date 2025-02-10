Anzeige
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces 2024 Fourth Quarter And Full-year Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News
  • Full year 2024 net sales of $2.2 billion increased 0.8% year-over-year
  • Full year 2024 income from operations of $430.0 million, resulting in an operating income margin of 19.3%
  • Full year 2024 net income per diluted share of $7.60
  • Declared a $0.28 per share dividend
  • Providing full year 2025 outlook

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2024. All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2024 with the quarter ended December 31, 2023 or the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

Consolidated 2024 Highlights



Three Months Ended,


Quarter-Over-


Twelve Months Ended,


Year-Over-



December 31,


Quarter


December 31,


Year



2024


2023


Change


2024


2023


Change



(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)


(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Net sales


$ 517,429


$ 501,710


3.1 %


$ 2,232,139


$ 2,213,803


0.8 %

Gross profit


227,703


220,498


3.3 %


1,025,851


1,043,755


(1.7) %

Gross profit margin


44.0 %


43.9 %




46.0 %


47.1 %



Total operating expenses


150,019


148,450


1.1 %


590,510


564,250


4.7 %

Income from operations


76,849


71,555


7.4 %


429,975


475,149


(9.5) %

Operating income margin


14.9 %


14.3 %




19.3 %


21.5 %



Net income


$ 55,458


$ 54,803


1.2 %


$ 322,224


$ 353,987


(9.0) %

Net income per diluted common share


$ 1.31


$ 1.28


2.3 %


$ 7.60


$ 8.26


(8.0) %

Adjusted EBITDA1


$ 102,035


$ 92,872


9.9 %


$ 520,082


$ 554,245


(6.2) %














Trailing Twelve Months Ended


Year-Over-









December 31,


Year









2024


2023


Change









(In thousands, except percentages)







Total U.S. Housing starts2


1,364


1,420


(3.9) %














1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and it is defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the press release. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") net income see the schedule titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2 Source: United States Census Bureau

Management Commentary

"During 2024, we grew revenues modestly in a challenging year where housing starts in both the U.S. and Europe declined," commented Mike Olosky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "In North America, I am very pleased that volume growth in pounds shipped exceeded U.S. housing starts by approximately 600 basis points. In Europe, sales were flat despite a difficult demand environment."

Mr. Olosky continued, "In 2025 we believe a low single-digit recovery in U.S. housing starts is possible and European housing starts to be consistent with 2024 levels. As part of our commitment to maximizing shareholder returns, we have revised our financial ambitions to continue above market growth relative to U.S. housing starts on a trailing twelve-month basis, maintain an operating income margin at or above 20%, and drive EPS growth ahead of net revenue growth. While the midpoint of our 2025 guidance range for operating income margin is below our ambition, we are working to offset significant input cost increases over the past three years and will carefully evaluate avenues to preserve our profitability. We believe our business is capable of achieving a 20% operating income margin or higher with modest market growth and continued above market volume growth. We continue to believe in the mid-to-long term prospects of the housing market and are well positioned to take advantage of future growth."

North America Segment Financial Highlights

2024 Fourth Quarter

    • Net sales of $404.8 million increased 4.4% from $387.8 million due to incremental sales from the Company's 2024 acquisitions and a modest increase in sales volumes.
    • Gross margin remained 47.0% as lower material costs were offset by higher factory and overhead as well as warehouse costs, as a percentage of net sales.
    • Income from operations of $85.4 million increased 7.0% from $79.8 million. The increase was primarily due to higher gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses. The operating expense increases were driven by higher personnel costs, which were partly offset by decreased variable incentive compensation.

2024 Full-Year

    • Net sales of $1.7 billion increased approximately 1.1% from 2023 due to higher sales volumes.
    • Gross margin decreased to 49.0% from 50.3%, primarily due to higher factory and overhead as well as warehouse costs, partly offset by lower material costs, as a percentage of net sales.
    • Income from operations of $439.6 million decreased 7.1% from $473.2 million. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross profit as well as increases in operating expenses. The operating expense increases were driven by higher personnel costs, computer software and hardware costs, and professional fees, which were partly offset by decreased variable incentive compensation.

Europe Segment Financial Highlights

2024 Fourth Quarter

    • Net sales of $108.1 million decreased 1.5% from $109.7 million, due to lower sales volumes.
    • Gross margin decreased to 32.3% from 34.2%, primarily due to higher factory and overhead as well as warehouse and freight costs, partly offset by lower material costs, as a percentage of net sales.
    • Income from operations of $0.8 million decreased 75.2% from $3.1 million primarily due to lower gross profit.

2024 Full-Year

    • Net sales of $479.1 million decreased 0.4% from $480.8 million, due to lower sales volumes. Net sales benefited from the positive effect of approximately $3.7 million in foreign currency translation.
    • Gross margin decreased to 35.3% from 36.8%, primarily due to higher factory and overhead as well as warehouse and freight costs, partly offset by lower material costs, as a percentage of net sales.
    • Income from operations of $33.8 million decreased 26.5% from $46.0 million primarily due to lower gross profit as well as $5.0 million in higher operating expenses including personnel costs.

Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific and Administrative and All Other segments).

Corporate Developments

  • The Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share for $11.7 million. The dividend was paid on January 23, 2025, to the Company's stockholders of record on January 2, 2025.
  • During the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased 275,906 shares of the Company's common stock in the open market at an average price of $181.22 per share, for a total of $50.0 million, completing the repurchase of $100.0 million of the Company's common stock that was previously authorized. On October 23, 2024, the Board authorized the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of the Company's common stock beginning January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025.
  • On October 28, 2024, the Company announced the appointment of Matt Dunn to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective January 1, 2025. Mr. Dunn served as Simpson's Senior Vice President of Finance since June 2024 and succeeded Brian Magstadt who will remain employed as an Executive Advisor to assist with an orderly transition until his retirement on June 30, 2025.
  • The Board, upon recommendation of the Nominating and CSR Committee, announced the appointment of Angela Drake as an independent, non-employee director of the Company, effective January 1, 2025.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow Highlights

  • As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $239.4 million with total debt outstanding of $388.1 million under the Company's $450.0 million credit facility.
  • For the 2024 fourth quarter, cash provided by operating activities of $117.7 million increased from $28.8 million, primarily due to decreases in working capital. For the 2024 full year, cash provided by operating activities of $339.8 million decreased from $427.0 million, primarily due to increases in working capital and lower net income.
  • For the 2024 fourth quarter, cash used in investing activities of $59.6 million increased from $36.7 million mostly due to increased capital expenditures of $26.8 million. For the 2024 full year, cash used in investing activities of $261.8 million increased from $103.3 million mostly due to increased capital expenditures of $94.2 million and acquisitions of $55.6 million.
  • For the 2024 fourth quarter, cash used in financing activities of $142.7 million increased from $140.9 million. For the 2024 full year, cash used in financing activities of $253.8 million increased from $199.0 million, primarily due to repurchases of $50.0 million of the Company's common stock.

Business Outlook

The Company is initiating its 2025 financial outlook to reflect its expectations regarding demand trends, cost of sales, and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, February 10, 2025, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 is as follows:

  • Given the uncertainty regarding 2025 U.S. housing starts compared to prior year housing starts, consolidated operating margin is estimated to be in the range of 18.5% to 20.5% with the low end of the range based on flat to declining 2025 housing starts compared to prior year. The operating margin range includes a projected benefit on the sale of the Gallatin property based on a contracted sales price of $19.1 million.
  • The effective tax rate is estimated to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5%, including both federal and state income tax rates as well as international income tax rates, and assuming no tax law changes are enacted.
  • Capital expenditures are estimated to be in the range of $150.0 million to $170.0 million, which includes approximately $75.0 million remaining for both the Columbus, Ohio facility expansion and the new Gallatin, Tennessee fastener facility construction.

Conference Call Details

Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to join the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results conference call on Monday, February 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time). To participate, callers may dial (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8263 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. The call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed through https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1704184&tp_key=b6f4d4b9dc or a link on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.simpsonmfg.com/events-and-presentations. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 24, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13751061. The webcast will remain posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for 90 days.

A copy of this earnings release will be available prior to the call, accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing carbon and glass fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Copies of Simpson Manufacturing's Annual Report to Stockholders and its proxy statements and other SEC filings, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, are made available free of charge on the company's website on the same day they are filed with the SEC. To view these filings, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "outlook," "target," "continue," "predict," "project," "change," "result," "future," "will," "could," "can," "may," "likely," "potentially," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than those of historical fact and include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, business outlook, priorities, expectations and intentions, expectations for sales and market growth, comparable sales, earnings and performance, stockholder value, effective tax rates, capital expenditures, cash flows, the housing market, the home improvement industry, demand for services, share repurchases, our strategic initiatives, including the impact of these initiatives on our strategic and operational plans and financial results, and any statement of an assumption underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results to vary in material respects from what we have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements include the effect of global pandemics such as the COVID-19 pandemic or other widespread public health crisis and their effects on the global economy, the effects of inflation and labor and supply shortages, on our operations, and the operations of our customers, and suppliers and business partners, as well as those discussed in the "Risk Factors" and " Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports we file with the SEC.

We caution that you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in our reports filed with the SEC that advise of the risks and factors that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Since not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as an additional financial measure in evaluating the ongoing operating performance of its business. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows it to readily view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons, and identify strategies to improve operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures such as net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. See the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, integration, acquisition and restructuring costs, non-qualified deferred compensation adjustments, goodwill impairment, gain on bargain purchase, net loss or gain on disposal of assets, interest income or expense, and foreign exchange and other expense (income).

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net sales

$ 517,429


$ 501,710


$ 2,232,139


$ 2,213,803

Cost of sales

289,726


281,212


1,206,288


1,170,048

Gross profit

227,703


220,498


1,025,851


1,043,755

Research and development and engineering expense

25,273


25,131


93,576


92,167

Selling expense

54,394


52,483


219,402


203,980

General and administrative expense

70,352


70,836


277,532


268,103

Total operating expenses

150,019


148,450


590,510


564,250

Acquisition and integration related costs

821


546


5,813


4,632

Net (gain) loss on disposal of assets

14


(53)


(447)


(276)

Income from operations

76,849


71,555


429,975


475,149

Interest income and other finance costs, net

1,166


3,373


5,277


3,391

Other & foreign exchange loss, net

(1,560)


(523)


(1,209)


(1,993)

Income before taxes

76,455


74,405


434,043


476,547

Provision for income taxes

20,997


19,602


111,819


122,560

Net income

$ 55,458


$ 54,803


$ 322,224


$ 353,987

Earnings per common share:








Basic

$ 1.32


$ 1.29


$ 7.64


$ 8.31

Diluted

$ 1.31


$ 1.28


$ 7.60


$ 8.26

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

41,980


42,440


42,182


42,598

Diluted

42,174


42,668


42,383


42,837

Other data:








Depreciation and amortization

$ 24,749


$ 20,483


$ 84,584


$ 74,707

Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense

3,257


6,070


18,346


23,859

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands)




December 31,



2024


2023

Cash and cash equivalents


$ 239,371


$ 429,822

Trade accounts receivable, net


284,392


283,975

Inventories


593,175


551,575

Other current assets


60,214


47,069

Total current assets


1,177,152


1,312,441

Property, plant and equipment, net


531,302


418,612

Operating lease right-of-use assets


93,933


68,792

Goodwill


513,563


502,550

Intangible assets, net


374,051


365,339

Other noncurrent assets


47,349


36,990

Total assets


$ 2,737,350


$ 2,704,724

Trade accounts payable


$ 100,972


$ 107,524

Long-term debt, current portion


22,500


22,500

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities


242,875


231,233

Total current liabilities


366,347


361,257

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


76,184


55,324

Long-term debt, net of current portion and issuance costs


362,563


458,791

Deferred income tax


90,303


98,170

Other long-term liabilities


27,636


51,436

Non-qualified deferred compensation plan share awards


5,932


-

Stockholders' equity


1,808,385


1,679,746

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 2,737,350


$ 2,704,724

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries

UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information

(In thousands)





Three Months Ended




Twelve Months Ended






December 31,


%


December 31,


%


2024


2023


change*


2024


2023


change*

Net Sales by Reporting Segment













North America

$ 404,752


$ 387,805


4.4 %


$ 1,735,879


$ 1,716,422


1.1 %


Percentage of total net sales

78.2 %


77.3 %




77.8 %


77.5 %




Europe

108,071


109,682


(1.5) %


479,055


480,756


(0.4) %


Percentage of total net sales

20.9 %


21.9 %




21.4 %


21.7 %




Asia/Pacific

4,606


4,223


9.1 %


17,205


16,625


3.5 %


Percentage of total net sales

0.9 %


0.8 %




0.8 %


0.8 %





Total

$ 517,429


$ 501,710


3.1 %


$ 2,232,139


$ 2,213,803


0.8 %

Net Sales by Product Group**













Wood Construction

$ 438,112


$ 422,834


3.6 %


$ 1,899,524


$ 1,891,449


0.4 %


Percentage of total net sales

84.7 %


84.3 %




85.1 %


85.4 %




Concrete Construction

78,665


78,370


0.4 %


330,557


320,500


3.1 %


Percentage of total net sales

15.2 %


15.6 %




14.8 %


14.5 %




Other

652


506


N/M


2,058


1,854


N/M



Total

$ 517,429


$ 501,710


3.1 %


$ 2,232,139


$ 2,213,803


0.8 %

Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment













North America

$ 190,217


$ 182,339


4.3 %


$ 850,504


$ 862,557


(1.4) %


North America gross profit margin

47.0 %


47.0 %




49.0 %


50.3 %




Europe

34,893


37,511


(7.0) %


168,982


177,048


(4.6) %


Europe gross profit margin

32.3 %


34.2 %




35.3 %


36.8 %




Asia/Pacific

2,017


1,164


N/M


5,798


5,679


N/M


Administrative and all other

576


(516)


N/M


567


(1,529)


N/M



Total

$ 227,703


$ 220,498


3.3 %


$ 1,025,851


$ 1,043,755


(1.7) %

Income (Loss) from Operations













North America

$ 85,354


$ 79,773


7.0 %


$ 439,567


$ 473,229


(7.1) %


North America operating profit margin

21.1 %


20.6 %




25.3 %


27.6 %




Europe

769


3,103


(75) %


33,806


45,998


(26.5) %


Europe operating profit margin

0.7 %


2.8 %




7.1 %


9.6 %




Asia/Pacific

323


(183)


N/M


(294)


535


N/M


Administrative and all other

(9,597)


(11,138)


N/M


(43,104)


(44,613)


N/M



Total

$ 76,849


$ 71,555


7.4 %


$ 429,975


$ 475,149


(9.5) %



*

Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses.

**

The Company manages its business by geographic segment but is presenting sales by product group as additional information.

N/M

Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands) (Unaudited)

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.










Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net Income

$ 55,458


$ 54,803


$ 322,224


$ 353,987









Provision for income taxes

20,997


19,602


111,819


122,560

Interest income, net and other financing costs

(1,166)


(3,373)


(5,277)


(3,391)

Depreciation and amortization

24,749


20,483


84,584


74,707

Other*

1,997


1,357


6,732


6,382

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 102,035


$ 92,872


$ 520,082


$ 554,245


*Other: Includes acquisition, integration, and restructuring related expenses, non-qualified deferred compensation adjustments, other & foreign exchange loss net, and net loss or gain on disposal of assets.

