comforte AG, a global leader in data security, today urged global businesses to finalize their PCI DSS 4.0 plans, ahead of the compliance deadline which falls on 31 March 2025.

PCI DSS 4.0 is a major new iteration of the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, which applies to any organization which stores, processes or transmits cardholder data. As such, it has an outsized impact on sectors such as financial services and retail.

The latest version features over 50 new technical requirements including new rules around data protection mechanisms. A key focus for PCI DSS 4.0 is to encourage cybersecurity as a long-term, continuous process, which is why additional flexibility has been baked into the standard-allowing organizations to choose the security controls most suited to their business.

comforte's tokenization technology is a proven, format-preserving way to safeguard cardholder data in line with PCI DSS 4.0, while preserving data utility. Because sensitive data elements like primary account numbers (PANs) are replaced with unique tokens across the Cardholder Data Environment (CDE), organizations can significantly reduce the scope and cost of their PCI DSS compliance programs, and simplify audits.

comforte's Data Security Platform also delivers granular audit and control capabilities to further streamline these regulatory compliance efforts without impacting service levels or business efficiency.

"PCI DSS 4.0 is the biggest update we've seen in years. It marks a fundamental shift in the standard which will help organizations take a more customized approach to compliance." said Thomas Stoesser Executive Vice President of Marketing at comforte AG. "As they do so, they'll need to look to trusted technology providers like comforte. We're already helping ACI Worldwide customers to accelerate their compliance and digital transformation journeys for competitive advantage."

comforte and ACI Worldwide signed a partnership in March 2024 to deliver comforte SecureDPS technology to financial services customers of BASE24, BASE24- eps and other ACI Worldwide solutions.

Some of the world's leading financial services firms, including ACI Worldwide in the US, Banred in South America and CaSys International in Europe, have already leveraged comforte's cutting-edge technology to secure their ACI Worldwide-powered payment environments ahead of the PCI DSS 4.0 compliance deadline.

"PCI DSS 4.0 emerges at a time of escalating cyber threats, increasing IT complexity, and growing demand for real-time digital payments. At comforte, we help organizations operating in the world's most demanding cardholder data environments turn compliance into a strategic advantage. The most forward-thinking businesses see these requirements not as a burden, but as an opportunity to drive growth and differentiation." Thomas Stoesser, EVP Marketing, comforte AG.

Join an Upcoming PCI DSS 4.0 Webinar

Organizations failing to comply with the new requirements of PCI DSS 4.0 by March 31 may be at risk of non-compliance penalties, and are likely to be exposed to elevated risk of data breaches-which can result in significant financial and reputational damage.

To help global businesses manage the transition to a new regulatory standard, comforte is hosting a webinar on PCI DSS 4.0 compliance, where industry leaders will share insight and best practices.

The March webinar will feature:

Jeremy King, Head of Europe at the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), who will look at the new requirements in PCI DSS 4.0 and explain how businesses can meet them.

Heidi Shey, Principal Analyst Security Risk at Forrester, who will discuss the broader implications of PCI DSS 4.0 on security practice and risk management.

Webinar: Behind the Scenes of PCI DSS 4.0: Winning the Game Before the Clock Runs Out

Date: 04.03.2025

Time: 3 PM CET 9 AM EST

Register Here: https://offer.comforte.com/behind-the-scenes-of-pci-dss-4.0-winning-the-game-before-the-clock-runs-out

About comforte AG

comforte AG is a leading provider of data-centric security technology. Today, more than 500 Enterprises worldwide rely on its tokenization and format-preserving encryption capabilities to secure the sensitive data that they have been entrusted with. The comforte Data Security Platform seamlessly integrates into most modern cloud-native environments as well as traditional core systems. No matter where your data is, it helps you discover, classify and protect it. With more than 20 years of experience in data security and protection of truly mission-critical systems, comforte AG is the perfect partner for organizations who want to secure their growth by protecting their most valuable asset: data.

For more information and to learn more about comforte Data Security Platform, visit comforte.com and follow comforte AG on LinkedIn and X.

