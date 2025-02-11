Danaos Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation ("Danaos") (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of container vessels and drybulk vessels, today reported unaudited results for the period ended December 31, 2024.

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024:

Financial Summary Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise stated)



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023 Financial & Operating Metrics

Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Operating Revenues

$237,510

$20,669

-

$258,179



$238,924

$10,391

-

$249,315 Voyage Expenses, excl. commissions

$925

$(4,960)

-

$(4,035)



$(437)

$(6,446)

-

$(6,883) Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (1)

$238,435

$15,709

-

$254,144



$238,487

$3,945

-

$242,432 Net income/(loss)

$121,985

$1,740

$(33,298)

$90,427



$130,996

$(1,851)

$20,776

$149,921 Adjusted net income / (loss) (2)

$128,697

$2,300

$2,276

$133,273



$137,582

$(1,631)

$14

$135,965 Earnings per share, basic













$4.72















$7.73 Earnings per share, diluted













$4.70















$7.70 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (2)













$6.93















$6.99 Operating Days

6,467

775

-







6,109

337

-



Time Charter Equivalent $/day (1)

$36,869

$20,270

-







$39,039

$11,706

-



Ownership days

6,706

920

-







6,256

412

-



Average number of vessels

72.9

10.0

-







68.0

4.5

-



Fleet Utilization

96.4 %

84.2 %

-







97.7 %

81.8 %

-



Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$180,700

$6,775

$2,252

$189,727



$173,083

$(488)

$14

$172,609 Consolidated Balance Sheet & Leverage Metrics As of December 31,2024











As of December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents





$453,384















$271,809 Availability under Revolving Credit Facility





$292,500















$337,500 Marketable securities(3)





$60,850















$86,029 Total cash liquidity & marketable securities(4)





$806,734















$695,338 Debt, gross of deferred finance costs





$744,546















$410,516 Net Debt (5)





$291,162















$138,707 LTM Adjusted EBITDA (6)





$722,615















$707,002 Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA





0.40x















0.20x







































1. Time charter equivalent revenues and time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided in the appendix. 2. Adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share; and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below. 3. Marketable securities refer to fair value of 4,070,214 shares of common stock of SBLK on December 31, 2024 and 1,552,865 shares of common stock of EGLE on December 31, 2023. 4. Total cash liquidity & marketable securities includes: (i) cash and cash equivalents, (ii) availability under our Revolving Credit Facility and (iii) marketable securities. 5. Net Debt is defined as total debt gross of deferred finance costs less cash and cash equivalents 6. Last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. Refer to the reconciliation provided below.

For management purposes, the Company is organized based on operating revenues generated from container vessels and dry-bulk vessels and has two reporting segments: (1) a container vessels segment and (2) a dry-bulk vessels segment. The Company measures segment performance based on net income. Items included in the applicable segment's net income are directly allocated to the extent that the items are directly or indirectly attributable to the segments. With regards to the items that are allocated by indirect calculations, their allocation is commensurate to the utilization of key resources. The Other column includes components that are not allocated to any of the Company's reportable segments and includes investments in an affiliate accounted for using the equity method of accounting and investments in marketable securities.

Financial Summary Year Ended December 31, 2024 and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except as otherwise stated)



Year Ended



Year Ended





December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023

Financial & Operating Metrics

Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Operating Revenues

$937,077

$77,033

-

$1,014,110



$963,192

$10,391

-

$973,583 Voyage Expenses, excl. commissions

$746

$(27,075)

-

$(26,329)



$(1,662)

$(6,446)

-

$(8,108) Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (1)

$937,823

$49,958

-

$987,781



$961,530

$3,945

-

$965,475 Net income/(loss)

$518,129

$4,429

$(17,485)

$505,073



$563,279

$(1,910)

$14,930

$576,299 Adjusted net income / (loss) (2)

$519,759

$4,989

$7,694

$532,442



$572,215

$(1,690)

$(2,937)

$567,588 Earnings per share, basic













$26.15















$28.99 Earnings per share, diluted













$26.05















$28.95 Adjusted earnings per share, diluted (2)













$27.47















$28.52 Operating Days

24,961

2,753

-







24,286

337

-



Time Charter Equivalent $/day (1)

$37,572

$18,147

-







$39,592

$11,706

-



Ownership days

25,684

3,164

-







24,850

417

-



Average number of vessels

70.2

8.6

-







68.1

1.1

-



Fleet Utilization

97.2 %

87.0 %

-







97.7 %

80.8 %

-



Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$697,463

$17,505

$7,647

$722,615



$710,476

$(537)

$(2,937)

$707,002











































1. Time charter equivalent revenues and time charter equivalent US$/day are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation provided in the appendix. 2. Adjusted net income/(loss), adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share; and net income to adjusted EBITDA provided below.

In December 2024, we added two 9,200 TEU newbuilding containerships to our orderbook, which have expected deliveries in 2027. We took delivery of 6 newbuilding containerships in 2024 and 1 in January 2025.

In February 2025, we entered into a syndicated loan facility agreement for an amount of up to $850 million, to finance all of our remaining newbuilding container vessels, including the two additional recent orders, with deliveries from 2026 through 2028.

Our remaining orderbook currently consists of a further 15 newbuilding containership vessels with an aggregate capacity of 128,220 TEU with expected deliveries of one vessel in 2025, three vessels in 2026, nine vessels in 2027 and two vessels in 2028. All the vessels in our orderbook are designed with the latest eco characteristics, will be methanol fuel ready, fitted with open loop scrubbers and Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) units and will be built in accordance with the latest requirements of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in relation to Tier III emission standards and Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase III.

