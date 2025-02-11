StarCompliance: New Findings Show Nearly Two-Thirds of Firms Lack Employee Crypto Trading Policies

The 4th Annual StarCompliance Crypto & Compliance Survey warns that firms risk exposure by delaying the adoption of crypto trading compliance monitoring.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), the leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions, has released the key findings of their fourth annual Crypto & Compliance Survey 2024 which examines how financial services firms are approaching employee crypto trading from a compliance perspective. The study was conducted to build awareness of, and provide greater clarification around, firms' state of readiness for monitoring employee crypto transactions and holdings.

The study showed over 58% of firms implemented a crypto trading policy within the past year. Alarmingly, among firms without a policy, the same percentage have no plans to adopt one in 2025 - a risky stance amid tightening regulations.

36% of firms without a dedicated crypto policy believe existing conflict of interest policies suffice, but this assumption risks regulatory blind spots. With enforcement actions rising, firms must adopt explicit crypto trading policies to stay ahead of evolving compliance demands. (Source)

"With the EU's MiCA framework now fully in effect and the SEC intensifying scrutiny on crypto activities, firms cannot afford a reactive approach to compliance," said Kelvin Dickenson, Chief Product Officer at Star. "This study underscores the urgent need for firms to act now-not only to stay ahead of evolving regulations but to ensure compliance efficiency at scale. Solutions exist to help firms navigate these complexities seamlessly, and awareness is key to mitigating risk before it's too late."

Key findings from the Star's 4th Annual Crypto & Compliance Survey:

55% of firms lack confidence in tracking employees' personal crypto trading, with 50% unaware of employee-held crypto assets.

in tracking employees' personal crypto trading, with of employee-held crypto assets. 72% believe regulatory shifts like MiCA won't impact their crypto trading policies.

regulatory shifts like their crypto trading policies. 33% expect regulations to affect their business within 12-18 months , while 27% foresee no impact soon .

to affect their business within , while . Millennials (25%) are the most active crypto traders, yet 52% of firms have no insight into which age groups are trading.

Star's SaaS platform delivers an industry-leading Crypto Trading solution, offering automated pre-clearance, real-time risk detection, and continuous monitoring empowering employees who want to trade and sell crypto to do so easily while providing the business with the visibility they need to protect their business.

