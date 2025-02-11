Hard-to-abate segments in the energy transition, such as the chemical industry and marine transportation, require electricity-based e-methanol in large quantities. The transport costs could be a key factor in determining the best locations for future green e-methanol projects. As the world intensifies efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and expand renewable energy, industry and long-range transportation are under increasing scrutiny. Green e-methanol is emerging as a promising alternative fuel and chemical, particularly for long-distance shipping and the chemical industry. While feedstocks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...