We have secured multi-year charter arrangements for 13 of the remaining 15 newbuilding vessels orderbook, with an average charter duration of approximately 5.1 years weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire .

Over the past three months, we added approximately $336 million to our contracted revenue backlog through a combination of new charters and charter extensions for 11 of our container vessels and container vessels newbuildings.

As a result, total contracted cash operating revenues, on the basis of concluded charter contracts through the date of this release, currently stand at $3.4 billion, including newbuildings. The remaining average contracted charter duration for our containership fleet is 3.7 years, weighted by aggregate contracted charter hire.

Contracted operating days charter coverage for our container vessel fleet is currently 97% for 2025 and 79% for 2026. This includes newbuildings based on their scheduled delivery dates.

We took delivery of all of our contracted capesize drybulk carriers by taking delivery of two vessels in the second quarter of 2024 and one vessel in July 2024. As a result, our capesize drybulk fleet currently stands at 10 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 1.8 million DWT.

As of the date of this release, Danaos has repurchased a total of 2,458,024 shares of its common stock in the open market for $168.8 million under its $200 million authorized share repurchase program that was originally introduced in June 2022 and was upsized in November 2023.

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on March 5, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 24, 2025.

Danaos' CEO Dr. John Coustas commented:

"The world is entering uncharted territory and any near-term predictions about the direction of shipping markets are inherently unreliable. The tariff war is bound to generate disruptions, which have historically benefited shipping. However, an economic slowdown might negate these benefits.

The dry bulk market continues to suffer from ongoing malaise due to the pace of the recovery of the Chinese economy, which has not shown signs of accelerating. The delivery of new tonnage starting this year will add to this weakness, particularly in the panamax and smaller segments, where the orderbook is concentrated. The capesize segment, where our fleet is concentrated, continues to have an orderbook that remains at historically low levels.

The container charter market remains healthy, albeit liners are exhibiting more caution, particularly with respect to more forward dates. While box rates are weakening, they are still much higher than pre-pandemic levels. We will have to wait until after Chinese New Year to gauge the effect of the front-loading of exports that occurred in anticipation of tariffs and the demand pattern in the new trade environment.

Danaos is highly insulated from near-term market uncertainty, with 97% coverage for 2025 and 79% for 2026 at healthy rates, shielding us from market volatility. Our charter backlog of $3.4 billion provides us with a certainty of income and firepower to explore accretive investments. We have chartered 13 out of our 15 newbuildings for five years and have arranged a new $850 million facility from a bank syndicate to fully cover the financing of all vessels on order.

Our profitability remains consistent, and we are using our strong balance sheet to increase dividends, continue our share buyback program, and source opportunities to grow our company for the benefit of our shareholders.

Our strategic focus remains on maintaining a robust financial position, securing long-term contracts for vessels coming off charter, and investing in modern, fuel-efficient container vessels to enhance our competitive position in the market. We are committed to delivering value to our shareholders through prudent financial management and strategic growth initiatives."

Three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023

During the three months ended December 31, 2024, Danaos had an average of 72.9 container vessels and 10.0 drybulk vessels compared to 68.0 container vessels and 4.5 drybulk vessels during the three months ended December 31, 2023. Our container vessels utilization for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 96.4% compared to 97.7% in the three months ended December 31, 2023. Our drybulk vessels utilization for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was 84.2% compared to 81.8% in the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $133.3 million, or $6.93 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $136.0 million, or $6.99 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. We have adjusted our net income in the three months ended December 31, 2024 for a $35.6 million change in fair value of investments, a $8.2 million of stock based compensation expense, a $0.8 million of non-cash finance fees amortization and a $1.7 million gain on vessel disposal.

Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $128.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $137.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the three months ended December 31, 2024 for a $7.6 million of stock based compensation expense, a $0.8 million of non-cash finance fees amortization and a $1.7 million gain on vessel disposal.

Adjusted net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1.6 million adjusted net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023. We adjusted net income of drybulk vessels segment in the three months ended December 31, 2024 for a $0.6 million of stock based compensation expense.

The $2.7 million decrease in adjusted net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 is primarily attributable to a $11.0 million increase in total operating expenses, a $4.9 million increase in net finance expenses and a $0.1 million increase in equity loss on investments, which were partially offset by a $8.9 million increase in operating revenues, a $2.3 million increase in dividends received and a $2.1 million cash collection of common benefit claim from the bankruptcy trustee of Hanjin Shipping.

Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $90.4 million, or $4.70 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $149.9 million, or $7.70 earnings per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Our net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 includes $35.6 million loss on marketable securities compared to a $20.8 million gain on marketable securities in the three months ended December 31, 2023. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $122.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $131.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to a $1.9 million net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 3.6%, or $8.9 million, to $258.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $249.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Operating revenues of our container vessels segment decreased by 0.6%, or $1.4 million, to $237.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $238.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, analyzed as follows:

a $21.6 million increase in revenues in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 as a result of newbuilding vessel additions;

a $3.7 million increase in revenues in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to higher non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP;

a $19.9 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 as a result of lower charter rates and decreased vessel utilization;

a $2.4 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to vessel disposals; and

a $4.4 million decrease in revenues in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to decreased amortization of assumed time charters.

Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment added an incremental $10.3 million of revenues in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023, mainly as a result of additions of dry bulk vessels to our fleet.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $5.5 million to $45.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $40.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to recent container vessel newbuilds deliveries and drybulk vessels acquisitions, which was partially offset by the decrease in average daily operating cost of our vessels to $6,135 per vessel per day for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $6,188 per vessel per day for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by 20.6%, or $6.9 million, to $40.4 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $33.5 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 mainly due to depreciation expense related to 10 recently acquired Capesize drybulk vessels and 6 recently delivered container newbuilds.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $3.7 million to $9.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $5.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.7 million, to $21.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $22.4 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was mainly attributable to decreased stock based compensation expense, which was partially offset by increased management fees.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses decreased by $1.7 million to $14.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $15.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 primarily as a result of a $1.0 million decrease in voyage expenses related to our drybulk vessels and a $0.7 million decrease in voyage expenses related to our container vessels.

Voyage expenses of container vessels segment decreased by $0.7 million to $8.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $8.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 mainly due to decreased other voyage expenses.

Voyage expenses of drybulk vessels segment decreased by $1.0 million to $6.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $7.1 million voyage expenses in the three months ended December 31, 2023. Total voyage expenses of drybulk vessels comprised $1.1 million commissions and $5.0 million other voyage expenses, mainly bunkers consumption and port expenses, in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

In March 2024, we sold for scrap the vessel Stride, which had been off-hire since January 8, 2024 due to damage from a fire in the engine room that was subsequently contained. In the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recognized an additional $1.7 million gain on disposal of this vessel, relating to an additional $1.7 million of net insurance proceeds for the constructive total loss of this vessel.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense increased by $6.3 million, to $9.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $3.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in interest expense is a result of:

a $5.3 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in our average indebtedness by $332.1 million between the two periods, which was partially offset by a decrease in our debt service cost by approximately 0.78%, mainly as a result of a reduction in SOFR rates between the two periods. Average indebtedness was $747.2 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to average indebtedness of $415.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023;

a $0.3 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs; and

a $0.7 million increase in interest expense due to a decrease in the amount of interest expense capitalized on our vessels under construction in the three months ended December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $744.5 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $410.5 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in our outstanding debt is mainly due to loans drawn down within 2024 to partially finance our container vessel newbuildings.

Interest income increased to $3.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $2.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023 mainly as a result of an increase in the average amount of time deposits between the two periods.

Gain/(loss) on investments

Following the all-stock merger of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. ("EGLE") with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") completed on April 9, 2024, we currently own 4,070,214 shares of common stock of SBLK. The $33.1 million loss on investments in the three months ended December 31, 2024 consisted of the $35.6 million fair value loss on these marketable securities, which was partially offset by the dividends recognized on these shares of $2.5 million. This compares to a $20.9 million gain on marketable securities in the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Equity loss on investments

Equity loss on investments amounting to $0.2 million and $0.1 million in the three months December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, relates to our share of initial expenses of Carbon Termination Technologies Corporation ("CTTC"), currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses

Other finance expenses remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $0.9 million in each of the three months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other income, net amounted to $2.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $0.2 million other expenses, net in the three months ended December 31, 2023. The other income, net in the three months ended December 31, 2024 mainly consists of $2.1 million in cash collected from the bankruptcy trustee of Hanjin Shipping as a partial payment of our claim under the Hanjin bankruptcy proceedings.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.9%, or $17.1 million, to $189.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $172.6 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023. As outlined above, the increase is mainly attributable to a $13.3 million increase in operating revenues, a $2.3 million increase in dividends received and a $2.1 million cash collection of common benefit claim from the bankruptcy trustee of Hanjin Shipping, which were partially offset by a $0.5 million increase in total operating expenses and a $0.1 million increase in equity loss on investments. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2024 is adjusted for a $35.6 million change in fair value of investments, stock based compensation of $8.2 million and a $1.7 million gain on disposal of vessel. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment increased by 4.4%, or $7.6 million, to $180.7 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from $173.1 million in the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment increased by $7.3 million to $6.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024 from ($0.5) million in the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023

During the year ended December 31, 2024, Danaos had an average of 70.2 container vessels and 8.6 drybulk vessels compared to 68.1 container vessels and 1.1 drybulk vessels during the year ended December 31, 2023. Our container vessels utilization for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 97.2% compared to 97.7% for the year ended December 31, 2023. Our drybulk vessels utilization for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 87.0% compared to 80.8% in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Our adjusted net income amounted to $532.4 million, or $27.47 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $567.6 million, or $28.52 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. We have adjusted our net income in the year ended December 31, 2024 for a $25.2 million change in fair value of investments, a $8.3 million gain on vessel disposal, a $8.2 million of stock based compensation expense and a $2.3 million of non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $519.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $572.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. We adjusted net income of container vessels segment in the year ended December 31, 2024 for a $8.3 million gain on vessel disposal, a $7.6 million of stock based compensation expense and a $2.3 million non-cash finance fees amortization.

Adjusted net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $5.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1.7 million adjusted net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023, as we just started to be engaged in the drybulk vessels segment during that period. We adjusted net income of drybulk vessels segment in the year ended December 31, 2024 for a $0.6 million of stock based compensation expense.

The $35.2 million decrease in adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 is primarily attributable to a $84.2 million increase in total operating expenses and a $4.2 million increase in net finance expenses, which were partially offset by a $40.5 million increase in operating revenues, a $8.2 million increase in dividends received, a $2.4 million decrease in equity loss on investments and a $2.1 million cash collection of common benefit claim from the bankruptcy trustee of Hanjin Shipping.

