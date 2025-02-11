Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 ended December 31, 2024

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2025 ended December 31, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2025 registered a loss of ARS 64,391 million. This result is mainly explained by the loss due to changes in the fair value of IRSA investment properties.

The adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 134,961 million, 15.3% lower than the same period in 2024. The agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 35,262 million and the Urban adjusted EBITDA (through IRSA), ARS 103,136 million.

The 2025 campaign is developing with historically low commodity prices, although a slight recovery was observed in the last quarter, reduced input costs, and favorable weather conditions in the region. We planted 303,000 hectares in the region, 9% more than the previous season.

In January 2025, the Argentine government announced a temporary reduction in crops tax exports until June 30, 2025, lowering soybean from 33% to 26% and wheat and corn from 12% to 9.5%. This had a positive impact on spot and future crop prices of approximately 5%.

During the first half of fiscal year 2025, we sold a fraction of Los Pozos farm in Argentina for USD 2.2 million and our subsidiary BrasilAgro sold a fraction of its Alto Taquari farm for BRL 189.4 million.

On November 2024, we distributed a cash dividend of ARS 45,000 million (dividend yield ~7%).

6M FY 2025 ended December 31, 2024

Income Statement 12/31/2024 12/31/2023 Agricultural Business Revenue 238,715 225,523 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 22,726 57,588 Urban Properties Revenues 170,141 183,583 Urban Properties Gross Profit 131,923 151,210 Consolidated Gross Profit 153,481 207,081 Consolidated results from Operations (135,606) 449,429 Profit for the Period (64,391) 266,118





Balance Sheet 12/31/2024 06/30/2024 Current Assets 860,003 855,684 Non-Current Assets 3,095,323 3,351,393 Total Assets 3,955,326 4,207,077 Current Liabilities 818,215 796,577 Non-Current Liabilities 1,477,235 1,516,093 Total Liabilities 2,295,450 2,312,670 Non-Controlling Interest 920,622 1,051,029 Shareholders' Equity 1,659,876 1,894,407

The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2024, was approximately USD 761.8 million. (60,314,043 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 12.63)

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.