Citruslabs, one of the leading CROs for consumer brands in the US, is expanding its services to the UK, which has a health and wellness sector valued in the region of £200 billion

In its own study of over 1,000 health and wellness consumers last year, Citruslabs found that 93 percent of Gen Zs and Millennials have greater trust in products labelled as "clinically proven"

Contract research organisation (CRO) Citruslabs says UK health and wellness brands must prioritise science-based products that can evidence their efficacy in the face of shifting customer and regulatory trends.

Susanne Mitschke, CEO of Citruslabs, said: "Scientific validation is no longer a luxury for brands who want to stand out because it's becoming essential for consumers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, and their purchasing decisions against the backdrop of creeping regulation. By making high-quality research more accessible in the UK, we're aiming to help brands build credibility, navigate complex regulatory landscapes more efficiently, earn consumer trust, and drive long-term success by giving them a competitive edge."

The UK's wellness market ranks fifth globally, including key segments like physical activity, personalised medicine, supplements, and personal care. CEO Mitschke says clinical validation is increasingly required to meet consumer expectations and regulatory standards.

Susanne Mitschke added: "When you think about a supplement, there is too much focus on the ingredients, but savvy consumers now expect to be much better informed on the efficacy. So, the wellness brands really need to sit up and take notice, and invest in research which will give their products a stronger foundation for growth."

McKinsey Company's Future of Wellness survey in 2024 stated that "consumers are taking greater control over their health and expect companies to provide effective, science-backed solutions," with McKinsey noting that many wellness products are emerging with "limited clinical research or credibility." The consulting firm believes seven wellness subsets including women's health, weight management, and in-person fitness are optimal for innovation and investment activity over the next few years.

Susanne Mitschke continued: "As the UK wellness market evolves, brands need research solutions that are both rigorous and accessible. We are able to tailor research to brands, ensuring research aligns with each brand's goals, budget, and regulatory needs."

In its own study of over 1,000 US and international health and wellness consumers last year, Citruslabs found that 93 percent of Gen Zs and Millennials trust more in products labelled as "clinically proven," 92 percent prioritise clinically tested products, and 91 percent of respondents are more likely to try a new wellness product if it makes specific claims about its benefits.

Citruslabs's decentralised approach streamlines localised participant recruitment and data collection, while offering flexible study designs including randomised controlled trials, single group clinical studies, and consumer perception studies.

Citruslabs's customer base includes Heights, Superlativa, Your Super, Love Wellness, Mario Badescu, Supergut, Arrae, Air Up, Manuka Health, Beekeepers, and Equine 74.