Please refer to the Adjusted Net Income reconciliation tables, which appear later in this earnings release.

On a non-adjusted basis, our net income amounted to $505.1 million, or $26.05 earnings per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to net income of $576.3 million, or $28.95 earnings per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Our net income for the year ended December 31, 2024 includes a $25.2 million loss on marketable securities compared to a $17.9 million gain on marketable securities in the year ended December 31, 2023. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $518.1 million and the net income of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $4.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. On a non-adjusted basis, the net income of our container vessels segment amounted to $563.3 million and the net loss of our drybulk vessels segment amounted to $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues increased by 4.2%, or $40.5 million, to $1,014.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $973.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Operating revenues of our container vessels segment decreased by 2.7%, or $26.1 million, to $937.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $963.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, analyzed as follows:

a $40.5 million increase in revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 as a result of vessel additions;

a $40.4 million decrease in revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 mainly as a result of lower charter rates and decreased vessel utilization;

a $9.9 million decrease in revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 due to vessel disposals;

a $16.7 million decrease in revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 due to decreased amortization of assumed time charters; and

a $0.4 million increase in revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023 due to higher non-cash revenue recognition in accordance with US GAAP.

Operating revenues of our drybulk vessels segment added an incremental $66.6 million of revenues in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to the year ended December 31, 2023, mainly as a result of additions of dry bulk vessels to our fleet.

Vessel Operating Expenses

Vessel operating expenses increased by $23.6 million to $185.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $162.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily as a result of the increase in the average number of vessels in our fleet due to recent container vessel newbuilds deliveries and dry bulk vessels acquisitions, while the average daily operating cost of our vessels remained stable at $6,606 per vessel per day for the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $6,607 per vessel per day for the year ended December 31, 2023. Management believes that our daily operating costs remain among the most competitive in the industry.

Depreciation & Amortization

Depreciation & Amortization includes Depreciation and Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs.

Depreciation

Depreciation expense increased by 14.7%, or $19.0 million, to $148.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $129.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2023 mainly due to depreciation expense related to 10 recently acquired Capesize drybulk vessels and 6 recently delivered container vessel newbuilds.

Amortization of Deferred Dry-docking and Special Survey Costs

Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs increased by $10.5 million to $29.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $18.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses increased by $10.7 million, to $54.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $43.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase was mainly attributable to increased stock based compensation expense and management fees.

Other Operating Expenses

Other Operating Expenses include Voyage Expenses.

Voyage Expenses

Voyage expenses increased by $23.1 million to $64.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $41.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2023 mainly as a result of a $24.5 million increase in the voyage expenses related to our drybulk vessels.

Voyage expenses of container vessels segment decreased by $1.4 million to $32.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $33.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2023 mainly due to decreased other voyage expenses.

Voyage expenses of drybulk vessels segment increased by $24.5 million to $31.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $7.1 million voyage expenses in the year ended December 31, 2023. Total voyage expenses of drybulk vessels segment comprised $4.5 million of commissions and $27.1 million of other voyage expenses, mainly bunkers consumption and port expenses, in the year ended December 31, 2024.

Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

In March 2024, we sold for scrap the vessel Stride, which had been off-hire since January 8, 2024 due to damage from a fire in the engine room that was subsequently contained. We recognized $11.9 million of net insurance proceeds for the constructive total loss of the vessel and recorded a gain on disposal of this vessel amounting to $8.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2024.

In January 2023, we completed the sale of the container vessel Amalia C for net proceeds of $4.9 million resulting in a gain of $1.6 million.

Interest Expense and Interest Income

Interest expense increased by $5.7 million, to $26.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $20.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in interest expense is a result of:

a $9.7 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in our average indebtedness by $129.7 million between the two periods, which was partially offset by a decrease in our debt service cost mainly as a result of a reduction in our financing margin cost. Average indebtedness was $580.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to average indebtedness of $450.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2023; and

a $0.1 million increase in the amortization of deferred finance costs; which were partially offset by

a $4.1 million decrease in interest expense due to an increase in capitalized interest expense on our vessels under construction in the year ended December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, our outstanding debt, gross of deferred finance costs, was $744.5 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes. These balances compare to debt of $410.5 million, which included $262.8 million principal amount of our Senior Notes as of December 31, 2023. The increase in our outstanding debt is mainly due to loans drawn down within 2024 to partially finance our container vessel newbuildings.

Interest income increased by $0.8 million to $12.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $12.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2023, mainly as a result of an increase in the average amount of time deposits between the two periods.

Gain/(loss) on investments

Following the all-stock merger of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) with Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ("SBLK") completed on April 9, 2024, we currently own 4,070,214 shares of common stock of SBLK. The loss on investments of $15.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 consisted of the change in fair value of these marketable securities of $25.2 million and dividends recognized on these shares of $9.3 million. This compares to a $18.9 million gain on marketable securities in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Loss on debt extinguishment

A $2.3 million loss on early extinguishment of our leaseback obligations in the year ended December 31, 2023 compares to no such loss in the year ended December 31, 2024.

Equity loss on investments

Equity loss on investments amounting to $1.6 million and $4.0 million in the year December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively, relates to our share of initial expenses of CTTC, currently engaged in the research and development of decarbonization technologies for the shipping industry.

