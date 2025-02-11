Hivello's $HVLO Token Live on Gate.io and MEXC exchanges

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, Feb. 11, 2025, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetising idle computer resources across multiple decentralised networks, has announced their Token Generation Event (TGE) is live, and the $HVLO token is officially trading. This marks a significant milestone in Hivello's mission to redefine- and expand the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) ecosystem.

Key Dates and times:

Gate.io - 11 February 2025, 10 AM UTC

- 11 February 2025, 10 AM UTC MEXC - 11 February 2025, 10 AM UTC

- 11 February 2025, 10 AM UTC Raydium.io (Solana DEX) - 12 February 2025, 11AM UTC (25 hours later)

The company requests that interested individuals visit Hivello's official website www.hivello.com for all the latest information, including the Contract Address (CA) for the smart contract.

The $HVLO token is important in Hivello's ecosystem, incentivizing users to contribute compute, storage, and networking resources to DePIN protocols. By listing on Gate.io and MEXC, two of the industry's leading centralized exchanges, and Raydium, the largest decentralized exchange (DEX) on Solana, Hivello is ensuring deep liquidity and accessibility for a wide range of users.

Now that $HVLO is live on multiple exchanges, multiple benefits exist:

Stake $HVLO via www.hivello.com (http://www.hivello.com) for an APY of 88%.

Enhancing staking and governance functionalities for $HVLO holders, ensuring long-term engagement and sustainability.

Expanding partnerships with DePIN protocols and AI compute networks, driving broader adoption of decentralized infrastructure.

Scaling its network of decentralized node operators, making it easier for users worldwide to contribute to DePIN.

Hivello will be running an X Space event for people to tune in, details below:

Date & Time: 11th February, 2025, 2PM UTC

Link: https://x.com/i/spaces/1RDxlzEONrqGL (https://x.com/i/spaces/1RDxlzEONrqGL)

Domenic Carosa, Co-Founder & Chairman of Hivello, stated:

"Launching $HVLO and listing it on Gate.io, MEXC, and Raydium is a major achievement for Hivello and our growing community. These listings provide global accessibility, allowing more users to engage with decentralized compute and earn rewards through DePIN."

About Hivello

Hivello is a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetising idle computer resources across multiple decentralised networks. The Swiss-based HVLO Association will issue the $HVLO token under license from Hivello Holdings Ltd.

