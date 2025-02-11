Marketplaces are dominating ecommerce - In 2024, 74.6% of British consumers shopped via large online marketplaces, and over half (54.7%) plan to increase their usage in 2025.

Twenty-five years into the 21st century, retail has already transformed at an unprecedented rate. In 2000, one year after Amazon and eBay were launched, the UK ecommerce sector was in its infancy, with online retail accounting for just 1% of total UK retail sales. However, the ecommerce market is maturing, omnichannel is the new normal, and competition is fiercer than ever as retailers navigate the quickly evolving landscape and ever-changing consumer needs, embracing innovation, agility, and customer-centric strategies.

Metapack's Ecommerce Delivery Benchmark Report explores the key trends shaping the retail industry in 2025, drawing insights from thousands of consumers worldwide. From AI-driven enhancements and the unstoppable momentum of online marketplaces to the rise of social commerce and shifting consumer expectations, the next phase of ecommerce is being defined by technological advancements and changing shopping behaviours. Consumers are demanding faster, more personalised, and seamless shopping experiences. With that, their expectations of service, delivery time frames, and delivery fees are getting higher, with 60.1% of Brits stating that they will switch to another brand if offered more convenient delivery options, whilst over half (56.4%) will look elsewhere if a brand disappoints.

"As the ecommerce industry matures, it's clear that retailers must adapt their strategies to stay competitive. The businesses that succeed will be those that capitalise on evolving digital ecosystems, prioritising speed, convenience, and personalised experiences. In an environment where consumer expectations are higher than ever, the key to growth lies in innovation, agility, and a customer-centric approach," says Albert Ko, CEO of Auctane, Metapack's parent company.

Meeting Marketplace Momentum

Online marketplaces have become a dominant force in ecommerce, and their influence is only growing. Large marketplaces like Amazon continue to lead the way, with 74.6% of Brits shopping on these platforms. Meanwhile, secondhand marketplaces such as eBay are surging in popularity, with over a third (34.9%) of Brits already shopping on them and 46.8% planning to do so even more this year. However, Spaniards lead the charge in Europe, with 49.2% of Spanish consumers looking to increase their secondhand marketplace activity and 54.7% planning to shop more on large marketplaces in 2025. As consumer habits evolve, retailers must embrace marketplace strategies to expand reach, boost growth, and stay ahead in the competitive ecommerce landscape.

Redefining Consumer Engagement Through Social Commerce

Social commerce continues evolving how consumers discover, engage with, and purchase from brands, transforming platforms like TikTok and Instagram into influential shopping destinations. These platforms are no longer just spaces for entertainment and connection; they are now key drivers of retail growth. Consumers are increasingly prioritising brands with a strong social media presence, with 66.4% of Brits considering it a crucial factor. With a quarter of Brits (25.8%) already shopping through social platforms, this trend is accelerating, with 76.4% of Brits planning to buy more via social media this year. As shopping becomes more integrated with digital experiences, brands that leverage social commerce effectively will gain a decisive edge in the evolving retail landscape, especially with a younger, more tech-savvy consumer base.

Next-Generation Expectations: Relevance, Speed and Seamless Delivery

As ecommerce continues to evolve, customer experience, speed, and relevance are becoming the defining factors for success in 2025. Consumers are setting new expectations and brands that fail to keep up risk losing their loyalty. Concerns across British consumers are mounting, with 59.5% worried about rising delivery and return costs and 49.5% worried about delivery timeframes that won't meet their needs. Additionally, expectations are higher than ever, with 60% of Brits agreeing that their online shopping standards have risen. Shoppers are also becoming increasingly value-driven, with over half (50.6%) choosing brands that prioritise eco-friendly practices, support local businesses, or offer secondhand options. In this competitive landscape, brands prioritising low-cost and flexible delivery options will gain a lasting edge against competitors.

Methodology

This report draws insights from consumer surveys conducted in November 2024, involving 8,000 nationally representative respondents across eight key markets: the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. Additionally, a B2B survey gathered responses from 400 senior decision-makers at e-commerce businesses with a turnover of $12.5 million or more. Economic modelling and retail sales forecasts leverage proprietary Retail Economics data combined with official national statistics to provide a robust analysis of market trends and projections.