Other finance expenses

Other finance expenses decreased by $0.7 million to $3.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $4.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Loss on derivatives

Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps remained stable at $3.6 million in each of the years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

Other income/(expenses), net

Other income, net amounted to $2.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 compared to $0.8 million other expense, net in the year ended December 31, 2023. The other income, net in the year ended December 31, 2024 mainly consists of $2.1 million in cash collected from the bankruptcy trustee of Hanjin Shipping as a partial payment of our claim under the Hanjin bankruptcy proceedings.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2.2%, or $15.6 million, to $722.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $707.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2023. As outlined above, the increase is mainly attributable to a $57.2 million increase in operating revenues, a $8.2 million increase in dividends received, a $2.4 million decrease in equity loss on investments and a $2.1 million cash collection of common benefit claim from the bankruptcy trustee of Hanjin Shipping, which were partially offset by a $54.3 million increase in total operating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024 is adjusted for a $25.2 million change in fair value of investments, $8.2 million of stock based compensation expense and a $8.3 million net gain on disposal of vessel. Tables reconciling Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income can be found at the end of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA of container vessels segment decreased by $13.0 million, to $697.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $710.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA of drybulk vessels segment increased by $18.0 million, to $17.5 million in the year ended December 31, 2024 from $(0.5) million in the year ended December 31, 2023.

Dividend Payment

Danaos has declared a dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024, which is payable on March 5, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 24, 2025.

Recent Developments

Subsequent to December 31, 2024, we repurchased 198,926 shares of our common stock in the open market for $15.7 million.

In January 2025, we took delivery of our 7th newbuilding containership, the Phoebe, which was deployed on a seven-year time charter.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size container vessels. Our current fleet of 74 container vessels aggregating 471,477 TEUs and 15 under construction container vessels aggregating 128,220 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest container vessels charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Danaos has also recently invested in the drybulk sector with the acquisition of 10 capesize drybulk vessels aggregating 1,760,861 DWT. Our container vessels fleet is chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions. Although Danaos Corporation believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, Danaos Corporation cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, geopolitical conditions, including any trade disruptions resulting from tariffs imposed by the United States or other countries, general market conditions, including changes in charter hire rates and vessel values, charter counterparty performance, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled drydocking, changes in Danaos Corporation's operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, our ability to operate profitably in the drybulk sector, performance of shipyards constructing our contracted newbuilding vessels, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in our financing arrangements, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, including the conflict in Ukraine and related sanctions, the conflict in Israel and the Gaza Strip, potential disruption of shipping routes such as Houthi attacks in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, due to accidents and political events or acts by terrorists.

Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by Danaos Corporation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visit our website at www.danaos.com

APPENDIX

Container vessels fleet utilization















Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended

December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Ownership Days

6,706

6,256

25,684

24,850 Less Off-hire Days:















Scheduled Off-hire Days

(236)

(123)

(525)

(472) Other Off-hire Days

(3)

(24)

(198)

(92) Operating Days

6,467

6,109

24,961

24,286 Vessel Utilization

96.4 %

97.7 %

97.2 %

97.7 %

















Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)

$237,510

$238,924

$937,077

$963,192 Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in '000s of US$)

925

(437)

746

(1,662) Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of US$)

238,435

238,487

937,823

961,530 Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day

$36,869

$39,039

$37,572

$39,592

















Drybulk vessels fleet utilization















Vessel Utilization (No. of Days)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended

December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31,

2024 2023

2024 2023 Ownership Days

920

412

3,164

417 Less Off-hire Days:















Scheduled Off-hire Days

(138)

(75)

(378)

(80) Other Off-hire Days

(7)

-

(33)

- Operating Days

775

337

2,753

337 Vessel Utilization

84.2 %

81.8 %

87.0 %

80.8 %

















Operating Revenues (in '000s of US$)

$20,669

$10,391

$77,033

$10,391 Less: Voyage Expenses excluding commissions (in '000s of US$)

(4,960)

(6,446)

(27,075)

(6,446) Time Charter Equivalent Revenues (in '000s of US$)

15,709

3,945

49,958

3,945 Time Charter Equivalent US$/per day

$20,270

$11,706

$18,147

$11,706





1) We define Operating Days as the total number of Ownership Days net of Scheduled off-hire days (days associated with scheduled repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys or days) and net of off-hire days associated with unscheduled repairs or days waiting to find employment but including days our vessels were sailing for repositioning. The shipping industry uses Operating Days to measure the number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues or are sailing for repositioning purposes. Our definition of Operating Days may not be comparable to that used by other companies in the shipping industry. 2) Time charter equivalent US$/per day ("TCE rate") represents the average daily TCE rate of our container vessels segment and drybulk vessels segment calculated dividing time charter equivalent revenues of each segment by operating days of each segment. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period to period changes in a shipping company's performance despite changes in the mix of charter types i.e., voyage charters, time charters, bareboat charters under which its vessels may be employed between the periods. Our method of computing TCE rate may not necessarily be comparable to TCE rates of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. We include TCE rate, a non- GAAP measure, as it provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with operating revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and it assists our management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of our operating vessels and assists investors and our management in evaluating our financial performance.

