Brolsma brings more than 20 years of successful financial leadership to accelerate strategic growth and customer value

Smarsh, the global leader in communications data and intelligence, today announced the appointment of David Brolsma as Chief Financial Officer. Brolsma will have an expanded leadership role at Smarsh and oversee global finance, accounting, corporate development, integrations, and internal operations. He will leverage his expertise in IPOs, M&A, international regulatory compliance, revenue efficiency, and operations to help guide the company through its next stage of growth.

Brolsma's appointment comes on the heels of recognition from Gartner as a leader in the Digital Communications Governance and Archiving Solutions Magic Quadrant and Smarsh's 17th consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list. With a strong communications compliance foundation and a cloud-native, AI-enabled platform, Smarsh is entering its next growth phase. This comes at a time when Smarsh customers in highly regulated industries, including 90% of the top global institutions, face rapid technological advancement and complex global regulatory requirements. In this challenging landscape, the Smarsh Platform empowers organizations to stay ahead by leveraging communications data to surface risk and critical business insights at scale.

"With a proven track record leading high-velocity companies, David will be critical in further accelerating Smarsh's growth and increasing value for our customers and investors. Strong financial leadership is vital to Smarsh's continued success, and having David in this role ensures our ability to continue to innovate, scale profitably, and bring our vision for communications intelligence to reality," said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO at Smarsh. "David's global leadership and wealth of experience navigating complex, highly regulated industries make him an invaluable asset to the Smarsh community. I am excited to partner with David through our next stage of growth."

Brolsma has over 20 years of experience with both high-growth technology companies like WP Engine and Rackspace and established publicly traded multinationals, including Valero Energy and EY, leading international finance, revenue, and governance roles based in Europe and the U.S. Most recently, David served as CFO SVP of WP Engine, Inc., a large-scale hosting service owned by private equity firm Silver Lake, where he led multiple technology acquisitions. Before WP Engine, Brolsma was Vice President General Manager at Rackspace, Inc., the open cloud company, where he spearheaded the company's successful IPO, as well as its global expansion strategy. Brolsma holds an MS in Accounting from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

"Smarsh is regarded as the trusted market leader, and I am energized by the opportunity to join at this time and help drive superior financial and operational excellence," said Brolsma. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Smarsh and playing a meaningful role in charting the next level of growth through the long-term success of our customers."

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables regulated organizations of all sizes to capture, archive, and monitor data from business communications to help identify regulatory and reputational risks before they become fines or headlines. The Smarsh Enterprise Platform's AI-enabled applications, including Capture, Archive, Conduct and Discovery, give organizations the power to manage risk and unleash the intelligence in their digital communications at unmatched scale.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors and U.S. federal, state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

