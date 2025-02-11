Anzeige
PR Newswire
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 ended December 31, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the second quarter of FY 2025 ended December 31, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2025 registered a loss of ARS 64,391 million. This result is mainly explained by the loss due to changes in the fair value of IRSA investment properties.
  • The adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 134,961 million, 15.3% lower than the same period in 2024. The agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 35,262 million and the Urban adjusted EBITDA (through IRSA), ARS 103,136 million.
  • The 2025 campaign is developing with historically low commodity prices, although a slight recovery was observed in the last quarter, reduced input costs, and favorable weather conditions in the region. We planted 303,000 hectares in the region, 9% more than the previous season.
  • In January 2025, the Argentine government announced a temporary reduction in crops tax exports until June 30, 2025, lowering soybean from 33% to 26% and wheat and corn from 12% to 9.5%. This had a positive impact on spot and future crop prices of approximately 5%.
  • During the first half of fiscal year 2025, we sold a fraction of Los Pozos farm in Argentina for USD 2.2 million and our subsidiary BrasilAgro sold a fraction of its Alto Taquari farm for BRL 189.4 million.
  • On November 2024, we distributed a cash dividend of ARS 45,000 million (dividend yield ~7%).

Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
6M FY 2025 ended December 31, 2024


Income Statement

12/31/2024

12/31/2023

Agricultural Business Revenue

238,715

225,523

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

22,726

57,588

Urban Properties Revenues

170,141

183,583

Urban Properties Gross Profit

131,923

151,210

Consolidated Gross Profit

153,481

207,081

Consolidated results from Operations

(135,606)

449,429

Profit for the Period

(64,391)

266,118




Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders

(61,541)

106,267

Non-Controlling interest

(2,850)

159,851




EPS (Basic)

(103.27)

179.48

EPS (Diluted)

(103.27)

181.95




Balance Sheet

12/31/2024

06/30/2024

Current Assets

860,003

855,684

Non-Current Assets

3,095,323

3,351,393

Total Assets

3,955,326

4,207,077

Current Liabilities

818,215

796,577

Non-Current Liabilities

1,477,235

1,516,093

Total Liabilities

2,295,450

2,312,670

Non-Controlling Interest

920,622

1,051,029

Shareholders' Equity

1,659,876

1,894,407

The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2024, was approximately USD 761.8 million. (60,314,043 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 12.63)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its second quarter of the FY 2025 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time / 10:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_348neF8QTg2pCDSzie8_FA

Webinar ID: 951 4144 0099

Password: 620076

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848

UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.
https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
Follow us on X: @cresudir

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

© 2025 PR Newswire