Fleet List

The following table describes in detail our container vessels deployment profile as of February 7, 2025: Vessel Name Vessel Size (TEU) (1)

Year Built

Expiration of Charter (2) Ambition (ex Hyundai Ambition) 13,100

2012

April 2027 Speed (ex Hyundai Speed) 13,100

2012

March 2027 Kota Plumbago (ex Hyundai Smart) 13,100

2012

July 2027 Kota Primrose (ex Hyundai Respect) 13,100

2012

April 2027 Kota Peony (ex Hyundai Honour) 13,100

2012

March 2027 Express Rome 10,100

2011

May 2027 Express Berlin 10,100

2011

August 2026 Express Athens 10,100

2011

May 2027 Le Havre 9,580

2006

June 2028 Pusan C 9,580

2006

May 2028 Bremen 9,012

2009

January 2028 C Hamburg 9,012

2009

January 2028 Niledutch Lion 8,626

2008

May 2026 Kota Manzanillo 8,533

2005

February 2026 Belita 8,533

2006

July 2026 CMA CGM Melisande 8,530

2012

January 2028 CMA CGM Attila 8,530

2011

May 2027 CMA CGM Tancredi 8,530

2011

July 2027 CMA CGM Bianca 8,530

2011

September 2027 CMA CGM Samson 8,530

2011

November 2027 America 8,468

2004

April 2028 Europe 8,468

2004

May 2028 Kota Santos 8,463

2005

August 2026 Catherine C (3) 8,010

2024

June 2029 Greenland (3) 8,010

2024

June 2027 Greenville ( 4 ) 8,010

2024

August 2027 Greenfield ( 5 ) 8,010

2024

October 2027 Interasia Accelerate (3) 7,165

2024

April 2027 Interasia Amplify ( 4 ) 7,165

2024

September 2027 CMA CGM Moliere 6,500

2009

March 2027 CMA CGM Musset 6,500

2010

September 2025 CMA CGM Nerval 6,500

2010

November 2025 CMA CGM Rabelais 6,500

2010

January 2026 Racine 6,500

2010

April 2026 YM Mandate 6,500

2010

January 2028 YM Maturity 6,500

2010

April 2028 Savannah (ex Zim Savannah) 6,402

2002

June 2027 Dimitra C 6,402

2002

April 2027 Phoebe ( 6) 6,014

2025

November 2031 Suez Canal 5,610

2002

April 2026 Kota Lima 5,544

2002

September 2025 Wide Alpha 5,466

2014

July 2027 Stephanie C 5,466

2014

May 2028 Euphrates (ex Maersk Euphrates) 5,466

2014

September 2028 Wide Hotel 5,466

2015

September 2027 Wide India 5,466

2015

October 2028 Wide Juliet 5,466

2015

September 2025 Seattle C 4,253

2007

October 2026 Vancouver 4,253

2007

November 2026 Derby D 4,253

2004

January 2027 Tongala 4,253

2004

November 2026 Rio Grande 4,253

2008

November 2026 Merve A 4,253

2008

August 2027 Kingston 4,253

2008

June 2027 Monaco (ex ZIM Monaco) 4,253

2009

December 2026 Dalian 4,253

2009

March 2026 ZIM Luanda 4,253

2009

August 2028 Dimitris C 3,430

2001

September 2027 Express Black Sea 3,400

2011

January 2027 Express Spain 3,400

2011

January 2027 Express Argentina 3,400

2010

December 2026 Express Brazil 3,400

2010

April 2027 Express France 3,400

2010

July 2027 Singapore 3,314

2004

March 2027 Colombo 3,314

2004

January 2027 Zebra 2,602

2001

November 2025 Artotina 2,524

2001

January 2026 Advance 2,200

1997

June 2026 Future 2,200

1997

May 2026 Sprinter 2,200

1997

May 2026 Bridge 2,200

1998

January 2028 Progress C 2,200

1998

April 2026 Phoenix D 2,200

1997

March 2025 Highway 2,200

1998

January 2028

(1) Twenty-feet equivalent unit, the international standard measure for containers and container vessels capacity. (2) Earliest date charters could expire. Some charters include options for the charterer to extend their terms. (3) The newbuilding vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024. (4) The newbuilding vessels were delivered in the third quarter of 2024. (5) The newbuilding vessel was delivered in the fourth quarter 2024. (6) The newbuilding vessel was delivered in January 2025.

Container vessels under construction as of February 7, 2025:





Hull Number Vessel Size (TEU)

Expected Delivery Year



Minimum Charter Duration Hull No. CV5900-08 6,014

2025



6.8 Years Hull No. YZJ2023-1556 8,258

2026



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2023-1557 8,258

2026



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1612 8,258

2026



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1613 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1625 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1626 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. YZJ2024-1668 8,258

2027



5 Years Hull No. C9200-7 9,200

2027



4.8 Years Hull No. C9200-8 9,200

2027



4.8 Years Hull No. C9200-9 9,200

2027



4.8 Years Hull No. C9200-10 9,200

2028



4.8 Years Hull No. C9200-11 9,200

2028



4.8 Years Hull No. H2596 9,200

2027





Hull No. H2597 9,200

2027







The following table describes the details of our Capesize drybulk vessels as of February 7, 2025: Vessel Name Capacity (DWT) (1)

Year Built

Achievement 175,966

2011

Genius 175,580

2012

Ingenuity 176,022

2011

Integrity 175,966

2010

Peace 175,858

2010

W Trader 175,879

2009

E Trader 175,886

2009

Gouverneur (ex Xin Hang) (2) 178,043

2010

Valentine (ex Star Audrey) (2) 175,125

2011

Danaos (ex Guo May) (3) 176,536

2011





(1) DWT, dead weight tons, the international standard measure for drybulk vessels capacity. (2) The vessels were delivered in the second quarter of 2024. (3) The vessel was delivered in July 2024.

