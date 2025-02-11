Colombia installed 1. 6 GW of solar in 2024, bringing its total capacity to 1. 87 GW by year-end. Industry group Ser Colombia says 33 utility-scale projects accounting for 1,410 MW were added to the grid. From pv magazine LatAm The Ser Colombia renewable energy association said that Colombia connected 33 utility-scale solar projects to the grid in 2024, totaling 1,410 MW. Rooftop PV systems added another 215 MW across all segments. These additions brought the country's total PV capacity to 1,871 MW by the end of December 2024. A major contributor was the 486. 7 MWp Guayepo I&II solar plant, which ...

