HANGZHOU, China (February 11, 2025) - Adicon Holdings Limited (the "Company," together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), a leading independent clinical laboratory company, is pleased to provide the latest status of the 2019 Incentive Plans adopted by the Company and defined in the Company's latest financial reports. The Company recognizes the importance of attracting, retaining, and motivating talented individuals who contribute to the Group's success. Our 2019 Incentive Plans were approved and adopted on July 9, 2019, and since inception, it had been administered by a plan administrator, who is a director of the Company, designated by the board from time to time. Since IPO, Trident Trust Company (HK) Limited ("Trident Trust") acted as trustee under the 2019 Incentive Plans, and from the latest disclosures, Trident Trust transferred 31,884,991 shares to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited's account at DBS Vickers (Hong Kong) Limited ("Computershare") on September 28, 2023. As of the date of this press release, the 31,884,991 shares held by Computershare, representing 4.39% of total shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares), together with shares held by Trident Trust, has and continue to be governed and managed under the 2019 Incentive Plans as described in the Company's IPO prospectus. The Company will continue to monitor the effectiveness of these plans and make adjustments as necessary to ensure they remain aligned with the Group's strategic goals and shareholder interests. About Adicon Adicon is one of the leading independent clinical laboratory (ICL) networks in China. The Company offers comprehensive and best-in-class testing services primarily to hospitals and health check centers as well as central laboratory services to biopharma clients and contract research organizations through an integrated network of 34 self-operated laboratories across China. Currently, 21 of Adicon's laboratories are accredited by ISO15189, which enabled the Company to provide customers with the quality assurance that comes with this rigorous international standard. The Company's testing portfolio consists of over 4,000 medical diagnostic tests, including over 1,700 routine tests and over 2,300 esoteric tests. Adicon is committed to serving patients and the general public continuously with high-quality testing services as a leading ICL service provider in China and becoming a trusted and reliable partner for medical professionals and the general public. 11/02/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