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















OPERATING REVENUES $258,179

$249,315

$1,014,110

$973,583 OPERATING EXPENSES















Vessel operating expenses (45,654)

(40,123)

(185,724)

(162,117)

Depreciation & amortization (49,627)

(39,077)

(177,505)

(147,950)

General & administrative (21,709)

(22,377)

(54,228)

(43,484)

Other operating expenses (14,082)

(15,769)

(64,101)

(41,010)

Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels 1,681

-

8,332

1,639 Income From Operations 128,788

131,969

540,884

580,661 OTHER INCOME/(EXPENSES)















Interest income 3,907

2,723

12,890

12,133

Interest expense (9,942)

(3,554)

(26,185)

(20,463)

Gain/(loss) on investments (33,131)

20,917

(15,903)

18,923

Loss on debt extinguishment -

-

-

(2,254)

Other finance expenses (899)

(916)

(3,593)

(4,274)

Equity loss on investments (191)

(141)

(1,629)

(3,993)

Other income/(expenses), net 2,808

(164)

2,241

(812)

Realized loss on derivatives (913)

(913)

(3,632)

(3,622) Total Other Income/(Expenses), net (38,361)

17,952

(35,811)

(4,362) Net Income 90,427

149,921

505,073

576,299 EARNINGS PER SHARE













Basic earnings per share $4.72

$7.73

$26.15

$28.99 Diluted earnings per share $4.70

$7.70

$26.05

$28.95 Basic weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 19,162

19,406

19,316

19,879 Diluted weighted average number of common shares (in thousands of shares) 19,220

19,461

19,385

19,904

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income - Unaudited

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended December 31, December 31,

December 31, December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net Income $90,427

$149,921

$505,073

$576,299 Change in fair value of investments 35,574

(20,762)

25,179

(17,867) Loss on debt extinguishment -

-

-

2,254 Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels (1,681)

-

(8,332)

(1,639) Stock based compensation 8,196

6,340

8,196

6,340 Amortization of financing fees 757

466

2,326

2,201 Adjusted Net Income $133,273

$135,965

$532,442

$567,588 Adjusted Earnings Per Share, diluted $6.93

$6.99

$27.47

$28.52 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares) 19,220

19,461

19,385

19,904



The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.



DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)





As of

As of December 31, December 31,





2024

2023 ASSETS







CURRENT ASSETS









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$453,384

$271,809

Accounts receivable, net

25,578

9,931

Other current assets

192,005

220,030





670,967

501,770 NON-CURRENT ASSETS









Fixed assets, net

3,290,309

2,746,541

Advances for vessels acquisition and vessels under construction

265,838

301,916

Deferred charges, net

58,759

38,012

Other non-current assets

57,781

72,897





3,672,687

3,159,366 TOTAL ASSETS

$4,343,654

$3,661,136











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, current portion

$35,220

$21,300

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities & other current liabilities

133,734

146,860





168,954

168,160 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Long-term debt, net

699,563

382,874

Other long-term liabilities

50,337

93,785





749,900

476,659











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock

190

194

Additional paid-in capital

650,864

690,190

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(70,430)

(75,979)

Retained earnings

2,844,176

2,401,912





3,424,800

3,016,317 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$4,343,654

$3,661,136

DANAOS CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,



2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Activities:















Net income $90,427

$149,921

$505,073

$576,299

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation 40,375

33,523

148,344

129,287

Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs and finance costs 10,009

6,020

31,487

20,864

Amortization of assumed time charters -

(4,416)

(4,534)

(21,222)

Prior service cost and periodic cost (422)

507

1,426

1,613

(Gain)/loss on investments 35,574

(20,762)

25,179

(17,867)

Loss on debt extinguishment -

-

-

2,254

Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels (1,681)

-

(8,332)

(1,639)

Payments for drydocking/special survey (21,878)

(9,568)

(50,568)

(31,121)

Amortization of deferred realized losses on cash flow interest rate swaps 913

913

3,632

3,622

Equity loss on investments 191

141

1,629

3,993

Stock based compensation 9,812

12,680

14,559

12,680

Accounts receivable 1,176

(2,580)

(5,403)

(4,296)

Other assets, current and non-current (3,007)

(7,208)

20,768

(18,632)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 11,207

7,651

10,246

(154)

Other liabilities, current and long-term (16,057)

(20,642)

(71,756)

(79,389) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 156,639

146,180

621,750

576,292

















Investing Activities:















Vessel additions and advances for vessels under construction (78,135)

(139,977)

(659,343)

(268,035)

Net proceeds and insurance proceeds from disposal/sale of vessels -

-

10,196

3,914

Investments (417)

-

(1,642)

(74,407) Net Cash used in Investing Activities (78,552)

(139,977)

(650,789)

(338,528)

















Financing Activities:















Proceeds from long-term debt 63,000

-

362,000

-

Debt repayment (7,930)

(6,875)

(27,970)

(27,500)

Payments of leaseback obligations -

-

-

(72,925)

Dividends paid (16,320)

(15,533)

(62,807)

(60,696)

Repurchase of common stock (47,617)

(18,276)

(53,332)

(70,610)

Finance costs (172)

-

(7,277)

(1,892) Net Cash provided by/(used in) Financing Activities (9,039)

(40,684)

210,614

(233,623) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 69,048

(34,481)

181,575

4,141 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 384,336

306,290

271,809

267,668 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $453,384

$271,809

$453,384

$271,809

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA - Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year ended

Year ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income $90,427

$149,921

$505,073

$576,299 Depreciation 40,375

33,523

148,344

129,287 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs 9,252

5,554

29,161

18,663 Amortization of assumed time charters -

(4,416)

(4,534)

(21,222) Amortization of finance costs and commitment fees 1,371

1,171

4,905

5,136 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps 913

913

3,632

3,622 Interest income (3,907)

(2,723)

(12,890)

(12,133) Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs 9,185

3,088

23,859

18,262 Change in fair value of investments 35,574

(20,762)

25,179

(17,867) Loss on debt extinguishment -

-

-

2,254 Stock based compensation 8,218

6,340

8,218

6,340 Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels (1,681)

-

(8,332)

(1,639) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $189,727

$172,609

$722,615

$707,002





1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, adjusted for the change in fair value of investments, stock based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and net gain on disposal/sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.





Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.





The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA per segment Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income/(loss)

$121,985

$1,740

$(33,298)

$90,427



$130,996

$(1,851)

$20,776

$149,921 Depreciation

37,048

3,327

-

40,375



32,343

1,180

-

33,523 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs

8,105

1,147

-

9,252



5,554

-

-

5,554 Amortization of assumed time charters

-

-

-

-



(4,416)

-

-

(4,416) Amortization of finance costs and commitment fees

1,371

-

-

1,371



1,171

-

-

1,171 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps

913

-

-

913



913

-

-

913 Interest income

(3,883)

-

(24)

(3,907)



(2,686)

(37)

-

(2,723) Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs

9,185

-

-

9,185



3,088

-

-

3,088 Change in fair value of investments

-

-

35,574

35,574



-

-

(20,762)

(20,762) Stock based compensation

7,657

561

-

8,218



6,120

220

-

6,340 Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

(1,681)

-

-

(1,681)



-

-

-

- Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$180,700

$6,775

$2,252

$189,727



$173,083

$(488)

$14

$172,609





1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, adjusted for the change in fair value of investments and net gain on disposal/sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.





Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.





The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA per segment Year Ended December 31, 2024 and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Year Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income/(loss)

$518,129

$4,429

$(17,485)

$505,073



$563,279

$(1,910)

$14,930

$576,299 Depreciation

137,823

10,521

-

148,344



128,097

1,190

-

129,287 Amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs

27,167

1,994

-

29,161



18,663

-

-

18,663 Amortization of assumed time charters

(4,534)

-

-

(4,534)



(21,222)

-

-

(21,222) Amortization of finance costs and commitment fees

4,905

-

-

4,905



5,136

-

-

5,136 Amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps

3,632

-

-

3,632



3,622

-

-

3,622 Interest income

(12,843)

-

(47)

(12,890)



(12,096)

(37)

-

(12,133) Interest expense excluding amortization of finance costs

23,859

-

-

23,859



18,262

-

-

18,262 Change in fair value of investments

-

-

25,179

25,179



-

-

(17,867)

(17,867) Stock based compensation

7,657

561

-

8,218



6,120

220





6,340 Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

-



2,254

-

-

2,254 Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

(8,332)

-

-

(8,332)



(1,639)

-

-

(1,639) Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$697,463

$17,505

$7,647

$722,615



$710,476

$(537)

$(2,937)

$707,002





1) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest income and expense, depreciation, amortization of deferred drydocking & special survey costs, amortization of assumed time charters, amortization of deferred finance costs and commitment fees, amortization of deferred realized losses on interest rate swaps, adjusted for the change in fair value of investments and net gain on disposal/sale of vessels. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or "GAAP." We believe that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA assist investors and analysts in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.





Note: Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting net income are reflected as deductions to net income. Charges negatively impacting net income are reflected as increases to net income.



The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Tables above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income per segment Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income/(loss)

$121,985

$1,740

$(33,298)

$90,427



$130,996

$(1,851)

$20,776

$149,921 Change in fair value of investments

-

-

35,574

35,574



-

-

(20,762)

(20,762) Amortization of financing fees

757

-

-

757



466

-

-

466 Stock based compensation

7,636

560





8,196



6,120

220

-

6,340 Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

(1,681)

-

-

(1,681)



-

-

-

- Adjusted Net income/(loss) (1)

$128,697

$2,300

$2,276

$133,273



$137,582

$(1,631)

$14

$135,965 Adjusted Earnings per Share, diluted













$6.93















$6.99 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)

19,220







19,461

DANAOS CORPORATION Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income per segment Year Ended December 31, 2024 and Year Ended December 31, 2023 Unaudited (Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)



Year Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total



Container

Vessels

Drybulk

Vessels

Other

Total Net income/(loss)

$518,129

$4,429

$(17,485)

$505,073



$563,279

$(1,910)

$14,930

$576,299 Change in fair value of investments

-

-

25,179

25,179



-

-

(17,867)

(17,867) Loss on debt extinguishment

-

-

-

-



2,254

-

-

2,254 Amortization of financing fees

2,326

-

-

2,326



2,201

-

-

2,201 Stock based compensation

7,636

560





8,196



6,120

220





6,340 Net gain on disposal/sale of vessels

(8,332)

-

-

(8,332)



(1,639)

-

-

(1,639) Adjusted Net income/(loss) (1)

$519,759

$4,989

$7,694

$532,442



$572,215

$(1,690)

$(2,937)

$567,588 Adjusted Earnings per Share, diluted













$27.47















$28.52 Diluted weighted average number of shares (in thousands of shares)

19,385







19,904





1) The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of this financial information additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. See the Table above for supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures as presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in the shipping or other industries.

