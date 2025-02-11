Bioz, Inc., an AI-powered citation management company at the forefront of scientific discovery, is excited to highlight the continued success of its long-term partnership with Cytion, a leading supplier of cell line products. With an impressive implementation of 1,000 Bioz Badges, Cytion is leveraging AI to increase user engagement, enhance search engine visibility, and provide researchers with seamless access to real-world product citations.

Bioz Prime Badge

Bioz Prime Badge on the Cytion Website

By integrating Bioz Prime Badges across its product webpages, Cytion empowers end-users with direct insights from peer-reviewed and preprint scientific publications. These badges dynamically display citation data, enabling scientists to make evidence-based purchasing decisions by reviewing how Cytion's products are used in published research across applications such as molecular biology, genomics, and diagnostics. A standout feature for Cytion has been the "Read Article" functionality of Bioz Badges, which allows users to directly access scientific papers citing their products. This feature has driven significant engagement, with CEO Jonathan Steubing noting its impact:

"It's been incredible to see how many 'Read Article' clicks we get. This tells us that researchers aren't just visiting our site - they're actively engaging with our products and spending more time reviewing the data that supports them."

Beyond engagement, Cytion has also seen notable SEO benefits from the integration of Bioz Badges. The AI-powered citation data enhances search engine performance, increasing product discoverability and driving more traffic to Cytion's website. Additionally, the Bioz Vendor Stats Dashboard provides Cytion with valuable insights into researcher behavior, citation trends, and product performance. "The depth of analytics that Bioz provides is truly invaluable. The amount of data available is incredible - it gives us a clear, data-driven view of how our products are being used in research, helping us refine our strategies and better serve our customers," Steubing comments.

As a valued Bioz partner for several years, Cytion continues to exemplify how AI-powered tools can enhance both researcher experience and supplier success. Dr. Karin Lachmi, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, added, "Cytion has been a fantastic partner, fully embracing AI-driven citation insights to strengthen their connection with the scientific community. Their success highlights the real-world impact of Bioz Badges in increasing engagement and ultimately helping researchers make well-informed purchasing decisions."

About Bioz



Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Cytion

Cytion is a leading provider of high-quality reagents designed to support research in molecular biology, genomics, proteomics, and diagnostics. Based in Germany, Cytion's products are trusted by scientists worldwide for applications such as PCR, next-generation sequencing, protein analysis, and biomarker detection.

