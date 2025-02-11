Security and threat intelligence technology company, Silobreaker today announced its partnership with Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC) as a Community Services Partner.

Health-ISAC is a global non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the security and resilience of the healthcare sector. It connects thousands of health security professionals worldwide to share real-time insights, alerts, and best practices. This enables healthcare organisations to better detect, mitigate and respond to cyber and physical security threats.

Through this partnership, Health-ISAC members gain access to Silobreaker's powerful intelligence platform, which automates the collection, analysis, and dissemination of intelligence, providing real-time actionable insights to proactively manage risks.

Health-ISAC members can access a free 30-day trial of the Silobreaker platform with expert onboarding and customised dashboards. New customers will receive a 20 percent discount on subscriptions secured before 31 October 2025.

"The healthcare sector is a prime target for cyberattacks, causing financial losses, disrupting patient care, and damaging trust," said Kristofer Mansson, CEO, Silobreaker. "Our partnership with Health-ISAC reflects our commitment to helping healthcare organisations make intelligence-led decisions to proactively mitigate risks and strengthen operational resilience."

For more information, visit https://health-isac.org/organization/silobreaker/

About Silobreaker

Silobreaker is a leading security and threat intelligence technology company, providing powerful insights on emerging risks and opportunities in near-real time. It automates the collection, aggregation and analysis of data from open and dark web sources in a single platform, allowing intelligence teams to produce and disseminate high-quality, actionable reports in line with priority intelligence requirements (PIRs). This enables global enterprises to make intelligence-led decisions to safeguard their business from cyber, physical and geopolitical threats, mitigate risks and maximise business value.

About Health-ISAC

Health-ISAC a non-profit, private sector, member-driven organization plays an essential role in providing situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats to the Healthcare Sector so that companies can detect, mitigate, and respond to ensure operational resilience. Health-ISAC connects thousands of healthcare security professionals worldwide to share peer insights, real-time alerts, and best practices in a trusted, collaborative environment. As the go-to source for timely, actionable, and relevant information, Health-ISAC is a force-multiplier that enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to enhance situation awareness, develop effective mitigation strategies and proactively defend against threats every single day.

