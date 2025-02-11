CIRRO Parcel to exhibit at One to One Retail E-Commerce Monaco, showcasing the last-mile delivery solutions at Booth D12

MONACO, Feb. 11, 2025, a trusted leader in last-mile delivery, is set to exhibit at One to One Retail E-Commerce Monaco at Booth D12, where it will showcase its innovative logistics solutions designed to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and support sustainable e-commerce growth.

As a key player in the logistics sector, CIRRO Parcel is strategically positioned to make a significant impact at the event, which serves as a premier gathering for e-commerce decision-makers, retailers, and industry leaders. The company will demonstrate how its advanced delivery solutions, powered by top-tier Delivery Service Partner (DSP) resources, real-time tracking, and cost-optimization strategies, are revolutionizing last-mile logistics across France.

E-commerce retailers and marketplaces are increasingly prioritizing speed, reliability, and eco-friendly solutions for their logistics operations. CIRRO Parcel directly aligns with these industry demands through its expansion strategy, which aims to:

Expand delivery coverage to 80% of the French population by 2025.

Increase its fleet of carbon-neutral vehicles to reduce environmental impact.

Provide real-time tracking and optimized delivery solutions for businesses.

Enhance expertise in fashion, electronics, and sports industries.

"We're excited to reinforce CIRRO Parcel's position as a trusted last-mile delivery partner for e-commerce brands, retailers, 3PLs and logistics providers. We look forward to connecting with forward-thinking decision-makers to optimize their supply chains, enhance customer satisfaction and shape the future of delivery," said Thibault Payrard, Country Sales Manager at CIRRO Parcel.

Attendees of One to One Retail E-Commerce Monaco are invited to visit Booth D12 to explore CIRRO Parcel's innovative last-mile delivery solutions. Schedule a meeting via the event system to connect with the team.

About CIRRO Parcel

CIRRO Parcelis revolutionizing last-mile delivery by integrating top-tier Delivery Service Partner (DSP) resources across France. Supporting industries ranging from fashion and electronics to sports, CIRRO Parcel provides cost-optimized and real-time-tracked logistics solutions to ensure transparency and efficiency. With a strong focus on sustainability, CIRRO Parcel is expanding its network and growing its fleet of carbon-neutral vehicles to build a greener future for e-commerce logistics.

